It was a full day of swearing-in ceremonies Thursday afternoon, as county elected officials and their staff swore their oaths of office in front of a judge. It all kicked off with newly elected Family Court Judge Katherine Hicks Demps, who had a special ceremony in which she was given her official judge’s robes. She was sworn in front of all her fellow judges, including some retired judges, and she says she’s eager to hit the ground running and bring both compassion and fairness to the families of Christian County.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO