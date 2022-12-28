RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — As the new year approaches, local non-profits are reminding the community about the available resources. Leaders with the non-profit, Veterans Guest House in Reno said, during the holidays a lot of people get sick, end up in unexpected situations, or need some extra medical care. The guest house allows veterans and their families to stay somewhere safe while they are receiving medical treatment regardless of insurance.

