CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of arson in connection to a fire at the historic Fox Hotel fire in October. Jonah Watson was identified as a suspect and arrested on Dec. 27. He was booked into the Carson City Detention Facilty before being transferred to the Lyon County Jail on the following charges:

DAYTON, NV ・ 4 DAYS AGO