atozsports.com
Watch: Tennessee players were unimpressed by Clemson’s ‘top notch’ defense
Several Tennessee Vols players appeared to be unimpressed by the Clemson Tigers’ “top notch defense” on Friday night. Clemson limited Tennessee to 31 points — the Vols’ fewest in a win under Josh Heupel — but UT scored enough to win by 17 points.
atozsports.com
What to make of Joe Milton after Vols’ win against Clemson in the Orange Bowl
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel was adamant this week that quarterback Joe Milton’s performance in the Orange Bowl wouldn’t impact the quarterback battle that’s set to take place in the spring. Everyone knows, however, that Milton’s performance in the Orange Bowl was an evaluation tool for...
What Dabo Swinney and Tigers said about Orange Bowl loss to Vols
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — No. 6 Tennessee capped a magical 2022 season on Friday night with a 31-14 win over No. 7 Clemson. It secured the Vols' first 11-win season since 2001 and their ninth in program history. Here's what Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and multiple Tigers had to say about the loss and much more.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols team leader makes strong statement after win against Clemson in the Orange Bowl
All eyes were on Tennessee Vols quarterback Joe Milton on Friday night in the Orange Bowl. The storyline all week centered on Milton and how he would perform as the starter against Clemson. Milton is expected to be Tennessee’s starter in 2023, but there have been plenty of questions about...
Vols guard signee to enroll early according to report
Four-star Vols guard signee Freddie Dilione will enroll at Tennessee in January according to a report from Alex Bass of the Charlotte Observer. Dilione signed with Rick Barnes' program on Nov. 9 after committing just before his senior year on Aug. 16. Byron Williams, the head coach at Word of...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Football throws shade right back at South Carolina after beating Clemson
Before Friday night’s Orange Bowl matchup between the Tennessee Vols and the Clemson Tigers, a group of South Carolina fans got together and paid for a banner to be flown in Miami that said “Enjoy your bowl game — Gamecocks”. The banner was the result of...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols need to change one thing and they’ll be a playoff contender again in 2023
The Tennessee Vols‘ 31-14 win over the Clemson Tigers on Friday night in the Orange Bowl didn’t technically mean anything. But Vols fans know that it meant everything. Tennessee’s win against Clemson in the Orange Bowl showed the rest of the country that the Vols weren’t a one-hit wonder this season. It showed that their success wasn’t just because Hendon Hooker was a special player. It wasn’t a fluke.
Milton leads Vols past Clemson for Capital One Orange Bowl victory
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WJHL) – No. 6 Tennessee capped off the 2022 season with a win, downing No. 7 Clemson in the Capital One Orange Bowl, 31-14. Quarterback Joe Milton III turned in a stellar performance while filling in for the injured Hendon Hooker. He completed 19-of-28 passes for 251 yards and three scores, en-route […]
A House Divided | Brothers played for Tennessee, Clemson football teams
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Marlon 'Bubba' Brown and Reggie Brown have a lot in common, like their love for football and the color orange. But if you ask the brothers which shade is the best — you'll likely get two very different answers. "We have burnt orange in...
landgrantholyland.com
OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Georgia Bulldog
After a month of waiting, the Buckeyes’ Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs has finally arrived. Ohio State is looking for redemption in the College Football Playoff, as the entire program from the head coach down to the players has been questioned ever since their regular season finale against Michigan. Ryan Day has a lot to prove in this one, as his team was fortunate enough to sneak into the CFP despite failing to win the Big Ten for the second year in a row. Still, somehow, a national title is within reach.
atozsports.com
Look: South Carolina fans massively troll Tennessee and Clemson before Orange Bowl
The Tennessee Vols and the Clemson Tigers have something in common that both teams wish wasn’t the case. Losses to South Carolina kept both the Vols and the Tigers out of the College Football Playoff. The Gamecocks knocked off Tennessee and Clemson in consecutive weeks, massively impacting the look...
Tennessee's QB has brief history with Clemson
DANIA BEACH, Fla. -- When Joe Milton III takes the field Friday at Hard Rock Stadium, Tennessee’s quarterback will do so against a team he once gave a look as a high school player. Milton, who's stepping in (...)
Look: Paul Finebaum Has Stunning Admission On Georgia, Nick Saban
Kirby Smart is coming for the crown. Paul Finebaum said on First Take on Friday that if Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs win back-to-back national championships, Smart will dethrone Alabama coach Nick Saban as the best in the business. "[If Georgia wins back-to-back championships this year], I think ...
atozsports.com
Predicting the final score of the Clemson-Tennessee Orange Bowl game
We gave our full score predictions for the Orange Bowl between Tennessee and Clemson. Check them out in the YouTube video below…. If you enjoyed that clip of the Big Orange Podcast, make sure to subscribe to the A to Z Sports YouTube page and for an audio-only version of the podcast check out these links:
atozsports.com
Why are Tennessee’s coaches already talking about a quarterback competition?
Joe Milton is set to be Tennessee’s quarterback in the Orange Bowl against Clemson. But in the last few days, multiple Vol coaches including Josh Heupel have mentioned that there will be a QB competition in the spring and fall no matter how Milton plays. We talked about why they might be doing that on the Big Orange Podcast…
Expert Predictions for Georgia–Ohio State, Michigan-TCU
College football is ending 2022 with a bang. Who will play for the title?
WIS-TV
WATCH: Gamecock sign flying over Clemson at Orange Bowl
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. City of Columbia continues inspections at Colony Apartments. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Ticket Prices High for Capital One Orange Bowl
Fans looking for last-minute tickets to see the Clemson Tigers and Tennessee Volunteers in the Capital One Orange Bowl will need to pony up some of their Christmas cash to get in.
College Basketball Coach Reportedly Resigns After Leave Of Absence
In December, Wofford announced that basketball coach Jay McAuley was taking a leave of absence. Well, it turns out he's leaving the program on a permanent basis. Wofford announced on Friday that McAuley has resigned. "Jay McAuley has stepped down as the head coach of the Wofford men's basketball program,"...
Where all Buc-ee’s Travel Centers are in Tennessee
Tennesseans will soon have multiple chances to pick up brisket and beaver nuggets as Buc-ee's continues to expand across the Volunteer State.
