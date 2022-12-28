ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
KVCR NEWS

Democrat wins Arizona attorney general race after recount

PHOENIX — A recount of votes has confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes narrowly defeated Republican Abraham Hamadeh in the Arizona attorney general's race, one of the closest elections in state history. The highly anticipated results announced Thursday in Maricopa County Superior Court are among the last in the country to...
ARIZONA STATE
KVCR NEWS

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 12/30/2022

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week. 1. Now that the 2022 election is over, elected officials are announcing their early plans to run for new offices in 2024. 2....
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KVCR NEWS

A nearly week-long driving ban is lifted in Buffalo as temperatures rise

The winter storm death toll has risen to 39 in the Buffalo, N.Y., area as officials deploy resources to clear snowed-in streets and lift a driving ban. The dead have been found in homes, cars and the outdoors. The causes ranged from delayed emergency medical response to cardiac arrest from snow shoveling, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said in a midday news conference Thursday.
BUFFALO, NY
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy