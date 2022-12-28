Read full article on original website
mynews4.com
One person injured in shooting in downtown Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was injured in a shooting Sunday morning in downtown Reno. The shooting happened on New Year's Day at the Siegel Suites Nevadan. One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and Reno Police Department officers are on scene searching for the suspect.
mynews4.com
Two charged with attempted murder after man was found severely injured in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department (RPD) has arrested two suspects after a man was found severely injured in Reno on Dec. 19. At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, RPD Officers responded to a report of an injured man at Brick Park near First St. and West St., he was transported to a local hospital and is still in the ICU as of Friday, Dec. 30.
mynews4.com
Lemmon Valley fire displaces four people
LEMMON VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two adults and two children were displaced by a fire in Lemmon Valley Saturday night. Crews knocked down a fire on the 8900 block of Limnol St. at 8:15 p.m. on New Year's Eve. The fire was limited to one bedroom. Authorities say there was substantial smoke damage.
mynews4.com
Firefighters knock down mobile home fire in Sun Valley
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFR) knocked down a mobile home in Sun Valley Friday night. At approximately 9:35 p.m., TMFR crews responded to a double wide mobile home fire on Mazzeo Trail in Sun Valley. TMFR said the...
mynews4.com
Crews knock down fire in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crews knocked down a vehicle fire that spread to a building in Sparks early Saturday morning. The Sparks Fire Department responded to a report of a fully involved vehicle fire that had spread to the nearby building at the 2100 block of Red Leaf Ct. around 4 a.m. on Dec. 31.
mynews4.com
City of Reno prepared for rainstorm forecast
RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — The City of Reno is ready and prepared for this weekend’s rainstorm forecast. Preparation efforts and plans have been put in to place weeks ago, the city has a stand-by crew, on call and an after hours emergency crew to ensure everyone’s safety. Ditches and culverts are kept clean to ensure storm water flows properly.
mynews4.com
Mother Nature throws New Year's Eve curve ball at parts of northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Mother Nature wanted to make sure residents across northern Nevada rang in the new year with plenty of moisture. According to News 4-Fox 11 chief meteorologist Matt Monroe, cold air filtered down to the valley floor roughly nine hours sooner than initially expected which is why rain transitioned to snow quickly. The snow is a welcome sign for some regions that were at risk of flooding.
mynews4.com
New Year's Eve firework show on for now in downtown Reno despite inclement weather
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The show will go on... at least for now. The annual fireworks show at the ROW in downtown Reno is still slated for Saturday night at midnight to ring in the new year. A spokeswoman for the casinos said a final...
mynews4.com
Carson City non-profit seeking volunteers for overnight warming center
RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — A record number of people are seeking shelter in the Night Off the Streets, Inc. (NOTS) Homeless Center, and additional volunteers are needed to support night-time shifts in the warming center. "The number of people who have sheltered in the center has...
mynews4.com
Some customers to be without power overnight on New Year's Eve, NV Energy says
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — NV Energy said in a statement on social media some of its customers will be without power overnight into Sunday. As of 7:30 p.m. more than 42,000 customers were without power across northern Nevada including more than 17,000 in Washoe County. To check estimated restoration in your area, check NV Energy's outage center here.
mynews4.com
Veterans Guest House helping families ahead of the new year
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — As the new year approaches, local non-profits are reminding the community about the available resources. Leaders with the non-profit, Veterans Guest House in Reno said, during the holidays a lot of people get sick, end up in unexpected situations, or need some extra medical care. The guest house allows veterans and their families to stay somewhere safe while they are receiving medical treatment regardless of insurance.
