Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Keep a 6.7%+ Dividend Flowing in This Top Pipeline Stock
There's no doubt that 2022 was the year of energy, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine caused supply shocks that sent oil and gas prices soaring. But with inflation data more muted and most of the disruptions now long priced-in as we enter a New Year, it may be time to start getting much more selective about the energy sector.
NASDAQ
This High-Opportunity Stock Was Sold Off in 2022, Despite Improved Business
Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ: EBC), a $22 billion asset bank based in Boston, continues to be one of my favorite mid-cap stocks with excellent fundamentals. The stock is down more than 18% this year, with the banking sector struggling in general. But that's actually slightly better than the broader market and the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. Bank stocks may continue to struggle in the near term for a couple of reasons: First, interest rates are still rising, and second, the market is factoring in a potential recession next year.
NASDAQ
Will Apple (AAPL) Stock Bounce Back in 2023?
Even in a week like this, when markets are thin and interest is minimal, Apple (AAPL) has been garnering a lot of attention. The stock closed at a new 52-week low when traders returned from the holiday on Tuesday, but any hopes of that level forming a support off which it could bounce were dashed yesterday, when AAPL led market slower after a promising start to the day. It is now at its lowest level since June of 2020:
NASDAQ
Stock Market Selloff: Is Target a Buy?
Target (NYSE: TGT) continues to face inventory problems that have led it to engage in significant markdowns, which in turn have pressured margins and sent its stock tumbling 37% in 2022. The retailer is still struggling to keep its shelves stocked with items consumers are interested in buying. Management maintains...
NASDAQ
4 Best Areas of Q4 Up At Least 20% & Their Top ETFs
The fourth quarter of 2022 is just about to wrap up. The broader market has posted mixed performance during this time frame mainly due to moderately-high inflation, a super-hawkish Fed and the resultant rising rate worries. Central banks around the world have been on this path in recent days to tame inflation.
NASDAQ
Bitcoin Seen Dropping Lower Before Shooting Back Up
Billionaire Tim Draper says bitcoin (BTC) could hit $250,000 next year while renowned investor Mark Mobius counters it could crash to $10,000. Who's right?. That's anyone's guess but for now, the world's largest cryptocurrency and the beleaguered cryptocurrency market it helped usher is expected to remain in the doldrums for much of next year, if not longer.
NASDAQ
Elon Musk Faces Margin Call on Loan Used to Purchase Twitter
Tesla (US:TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had to meet a margin call from creditors holding the stock as collateral for loans financing his Twitter acquisition, Barron's reported on Thursday. A margin call is triggered when the value of the collateral securing the loan falls below an agreed ratio, and...
NASDAQ
Restructuring, Solid Capital Position to Aid HSBC's Growth
HSBC Holdings plc’s HSBC strong capital position, initiatives to strengthen digital capabilities, an extensive network and improvement in operating efficiency through business restructuring will likely keep aiding growth. Exiting the U.S. and French retail banking operations is expected to help the company focus more on Asia. The Zacks Consensus...
NASDAQ
Why Palantir, C3.ai, and Shopify Stocks All Gained Ground Today
The recent volatility that has plagued the major stock market indexes continued this week. After several days of declines, Wall Street was finally able to mount a rally Thursday as investors digested the latest unemployment report, which brought some (potentially) good news. The Federal Reserve Bank's campaign of rising interest rates may finally be cooling the overheated economy -- at least if the job numbers are any indication.
NASDAQ
Consumer Sector Update for 12/29/2022: HYZN,CVX,SGBX,BRFS,CALM
Consumer stocks were ending broadly higher late in Thursday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) climbing 0.4% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was rising 2.6%. In company news, Hyzon Motors (HYZN) posted a 20% gain after late Wednesday saying it will pay...
NASDAQ
Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
As the calendar flips to 2023, a few stocks are reaching screaming-buy territory. While I'm a long-term investor, I still pay attention to short-term movements to pounce on fantastic buying opportunities. I can increase my long-term return percentage by grabbing stocks on sale. Two stocks that can help me accomplish...
NASDAQ
China Stock Market May Stop The Bleeding On Friday
(RTTNews) - The China stock market has tracked lower in two straight sessions, sinking more than 20 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just shy of the 3,075-point plateau although it may find traction on Friday. The global forecast for the oversold Asian...
NASDAQ
FRSH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Thursday, shares of Freshworks Inc (Symbol: FRSH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.84, changing hands as high as $14.89 per share. Freshworks Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FRSH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Daily Markets: Stocks Look to Get Momentum Before Year Ends
Asia-Pacific equity markets ended today’s session mostly lower with Japan’s Nikkei and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries shedding 0.9% while South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.9%. India’s Sensex closed the day 0.4% higher, counterbalancing the 0.4% drop in China’s Shanghai Composite. By mid-day trading, European equity indices were mixed, and U.S. futures suggest equities will attempt to claw back recent losses when those markets open later this morning.
NASDAQ
EOG Resources (EOG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
EOG Resources (EOG) closed the most recent trading day at $129.52, moving +0.69% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had...
NASDAQ
TGNA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Thursday, shares of TEGNA Inc (Symbol: TGNA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.08, changing hands as high as $21.24 per share. TEGNA Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TGNA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Invesco Preferred (PGX) Enters Oversold Territory
In trading on Thursday, shares of the Invesco Preferred ETF (Symbol: PGX) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $11.19 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
NASDAQ
2 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back
The weakening economy dealt heavy blows to many companies. Undoubtedly, some companies have seen their share prices fall for good reasons. But the companies with durable competitive advantages will eventually receive their due reward. Here are two discounted growth stocks that are primed for a rebound. 1. Pinterest. Pinterest (NYSE:...
NASDAQ
Euronet (EEFT) Rises 20.9% in 3 Months: More Room for Growth?
Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s EEFT shares have climbed 20.9% in the past three months compared with a 3.9% rise of the industry. Growth in EFT Processing, epay and Money Transfer businesses are driving the stock. With its digital efforts and global expansions, the company has positioned itself for better returns in the future.
NASDAQ
DBEF Getting Very Oversold
In trading on Friday, shares of the DBEF ETF (Symbol: DBEF) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $32.37 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
Comments / 0