ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewater, NJ

Cars cleared from frozen parking lot in Edgewater, New Jersey

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vwCRS_0jwjRvn100

Frozen parking lot starts to thaw in Edgewater, N.J. 01:03

EDGEWATER, N.J. -- A frozen parking lot was finally cleared Wednesday in Edgewater, New Jersey.

Cars were stuck in tire-deep flood waters last week after the storm brought heavy rain and freezing temperatures.

"I just lost my car," car owner Leyla Pagano told CBS2. "It's been sitting here since the rainstorm. I can only imagine that there's an immense amount of water damage to the inside of the car."

Chopper 2 was overhead Wednesday and the lot appeared to be cleared, with only a few cars remaining.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

One ice fishermen dead, second missing after falling through ice on North Jersey lake

BUTLER, NJ – Two men who decided to go ice fishing on a North Jersey lake on Friday were reported missing by family members on Saturday. Local police and fire rescue services began searching for them. Rescue divers pulled the body of one of the men from the lake. The second man is also feared to be dead at this time, but his body was not recovered. The accident happened at the Split Rock Reservoir, near Butler. According to police, at 1:59 p.m., a 911 call was received by Butler Police Department dispatch from family members who reported two missing The post One ice fishermen dead, second missing after falling through ice on North Jersey lake appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUTLER, NJ
CBS New York

3 critically injured in Long Island house fire

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Three people were critically injured Friday in a house fire on Long Island.The fire started around 9:30 p.m. at a home on Oakley Avenue in Elmont.Officials say three civilians were rescued by firefighters and were last reported to be in critical condition.One firefighter was also taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor burns.The fire was under control by 11 p.m.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
ELMONT, NY
PIX11

Newark police officer hit by vehicle fleeing crime scene: officials

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — A Newark police officer was injured when hit by a vehicle fleeing the scene of a crime Saturday, officials said. The incident happened near Goldsmith Avenue and Hobson Street around 3:45 a.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé Newark police witnessed four men attempting to steal a GPS from […]
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Driver Climbs Out After Rollover Crash In Wayne

No serious injuries were reported in a rollover crash on New Year's Eve in Wayne.The 2020 Honda Accord apparently struck a decorative boulder on the side of Garside Avenue near Langdale Road and rolled shortly before 1:30 p.m.Wayne firefighters responded and the driver got out OK.Police temporarily…
WAYNE, NJ
94.5 PST

New Jersey’s most expensive home finally sells — look inside

The Stone Mansion in Alpine — New Jersey’s most expensive home for sale — has finally sold years after it was listed. The sale price, which started out at $68 million in 2010 before it was even finished, was dropped over the years and finally sold for $27.5 million. The home was completed in 2013 and has been on the market ever since.
ALPINE, NJ
New York Post

Fight over parking spot leaves man dead in NYC’s first homicide of 2023

The new year got off to a bloody start Sunday after a man was stabbed to death during a fight over a parking spot in the Bronx — marking the first homicide of 2023, according to police. The victim was identified by sources as Sergio Garcia, 63. He was stabbed along with a 38-year-old woman in front of a building on College Avenue near East 170th Street in Claremont Village shortly before 4 a.m., cops said. “They were involved in an altercation with an unknown group over parking,” a law enforcement source told The Post. “This guy got killed over a parking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

This amazing castle is right here in New Jersey

Let's face it when we think of "castles" you probably don't think of New Jersey. Maybe romantic visions of castles in England, Germany, Italy, or France pop into your thoughts, but Jersey?. New Jersey is one of America's original 13 colonies so it's no surprise that we have a history,...
PATERSON, NJ
PIX11

Indoor amusement park opens in Brooklyn: ‘It was so much fun!’

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – There are more than 175 indoor amusement parks called Urban Air Adventure Park across the United States. But New York City never had one until New Year’s Eve. Bronx-born owner Michael Karlewicz had been looking for the perfect location in New York City for a while until he found 40,000 […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into Brooklyn rail yard

NEW YORK -- A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after the car they were in veered off the road and landed in a Long Island Rail Road yard in Brooklyn. It happened Friday afternoon on Vanderbilt Avenue near Atlantic Avenue.The Audi took a barricade with it as it sped through a fence, then fell 30 feet down into the area of Atlantic Terminal rail yard."Most of us kind of, like, jumped out the way, obviously, as it was accelerating," witness D Elliott said.Elliott says it was like a scene from a movie. He was on a walk...
BROOKLYN, NY
wpgtalkradio.com

New Jersey Has The World’s Largest One Of These (Photos)

New Jersey is the home of many firsts and world records. Did you know that New Jersey is the home to the world’s largest light bulb?. It is located at the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, 37 Christie Street, Edison, New Jersey. The world record-setting light bulb is...
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Street named in honor of legendary N.J. ice cream shop

Officials in Teaneck immortalized the legacy of the beloved Bischoff’s Ice Cream shop in a street dedication ceremony Thursday, unveiling the renamed Bischoff’s Place in honor of the business slated to close on New Year’s Eve. Now, everyone who walks down Bischoff’s Place in the heart of...
TEANECK, NJ
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
140K+
Followers
27K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy