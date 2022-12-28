Read full article on original website
BBC
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea: Steve Cooper says his side should have won
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper says his side could and should have beaten Chelsea after their 1-1 draw in the Premier League. Watch highlights of Sunday's games at 22:50 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport app. Available to UK users only.
BBC
Wolverhampton Wanderers and Man United fans clap in tribute to crash victim
Football fans have paid tribute to a teenager who died when a car crashed into a group of people in Oldbury. During the 16th minute of the Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United match on Saturday, applause rippled round the stands at the Molineux Stadium for 16-year-old Liberty Charris. She died...
BBC
Dakar Rally: Sam Sunderland crashes out on stage one of title defence
Britain's Sam Sunderland said it was a "tough pill to swallow" after his title defence at the Dakar Rally ended with a crash on the opening stage. The 33-year-old crashed in the 52nd kilometre of the 368km stage and was airlifted to Yanbu hospital. Sunderland - a two-time winner of...
BBC
Pele in Africa: The man, the myth, the legend
Being one of the very first young black sporting superstars of the television era, Pelé drew the love and affinity of Africans across the continent. As decolonisation movements swept across Africa in the late 1950s and early 1960s, Pelé was invited by newly independent countries to play in prestigious friendlies with his club Santos FC and the Brazilian national team.
BBC
How a British boxing champ returned to his Ghanaian roots on an English chicken farm
The road to the ring is rarely a straightforward one for boxers, while the path that leads away can often be perilous. Francis Ampofo is a man who fought his way from the streets of London, where he moved as a child from Ghana, to the top of British boxing in the 1990s - yet the canvas was not to be his only source of glory.
BBC
Barry Lane: Former Ryder Cup player dies aged 62
Former Ryder Cup player Barry Lane has died at the age of 62 after a short illness. The Englishman was a five-time winner on the European Tour and played in the 1993 Ryder Cup defeat by the United States at The Belfry. He was one of the most popular figures...
