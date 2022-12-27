AEW President and CEO Tony Khan appeared on Fightful’s Grapsody podcast to discuss topics such as how he is really trying to put out the best matches week to week and how he will push the strongest group of wrestlers and the best wrestlers that are pulling the strongest ratings consistently no matter who they are. Khan also spoke about how he is really happy with the AEW Women's World Title Match between AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida.

