Buffalo, NY

penny tanyi
4d ago

all government officials dropped the ball you can't agree on agreeing .That's why nothing ever gets done on time in this city.

Power 93.7 WBLK

Plow Drivers Walk Off Job After Criticism By Cheektowaga Town Supervisor

The deadly Christmas blizzard here in Western New York has been causing tensions to run high. There have been quite a few instances of disagreements and hurt feelings as many are still reeling from the storm, which has claimed 40 lives, so far. Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County Executive, and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown had a dispute over plowing in the city. During a press conference on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Poloncarz criticized the City of Buffalo's job plowing the streets,
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Mark Poloncarz Apologizes To City of Buffalo

It appears as if what was building up to be a big feud between two powerful elected officials in the Buffalo area isn't going to be as big as initially seemed. During one of his daily Press Conferences, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz had some very strong words for the way Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and the City of Buffalo handled the once-in-a-lifetime blizzard that hit Buffalo and paralyzed the entire region for several days.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Final Blizzard Snowfall Totals

The winter snowstorm that impacted large parts of the US and paralyzed Western New York is finally over. It will likely go down as the worst snowstorm in Buffalo's history as Winter Storm Elliott dropped a cyclone bomb on the area with hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow. Almost...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Common Council President on blizzard aftermath

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As clean up from the Blizzard ’22 continues, many are wondering “What’s next?” Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen joined News 4 at 4 to discuss his story and weigh in on the blizzard aftermath. View the full segment above.
BUFFALO, NY
wbfo.org

Buffalo officials and residents are trading the blame over snowstorm deaths

The Buffalo, N.Y., area sees a lot of snow every winter, but the blizzard that hit one week ago was the worst the region has ever seen. People were stranded in homes and in cars. Thirty-nine people were killed throughout the county. WBFO's Dave Debo is here with the latest. Dave, can you just tell us how is Buffalo doing today?
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Ask the Mayor: “It was an act of nature.”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Bryon Brown joined News 4 at 5:30 for “Ask the Mayor.” Brown addressed the Blizzard of ’22 clean-up efforts, precautions, looting and comments made by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz over his displeasure with the city’s clean-up efforts, for which he apologized for Thursday. Mayor Brown said that he […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

A Flooding Disaster Coming For New York State?

The snow has stopped and the winds are not gusting in Western New York. As dump trucks and loaders fill the streets of the Buffalo area, a new problem may be just around the corner. The spat between the Mayor of Buffalo and the Erie County Executive has shown the...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

FBI Offering $25,000 For Information In Deadly Shooting Of 12-Year-Old

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the cold case murder of a 12-year-old. Badraldeen Mohamad Elwaseem, age 12, was shot and killed in Buffalo on April 6, 2019, around 8:30 pm. Sadly, he was in his own home when he was shot. Badraldeen was in the kitchen of the apartment he lived in when he was hit by a stray bullet.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Strangers help Buffalo couple keep baby alive during blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During the height of last week’s storm, one Buffalo couple fought to keep their one-year-old son alive. Shahida Muhammad calls her son, Major, a fighter. During last week’s blizzard the family lost power and it was only a matter of time before the one-year-old’s ventilator stopped working. “It was very scary, […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

