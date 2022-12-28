Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Reno police arrest 2 in downtown robbery, attempted murder case
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested two men on charges of attempted murder for a Dec. 19 robbery in downtown Reno in which the victim was still in the intensive care unit on Friday. Police arrested Tyler Stokes, 18 on Thursday and Kale Collett Krigbaum, 21, on Friday.
2news.com
Arrest Made in Early Morning Robbery
He’s charged with robbery with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon. Sparks Police say they have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery case early Friday morning.
2news.com
Two adults, two children displaced after house fire in Lemmon Valley
Two adults and two children are displaced after Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue crews knocked down a home fire in Lemmon Valley Saturday night. The fire was reported on the 8900 block of Limnol St in Lemmon Valley around 8:15 p.m. Officials tell us the fire was limited to one...
KOLO TV Reno
Arson suspect arrested in historic Dayton hotel fire
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of arson in connection to a fire at the historic Fox Hotel fire in October. Jonah Watson was identified as a suspect and arrested on Dec. 27. He was booked into the Carson City Detention Facilty before being transferred to the Lyon County Jail on the following charges:
KOLO TV Reno
Person in custody after stolen vehicle stopped in Sun Valley
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A suspect is in custody after the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office boxed in a stolen vehicle late Thursday afternoon. It happened at West Second Avenue and Chocolate Drive. The sheriff’s office said the vehicle was stopped when a deputy pulled up next to it....
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks robbery suspect identified as California man
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 11:10 a.m.: Sparks Police have identified the robbery suspect as a 37-year-old California man. Sparks Police say at around 4:23 a.m., they were called to the Golden Gate Gas Station at 1055 South Rock Boulevard for reports of a robbery that had just occurred.
2news.com
Heavy Police Presence Cleared from Sun Valley
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says there was currently heavy law enforcement present in the area of West 2nd Avenue and Chocolate Drive in Sun Valley Thursday afternoon. The incident has been cleared. Washoe Sheriff says there is no danger to the public or any suspects outstanding. We are working...
KOLO TV Reno
Man dies in Carson City shooting
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) 9:45 PM UPDATE: The shooting victim has succumbed to his injuries. The suspect, identified as 19 year-old Samuel Cocking, has been booked into the Carson City Jail on the charges of Open Murder, Possession of an Altered/Removed Firearm Serial Number, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon without a Permit.
2news.com
Sparks Fire crews knock down fire involving car and home
Fire crews with the Sparks Fire Department knocked down a fire involving a car and home early Saturday morning. On December 31, 2022 around 4:00 a.m., the Sparks Fire Department responded to a report of a fully involved vehicle fire that had spread to the nearby home at the 2100 block of Red Leaf Ct.
KOLO TV Reno
Fire spreads from vehicle to home in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A vehicle fire spread to a home early Saturday in Sparks between Vista Boulevard and Sparks Boulevard. The Sparks Fire Department knocked down the flames quickly and kept the fire to the home’s exterior, the fire department said. It happened about 4 a.m. in the 2100...
KOLO TV Reno
Arrest at Carson City prison for alleged drug smuggling attempt
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Authorities arrested a woman Saturday for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs to her inmate husband at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City. The General Investigators Office of Nevada Department of Corrections received a tip that James Mattorano Pineda, 29, arranged for someone to smuggle...
2news.com
Man Dies After Being Shot by Teen in Carson City
One man has died in a local hospital after being shot in Carson City Wednesday evening. The victim's information is currently being withheld, pending autopsy from the Washoe County medical examiner's office. Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong tells us that two pedestrians were arguing on the corner of East William...
abc10.com
'A little overwhelmed': El Dorado County residents deal with homes, roadways flooding
CAMERON PARK, Calif. — Families in the Placerville area dealt with flooded neighborhoods, streets and water damage from the most recent winter storm hovering over Northern California, Saturday afternoon. Heavy rain caused water to flow through streets, pool around properties and flood homes in Cameron Park. Sandbags worked overtime...
Record-Courier
Power outages spread to Carson Valley
Multiple callers reported lines down in Gardnerville after heavy wet snow accumulated in downtown. NVenergy.com reports 2,825 homes and businesses are without power in Carson Valley, joining more than 1,000 still without electricity at Lake Tahoe. Estimates for power being restored for most customers is between 2:45 and 3 p.m....
KOLO TV Reno
I-80 closed; NV Energy says more than 34k customers without power in Northern Nevada
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) -5:50 P.M. UPDATE: NV Energy reports more than 34,000 customers without power in Northern Nevada. About half are in Washoe County. NV Energy reports it is supposed to have power restored by 7 p.m. About half are in Carson City and Douglas County. There is no estimated...
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno maintenance crews will work 24-hours around the clock during NYE weekend storm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno Maintenance and Operations announced they will have crews working 24 hours a day, Friday December 30th through Sunday January 1st during the forecasted storm and flood watch advisory. Year-round the city works to maintain vegetation and debris in our ditches and drains...
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City Sheriffs asking for public’s help identifying fraud suspect
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 10:47 a.m.: Secret Witness is offering a reward for the arrest and successful prosecution of the suspect of $500. Anyone with information is asked to call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. Original article: The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help...
2news.com
City of Reno Preps for Weekend Storm, Flood Watch
The City will have emergency crews on call all weekend. There's sandbags all throughout Washoe County and some neighboring areas. A cold front moves in Saturday evening with snow showers possible and slick valley roads for your New Year's Eve plans.
UPDATE: Storm knocks out power to 53K customers in Northern Nevada, closes highways on New Year’s Eve
About 53,000 customers are without power in widespread power outages in the Reno area, and NV Energy advises that service might not be restored until Sunday afternoon.
2news.com
Northern Nevadans Advised Against Driving in Current Winter Storm
With an atmospheric river winter storm hitting northern Nevada, the Nevada Department of Transportation is urging motorists to avoid driving during inclement weather. As temperatures continue to drop, ice has the potential to form under a light layer of snow on the roadway. Adding to the dangerous driving conditions is...
