Average LA County Gas Price Rises for Fourth Time in Five Days

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Wednesday for the fourth time in five days following a run of 42 decreases in 43 days totaling $1.106, increasing nine-tenths of a cent to $4.459.

The average price has increased 3.4 cents over the past five days, including eight-tenths of a cent Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 2.3 cents more than one week ago but 65.5 cents less than one month ago and 21.5 cents lower than one year ago.

The average price is $2.035 less than the record $6.494 on Oct. 5.

The Orange County average price rose for the fifth consecutive day after a run of 41 decreases in 42 days totaling $1.12, increasing 1.2 cents to $4.375. It has increased 5.9 cents over the past five days, including seven- tenths of a cent Tuesday.

The Orange County average price is 5.8 cents more than one week ago but 62.8 cents less than one month ago and 26.6 cents lower than one year ago. It is $2.084 less than the record $6.459 set Oct. 5.

The national average price rose for the fourth time in five days following a 44-day streak of decreases totaling 70.9 cents, increasing 2.9 cents to $3.133. It has risen 3.7 cents over the past five days, including two- tenths of a cent Tuesday.

The national average price is 2.5 cents more than one week ago but 41.3 cents less than one month ago and 15.1 cents lower than one year ago. The national average price is $1.883 lower than the record $5.016 set June 14.