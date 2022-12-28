Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Trails Near Atlanta's Perimeter Are Perfect for Keeping Those New Years Hiking and Health ResolutionsDeanLandAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Busted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To KnowKendra M.Atlanta, GA
Broncos interim HC Jerry Rosburg passionately defends Russell Wilson
While there have been many rumors swirling about a growing rift between Denver Broncos players and starting quarterback Russell Wilson, the team’s interim head coach, Jerry Rosburg, issued a strong denial. It has been a nightmarish 2022 campaign for the Broncos and Wilson. Denver heads into Week 17 with...
Ron Rivera had no clue about Commanders’ elimination scenario
Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera seemed to make a fairly embarrassing gaffe after his team’s loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The Commanders entered Sunday in an unusual spot, as they could conceivably clinch a playoff spot or be eliminated depending on how results elsewhere went. However, the Commanders lost, leaving only potential elimination... The post Ron Rivera had no clue about Commanders’ elimination scenario appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cardinals move to 4th starting QB as Blough gets nod vs. Falcons
The Arizona Cardinals will start quarterback David Blough against the Atlanta Falcons after Colt McCoy began reexperiencing concussion symptoms, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday. Trace McSorley started in Arizona's Week 16 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McSorley completed 24 of 45 attempts for 217 yards and...
Broncos made several roster moves on Saturday
The Denver Broncos made several roster moves on Saturday ahead of their New Year’s Day showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs. First, the Broncos placed outside linebacker Randy Gregory (knee) on injured reserve. After having previously placed tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) on IR on Friday, Denver was left with two open spots on the 53-man roster.
Jets promote quarterback Chris Streveler to active roster, eligible to play in Week 17
New York Jets quarterback Chris Streveler is eligible to play in Week 17's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Streveler could make his second appearance this season after the journeyman logged a 53% offensive snap percentage in Week 16. Expect the 27-year old to possibly play a backup role with potential rushing work behind Mike White.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Look: Paul Finebaum Has Stunning Admission On Georgia, Nick Saban
Kirby Smart is coming for the crown. Paul Finebaum said on First Take on Friday that if Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs win back-to-back national championships, Smart will dethrone Alabama coach Nick Saban as the best in the business. "[If Georgia wins back-to-back championships this year], I think ...
Sluggish Chiefs beat Broncos for 15th straight time, 27-24
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 328 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to Jerick McKinnon, and the Kansas City Chiefs overcame another sloppy start to hold off the Denver Broncos 27-24 on Sunday.Isiah Pacheco and Blake Bell also scored for the Chiefs (13-3), who overcame a 17-13 third-quarter deficit to beat the Broncos for the 15th consecutive time while keeping alive their hopes for the AFC's No. 1 seed and lone postseason bye.The Chiefs began the day tied with the Bills, who play Cincinnati on Monday night, for the conference's best record.For a while the...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFC South Champions After Scratching Out Panthers 30-24
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady and WR Mike Evans put it together Sunday, beating out the Panthers 30-24 and clinching the NFC South Championship title Sunday. While the Bucs haven’t played like Super Bowl contenders for most of the season, that
"You inherited that attitude with him" - Dell Curry on what separated Alonzo Mourning from the pack
Dell Curry talked how Alonzo Mourning cared less about anything else besides winning.
3 Vikings Players to Watch at Packers
The Minnesota Vikings head across the border into Wisconsin, intending to end the Green Bay Packers season. In a reversal of recent seasons, the Vikings go into January with the division wrapped up and looking for favorable seeding in the playoffs while the Packers are in the last chance saloon as they attempt to sneak into the final wildcard spot.
Panthers activate CB Josh Norman, WR Andre Roberts for Week 17
As expected and as announced by the team on Saturday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers have elevated cornerback Josh Norman from the practice squad to the active roster. The 11th-year veteran will provide some depth for Sunday’s huge Week 17 showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as the Panthers will be without their No. 1 corner Jaycee Horn.
Braves News: Braves 40-man roster shuffle, Austin Riley season recap, more
We have finally reached the end of 2022, and what a year it’s been. From the lockout, which delayed the 2022 season, to the departure of Freddie Freeman, a 101-win Atlanta Braves team, and a Philadelphia Phillies World Series appearance, it has easily been one of the most unpredictable years in baseball.
Georgia Boys Basketball Power 25: Week 5
The biggest movers this week in the SBLive Sports Georgia Boys Basketball Power 25 include Milton, who jumped up to No. 6, and Eagle’s Landing, who jumped up to No. 7. Both McEachern and Newton took a tumble, but remain inside the Top 10. With most tournaments wrapping up this week, schools will ...
