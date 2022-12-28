Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lite987whop.com
Melissa “Missy” Barrera
(Age 54, of Hopkinsville) Graveside service will be Saturday December 31st at 1pm at Riverside Cemetery. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
lite987whop.com
Jewell Belvert “J.B.” Powell
(Age 71, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Saturday December 31st at 11am at Latham Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 10am till the service hour at Latham Funeral Home.
lite987whop.com
Jeffrey “Jeff” Vernon Lowe
(Age 57, of Hopkinsville) Celebration of Life service will be at a later date. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
lite987whop.com
Barbara Choate
(Age 86, of Cadiz) Funeral service will be Sunday January 1st at 1pm at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Stewart Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 11am till the service hour at Goodwin Funeral Home.
lite987whop.com
Cliff Hester
(Age 75, of Hopkinsville) Memorial service will be Saturday December 31st at 1pm at the Auburn Church of God of Prophecy in Auburn. Visitation will be Saturday from 12noon till the service hour at the church. Todd County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
lite987whop.com
Retiring Co. Attorney John Soyars honored, celebrated at reception
There will be a changing of leadership in the Christian County Attorney’s Office, as the new county attorney was sworn in Thursday, and County Attorney John Soyars is set to retire from that position. Soyars has served as county attorney since 2018, when he stepped into the role after...
lite987whop.com
Man seriously injured in Canton Pike crash
A man was critically injured in a head on collision on Canton Pike Thursday night in Christian County. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Canton and Hopkinsville Fire Department Lt. Payton Rogers says the patient had to be extricated and was flown by Air Evac to Skyline Medical Center with leg, back and neck injuries.
lite987whop.com
Mayor of Hopkinsville, City Council take oath of office
Hopkinsville City Council and the new Mayor of Hopkinsville were sworn-in Thursday evening. JR Knight steps into the role of mayor, stepping into the position held by outgoing Mayor Wendell Lynch—and just in time, as the first city council meeting of the new year is coming up next week. He and councilmembers were sworn-in by Judge Andrew Self.
lite987whop.com
County elected officials, officers sworn in
It was a full day of swearing-in ceremonies Thursday afternoon, as county elected officials and their staff swore their oaths of office in front of a judge. It all kicked off with newly elected Family Court Judge Katherine Hicks Demps, who had a special ceremony in which she was given her official judge’s robes. She was sworn in front of all her fellow judges, including some retired judges, and she says she’s eager to hit the ground running and bring both compassion and fairness to the families of Christian County.
lite987whop.com
Todd Fiscal Court bids farewell to outgoing magistrates at final 2022 meeting
In its final meeting of 2022, Todd Fiscal Court on Thursday morning approved final reading of a solar farm ordinance and said farewell to a longtime magistrate. Brent Spurlin has served District 4 of Todd County for 20 years and said it’s been an honor every step of the way, and he thanks the people of Todd County for their support and their spirit.
lite987whop.com
TVA to conduct review into historic power need that resulted in rolling blackouts
The Tennessee Valley Authority says they’ll be conducting a review into why rolling black outs had to be implemented during extreme cold temperatures Christmas weekend. According to a statement, TVA says it takes full responsibility for the impact the blackouts had on customers, saying it’s not the way they want to serve communities and customers. They intend to take corrective actions as determined by the review to be sure they are prepared to manage such significant events in the future.
lite987whop.com
Todd Co. Water District says water conservation efforts a success
The Todd County Water District says water usage and consumption can resume as normal. In a news release, officials thanked all of their customers for their efforts to conserve water during a time of extremely high demand across the area. Combined efforts resulted in stabilized water consumption back into normal amounts.
Comments / 0