The parents and sister of the suspect in slayings of four University of Idaho students say they will continue to “love and support” him and “promote his presumption of innocence.”In their first public statement, Bryan Kohberger’s family also expressed condolences to the young people stabbed to death in their off-campus rental seven weeks ago.Kohberger, a criminology doctoral student at Washington State University, was arrested Friday in his home state of Pennsylvania. Police have not yet provided a motive for the crime that has transfixed the nation.In a statement issued by Kohberger’s attorney, the family said they had “fully cooperated with...

