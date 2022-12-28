ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

American, Delta, United, Alaska cap fare prices as Southwest continues cancelling flights

By Julia Falcon
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

Why did Southwest Airlines service crumble in the recent winter storm? 12:43

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Amid the frenzy of Southwest flight cancellations, American, United, Delta and Alaska Airlines tell CBS News they are capping fares between select cities.

Southwest flights have been canceled or delayed since before Christmas, infuriating customers seeing family for the holidays or trying to get home.

Southwest told travelers that they wouldn't be able to get on a flight until after New Year's Day.

Twitter replies from Fort Worth-based American to customers say "We're doing our part to help get people where they need to be and we're putting a cap on fares for select cities."

Delta told CBS News that they have capped fares in all markets Southwest operates, valid through Dec. 31.

United said they are capping fares in select cities to make sure flights are available to as many customers as possible.

Fare caps are built into Alaska's everyday pricing model, a spokesperson said. They have also lowered fares further in select cities to get those impacted by winter storms to their destinations.

On Monday, about 70% of all Southwest flights were canceled; on Tuesday, 64% were canceled and just after 11 a.m. Wednesday, more than 60% of flights were canceled.

These cancellations have drawn the attention of the Department of Transportation, which said it's investigating "whether cancellations were controllable and if Southwest is complying with its customer service plan."

Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan issues video statement 02:57

