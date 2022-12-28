ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Reno police arrest 2 in downtown robbery, attempted murder case

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested two men on charges of attempted murder for a Dec. 19 robbery in downtown Reno in which the victim was still in the intensive care unit on Friday. Police arrested Tyler Stokes, 18 on Thursday and Kale Collett Krigbaum, 21, on Friday.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Arrest Made in Early Morning Robbery

He’s charged with robbery with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon. Sparks Police say they have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery case early Friday morning.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Two adults, two children displaced after house fire in Lemmon Valley

Two adults and two children are displaced after Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue crews knocked down a home fire in Lemmon Valley Saturday night. The fire was reported on the 8900 block of Limnol St in Lemmon Valley around 8:15 p.m. Officials tell us the fire was limited to one...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Arson suspect arrested in historic Dayton hotel fire

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of arson in connection to a fire at the historic Fox Hotel fire in October. Jonah Watson was identified as a suspect and arrested on Dec. 27. He was booked into the Carson City Detention Facilty before being transferred to the Lyon County Jail on the following charges:
DAYTON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Person in custody after stolen vehicle stopped in Sun Valley

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A suspect is in custody after the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office boxed in a stolen vehicle late Thursday afternoon. It happened at West Second Avenue and Chocolate Drive. The sheriff’s office said the vehicle was stopped when a deputy pulled up next to it....
SUN VALLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks robbery suspect identified as California man

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 11:10 a.m.: Sparks Police have identified the robbery suspect as a 37-year-old California man. Sparks Police say at around 4:23 a.m., they were called to the Golden Gate Gas Station at 1055 South Rock Boulevard for reports of a robbery that had just occurred.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Heavy Police Presence Cleared from Sun Valley

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says there was currently heavy law enforcement present in the area of West 2nd Avenue and Chocolate Drive in Sun Valley Thursday afternoon. The incident has been cleared. Washoe Sheriff says there is no danger to the public or any suspects outstanding. We are working...
SUN VALLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Man dies in Carson City shooting

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) 9:45 PM UPDATE: The shooting victim has succumbed to his injuries. The suspect, identified as 19 year-old Samuel Cocking, has been booked into the Carson City Jail on the charges of Open Murder, Possession of an Altered/Removed Firearm Serial Number, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon without a Permit.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Sparks Fire crews knock down fire involving car and home

Fire crews with the Sparks Fire Department knocked down a fire involving a car and home early Saturday morning. On December 31, 2022 around 4:00 a.m., the Sparks Fire Department responded to a report of a fully involved vehicle fire that had spread to the nearby home at the 2100 block of Red Leaf Ct.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Fire spreads from vehicle to home in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A vehicle fire spread to a home early Saturday in Sparks between Vista Boulevard and Sparks Boulevard. The Sparks Fire Department knocked down the flames quickly and kept the fire to the home’s exterior, the fire department said. It happened about 4 a.m. in the 2100...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Arrest at Carson City prison for alleged drug smuggling attempt

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Authorities arrested a woman Saturday for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs to her inmate husband at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City. The General Investigators Office of Nevada Department of Corrections received a tip that James Mattorano Pineda, 29, arranged for someone to smuggle...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Man Dies After Being Shot by Teen in Carson City

One man has died in a local hospital after being shot in Carson City Wednesday evening. The victim's information is currently being withheld, pending autopsy from the Washoe County medical examiner's office. Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong tells us that two pedestrians were arguing on the corner of East William...
CARSON CITY, NV
Record-Courier

Power outages spread to Carson Valley

Multiple callers reported lines down in Gardnerville after heavy wet snow accumulated in downtown. NVenergy.com reports 2,825 homes and businesses are without power in Carson Valley, joining more than 1,000 still without electricity at Lake Tahoe. Estimates for power being restored for most customers is between 2:45 and 3 p.m....
GARDNERVILLE, NV
2news.com

City of Reno Preps for Weekend Storm, Flood Watch

The City will have emergency crews on call all weekend. There's sandbags all throughout Washoe County and some neighboring areas. A cold front moves in Saturday evening with snow showers possible and slick valley roads for your New Year's Eve plans.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Northern Nevadans Advised Against Driving in Current Winter Storm

With an atmospheric river winter storm hitting northern Nevada, the Nevada Department of Transportation is urging motorists to avoid driving during inclement weather. As temperatures continue to drop, ice has the potential to form under a light layer of snow on the roadway. Adding to the dangerous driving conditions is...
NEVADA STATE

