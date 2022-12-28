The Black Eyes Peas are boiling in some hot water after a New Year’s Eve performance in Poland. The band was hired by Polish broadcaster TVP to headline the network’s “New Year’s of Dreams” show. But once the Peas took the stage, each of the group’s members were seen sporting rainbow armbands, which were reportedly kept on for the duration of their performance. The armbands were meant as a visible show of support for LGBTQ+ rights, after right-wing Polish officials have continued to stir hate toward the country’s queer citizens.Poland’s conservative Law and Justice party (abbreviated in Polish language as...

31 MINUTES AGO