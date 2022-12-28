ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Meet DeepLSD: A Generic Line Detector that Combines the Robustness of Deep Learning with the Accuracy of Handcrafted Detectors

By Aneesh Tickoo
marktechpost.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
marktechpost.com

This AI Paper Presents A Deep Learning Framework To Accurately Identify The Mineral Compounds From Their Raman Spectra

Specific optical methods, including Fourier-transform infrared (FTIR), Brillouin scattering, and Raman spectroscopy, are used in vibrational spectroscopy. Classification models can convert input items (spectra) into the necessary outputs for data from vibrational spectroscopy (class assignments). It isn’t easy to create such a classification tool, but it would benefit many industries, including semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, polymers, forensics, environmental and food sciences, and medicine. Additionally, vibrational spectroscopy data frequently need different and complicated pre-processing processes before chemometric measurements. The robustness and accuracy of future multivariate analyses are enhanced, and the data’s interpretability is increased by a variety of data pre-processing techniques that make allowances for the difficulties of spectral data gathering.
marktechpost.com

Meet MOAT: An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Model that Combines Convolution and Attention Operations to Achieve Powerful Vision Models

The computer vision domain has seen significant advancement in recent years thanks to the prevalence of self-attention. Self-attention modules have proved to be extremely useful in natural language processing, and that was the spark to start working on transferring them to the computer vision domain. It was the vision transformers (ViT) that first introduced them successfully to computer vision while outperforming state-of-the-art solutions.
marktechpost.com

New Machine Learning Model Predicts Sentence Comprehension and Production Ability

Humans find some of the comprehension difficult to understand. There is a limitation to the ability to understand some sentences, and find it difficult to comprehend. Scientists have trained a new model which is capable of explaining the difficulty of comprehension. Recent years have seen researchers’ effective development of two...
C. Heslop

Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans

AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
Upworthy

Oreo builds 'Doomsday' vault to protect its cookies from possible asteroid crash: 'Really real'

In 2008, the Svalbard Global Seed Vault was built to serve as the last hope in case the plant life on Earth comes to an end. The facility was made on the side of a mountain and has more than one million seed samples. But have you ever wondered what would people do if they want to have some cookies in case of an apocalypse? Oreo has already thought through it and built a Global Oreo Vault in 2020 right down the road from the seed vault, according to foodandwine.
Cristoval Victorial

The insane newly built U.S super advanced combat stealth drone, set to be game changing.

The newly built Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat, also known as the Airpower Teaming System (ATS), is by far the most advance military drone to this date. This new advanced drone created by The Boeing Company was also assisted by Australian government and Australian local industries. This advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) has grabbed the attention of the United States government for its ability to provide low cost unmanned flight support to the U.S Air Force.
marktechpost.com

DeepMind and Google Introduce GraphCast: A Fast and Scalable Machine Learning Weather Simulator

People account for the forecasted weather in every aspect of their lives, from choosing an outfit to what to do in the event of a hurricane. Forecasting over a time frame that is typically three to seven days out is referred to as medium-range forecasting. Several sectors, like agriculture, construction, travel, etc., rely on “medium-range” weather forecasts for making decisions, which are offered up to four times daily by weather bureaus like the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF).
marktechpost.com

This AI Paper from Queen Mary University of London Proposes a Face Recognition Framework Based on Vision Transformers

Facial recognition is now everywhere. What was formerly thought to be a very advanced innovation has now become a part of our daily lives. We rely on such computational models for something as fundamental as ensuring privacy and providing security in smartphones through biometric authentication to assist governments with border checks and other forms of surveillance. The huge demand for facial recognition applications worldwide calls for extensive research to enhance the current facial recognition solutions further.
Pinkbike.com

University Student Designs Oleo Shock With a Titanium Shaft

Hi Marcus, thank you for submitting photos of the shock that you designed and built yourself. Can you please tell us about your background and why you made this shock?. Marcus: I’ve raced and ridden bikes for most of my life, mostly XC racing and now enduro riding alongside my university studies. I’m at Lancaster University doing MEng (Integrated masters) Mechanical Engineering, this project was my 3rd year dissertation counting towards my degree.
Interesting Engineering

China-designed robotic dogs do push-ups with ease

Chinese robotics manufacturer, Unitree, has a four-legged robotic dog offering. What makes the dog super special is that it can do push-ups. Just watch the video below if you can't believe what you just read. Robotic dogs are the hottest new thing available in the market, and just like their...
dailygalaxy.com

China Unveils Plans for Largest Optical Telescope in Asia to Something Weird is Happening at the Edge of the Solar System (The Galaxy Report)

Today’s stories include If Aliens Contact Humanity, Who Decides What We Do Next to A Mind-Blowing Experiment Just Showed How Life’s Ingredients Formed in Outer Space, and much more. If aliens contact humanity, who decides what we do next?–Scientists setting up ‘post-detection hub’ in Scotland are concerned humans...
Freethink

New experiment produces hydrogen with LEDs

For decades, the possibility of using hydrogen as a carbon-free fuel has remained a captivating concept. But the need to store it at extreme pressures and ultra-cold temperatures has been an ever-present barrier to its more widespread rollout.New experiment produces hydrogen with LEDs. One possible solution is to use liquid...
scitechdaily.com

Modified Gravity Emerges as Leading Explanation for Dark Matter Following New Galaxy Rotation Measurements

Although dark matter is a central part of the standard cosmological model, it’s not without its issues. There continue to be nagging mysteries about the stuff, not the least of which is the fact that scientists have found no direct particle evidence of it. Despite numerous searches, we have yet to detect dark matter particles. So some astronomers favor an alternative, such as Modified Newtonian Dynamics (MoND) or modified gravity model. And a new study of galactic rotation seems to support them.
dailygalaxy.com

Electric Dark Matter: “Lives in Our Solar System”

Maxwell Moe, astrophysicist, NASA Einstein Fellow, University of Arizona via Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, Nature, and Julian Munoz. “You’ve heard of electric cars and e-books, but now we are talking about electric dark matter,” said Julian Munoz of Harvard University. “However, this electric charge is on the very smallest of scales.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy