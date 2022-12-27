Read full article on original website
rajah.com
Dax Harwood On What He Respects And Doesn't Respect About Dave Meltzer
IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood appeared on the final episode of the Gentleman Villain podcast and talked about a number of topics such as how he has a lot of respect for Dave Meltzer when it comes to being a journalist in the history of professional wrestling. Dax...
rajah.com
Bushiroad CEO Talks Sasha Banks Possibly Appearing At The Tokyo Dome
Bushiroad CEO Takaaki Kidani recently spoke to Yahoo Sports on a number of topics such as how there's a possibility that former WWE Star Sasha Banks will make an appearance at the Tokyo Dome. Takaaki Kidani said:. “There is a possibility that she will come to the Dome.”. You can...
rajah.com
IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV Recap (12/29): Best Of IMPACT Wrestling In 2022
IMPACT Wrestling recently held the latest episode of their flagship show, which featured the best the company had in the year 2022 and saw IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander take on Mike Bailey for his IMPACT World Championship as The Match of the Year. Below are the results from the...
rajah.com
Updated IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 Lineup: New Matches Added
IMPACT HARD TO KILL (1/13/2023) Bully Ray vs. Josh Alexander (c) Mickie James vs. Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace. Black Taurus vs. Trey Miguel (c) Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match for the Impact World Tag Team Titles. Heath and Rhino vs. Matt Cardona and Brian Myers vs. Chris Bey and...
rajah.com
Big Title Match Announced For First AEW Dynamite Of 2023
The first championship match of 2023 has been announced. On Friday night's special New Years Smash edition of AEW Rampage on TNT, a big tag-team title match was announced for the first AEW Dynamite on TBS of 2023. It was announced that after the recent music video premiered by The...
rajah.com
Tony Khan Talks Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter, How He Will Push The Best And Strongest Talents
AEW President and CEO Tony Khan appeared on Fightful’s Grapsody podcast to discuss topics such as how he is really trying to put out the best matches week to week and how he will push the strongest group of wrestlers and the best wrestlers that are pulling the strongest ratings consistently no matter who they are. Khan also spoke about how he is really happy with the AEW Women's World Title Match between AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter and Hikaru Shida.
rajah.com
WWE NXT Level Up Lineup (12/30): Oro Mensah vs. Javier Bernal, More
WWE NXT Level Up (12/30) * Bronco Nima & Lucien Price vs. Bryson Montana & Oba Femi. NXT Level Up streams each and every Friday night on Peacock in the United States, as well as the WWE Network everywhere else.
rajah.com
Tony Schiavone Talks Production Differences Between WWE, AEW
What are some of the production differences between WWE and AEW?. Tony Schiavone spoke about this during a recent podcast. Featured below is an excerpt from the episode where he touches on this topic with his thoughts. “It’s an unbelievable production that they continue each and every year. With the...
rajah.com
AEW Announces Three Matches And More For Tomorrow's New Year's Smash Episode Of AEW Rampage
During last night's New Year's Smash episode of AEW Dynamite, the three matches and two segments that is set to take place on tomorrow's New Year's Smash episode of AEW Rampage were made official. It was announced that AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy will defend his AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Trent, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will defend her AEW TBS Championship against Kiera Hogan and Swerve Strickland will face ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta in Singles action.
rajah.com
WWE Holiday Tour Results (12/28): Cleveland, Ohio
WWE recently held their RAW Live Holiday Tour Event, which took place from inside the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The show saw WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defend his title against Seth "Freakin" Rollins in a Steel Cage Match in the main event. Below are the results...
rajah.com
IMPACT Wrestling Announces The Winners Of Their 2022 Year-End Awards
IMPACT Wrestling announced during their flagship show this past Thursday the winners of the company's 2022 Year-End Awards, with IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander being named Male Wrestler of the Year and IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace being named Knockout of the Year. You can check out the entire...
rajah.com
AEW Rampage: New Years Smash Preview For Tonight's Year-End Show In Broomfield, CO. (12/30/2022)
It's Friday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado for the final Rampage of 2022. On tap for tonight's AEW Rampage: New Years Smash 2022 themed show is Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship, as well as Jade Cargill defending the TBS Women's title against Kiera Hogan.
rajah.com
Booker T On If AEW Hiring Mike Mansury Will Be A Game Changer For The Company
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how Mike Mansury is a great producer and great for the wrestling business, but having one guy move from the WWE to AEW will not result in the game being changed for the company as legends like Arn Anderson are already in AEW and if something will change, then it will change.
rajah.com
WWE News: Latest Making It Maximum, Top 10 NXT Moments (Video)
-- The Top 10 highlights from the latest edition of WWE NXT have surfaced on the promotions official YouTube channel. Check out the best moments from Tuesdays show below, featuirng Dijak, Drew Gulak, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a fresh episode of Making It Maximum is...
rajah.com
WWE News: Latest Ronda Rousey Vlog, Best Smackdown Moments Of 2022 (Video)
-- The latest Ronda Rousey vlog has surfaced on YouTube. Catch up with the current Smackdown Women's Champion by viewing the embedded video below:. -- Speaking of Smackdown, the Top 10 Smackdown On FOX moments of 2022 have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring...
rajah.com
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match Set For SmackDown In Two Weeks
You can officially pencil in a big title match for two weeks time. It was announced on the final episode of Friday Night SmackDown of 2022 that in two weeks time, Braun Strowman will square off against Imperium's Gunther, with the WWE Intercontinental Championship on-the-line. Make sure to join us...
rajah.com
WWE, Michael Cole Pay Respect To Don West On Friday Night SmackDown
The condolences and well-wishes directed to the family and friends of Don West continued on the final WWE on FOX show of 2022. During the opening moments of the first match of the evening on WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX from Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL., commentator Michael Cole sent a message of condolences to the family and friends of the late Don West.
rajah.com
Kaun Talks Potentially Reuniting With Shane Taylor
One-third of the current ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions and All Elite Wrestling Star Kaun had a conversation with WrestleZone on a variety of topics such as potentially reuniting with his former 6-Man Tag Team partner Shane Taylor down the road. Kaun said:. “I feel like the cliche is,...
rajah.com
Sting Comments On Wrapping Up His AEW Career
"The Icon" has the end of his All Elite Wrestling run in sight. Sting recently spoke with The Ringer about the end of his AEW career, noting he has the idea in mind on how he wants to wrap up business with the promotion. "Well, I know Darby [Allin] is...
rajah.com
Dragon Lee's New WWE Contract Makes Him Second Highest Paid NXT Wrestler; AEW Also Made Offer
-- Earlier this week, Dragon Lee announced that he has signed with WWE and more details have emerged on his new contract. Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio is reporting that Lee's deal is for three years and that while it is not at the same level money-wise as a main roster contract, it is above the standard NXT deal that WWE routinely offers talent and also more than what Lee was earning in Mexico. Meltzer also noted that AEW was not only interested in signing Lee, but they also extended a competing offer.
