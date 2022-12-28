Read full article on original website
Related
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
‘Presumption of Innocence’: Family Stands by Idaho Slay Suspect
The parents and sister of the suspect in slayings of four University of Idaho students say they will continue to “love and support” him and “promote his presumption of innocence.”In their first public statement, Bryan Kohberger’s family also expressed condolences to the young people stabbed to death in their off-campus rental seven weeks ago.Kohberger, a criminology doctoral student at Washington State University, was arrested Friday in his home state of Pennsylvania. Police have not yet provided a motive for the crime that has transfixed the nation.In a statement issued by Kohberger’s attorney, the family said they had “fully cooperated with...
KTVZ
From increases in minimum wage to recreational marijuana, these new laws take effect in 2023
As President Joe Biden scored several legislative wins last year, voters across the country headed to the polls in November to decide on local measures. The passage of several of those measures will lead to new state laws this year. And Americans in 2023 will also feel the impact of several provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act that was enacted over the summer.
Comments / 0