ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Broncos interim HC Jerry Rosburg passionately defends Russell Wilson

While there have been many rumors swirling about a growing rift between Denver Broncos players and starting quarterback Russell Wilson, the team’s interim head coach, Jerry Rosburg, issued a strong denial. It has been a nightmarish 2022 campaign for the Broncos and Wilson. Denver heads into Week 17 with...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Ron Rivera had no clue about Commanders’ elimination scenario

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera seemed to make a fairly embarrassing gaffe after his team’s loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The Commanders entered Sunday in an unusual spot, as they could conceivably clinch a playoff spot or be eliminated depending on how results elsewhere went. However, the Commanders lost, leaving only potential elimination... The post Ron Rivera had no clue about Commanders’ elimination scenario appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WASHINGTON, DC
theScore

Cardinals move to 4th starting QB as Blough gets nod vs. Falcons

The Arizona Cardinals will start quarterback David Blough against the Atlanta Falcons after Colt McCoy began reexperiencing concussion symptoms, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday. Trace McSorley started in Arizona's Week 16 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McSorley completed 24 of 45 attempts for 217 yards and...
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos made several roster moves on Saturday

The Denver Broncos made several roster moves on Saturday ahead of their New Year’s Day showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs. First, the Broncos placed outside linebacker Randy Gregory (knee) on injured reserve. After having previously placed tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) on IR on Friday, Denver was left with two open spots on the 53-man roster.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Denver

Sluggish Chiefs beat Broncos for 15th straight time, 27-24

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 328 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to Jerick McKinnon, and the Kansas City Chiefs overcame another sloppy start to hold off the Denver Broncos 27-24 on Sunday.Isiah Pacheco and Blake Bell also scored for the Chiefs (13-3), who overcame a 17-13 third-quarter deficit to beat the Broncos for the 15th consecutive time while keeping alive their hopes for the AFC's No. 1 seed and lone postseason bye.The Chiefs began the day tied with the Bills, who play Cincinnati on Monday night, for the conference's best record.For a while the...
DENVER, CO
VikingsTerritory

3 Vikings Players to Watch at Packers

The Minnesota Vikings head across the border into Wisconsin, intending to end the Green Bay Packers season. In a reversal of recent seasons, the Vikings go into January with the division wrapped up and looking for favorable seeding in the playoffs while the Packers are in the last chance saloon as they attempt to sneak into the final wildcard spot.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
batterypower.com

Braves News: Braves 40-man roster shuffle, Austin Riley season recap, more

We have finally reached the end of 2022, and what a year it’s been. From the lockout, which delayed the 2022 season, to the departure of Freddie Freeman, a 101-win Atlanta Braves team, and a Philadelphia Phillies World Series appearance, it has easily been one of the most unpredictable years in baseball.
Scorebook Live

Georgia Boys Basketball Power 25: Week 5

The biggest movers this week in the SBLive Sports Georgia Boys Basketball Power 25 include Milton, who jumped up to No. 6, and Eagle’s Landing, who jumped up to No. 7. Both McEachern and Newton took a tumble, but remain inside the Top 10. With most tournaments wrapping up this week, schools will ...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy