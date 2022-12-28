Read full article on original website
Woman killed in traffic crash during high speed chase
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - AA woman in the passenger seat was killed Friday morning when the driver of the vehicle crashed into a tree while trying to run from police. It happened around 4:00 a.m. Friday morning. According to Tuscaloosa Police, an officer attempted to stop a car that had run a stop sign at 13th Street East and 15th Avenue.
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 30
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 30, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Incidents December 27 criminal mischief, menacing; Co. Rd. 795 violation of protection order; Co. Rd. 1515 theft of property; Hwy 31 theft of property; Hwy 69 S. trafficking drugs; Co. Rd. 438 theft of property; Co. Rd. 950 domestic violence; Co. Rd. 438 burglary; Co. Rd. 1564 trespassing; Quail Run Dr. December 28 unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; Hwy 157 unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 437 dog bite; Co. Rd. 5000 theft of property; Co. Rd. 1866 unlawful possession of...
Police: Two arrested in Walker Co. drug bust
WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests in a drug bust Wednesday night. According to police, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, K-9, and Narcotics Divisions along with the Jasper Police Department Narcotics Division, executed a search warrant at a residence on Gamble Avenue in Jasper.
Is it legal to set off fireworks where you live?
Is it legal or illegal to set off fireworks where you live?
Woman arrested after caught stealing Christmas decorations from yards
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County woman was arrested after she reportedly went last-minute Christmas shopping in other people’s yards. A doorbell camera caught a live-action version of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” in a North Columbus neighborhood on Christmas night. She took some...
Colbert County woman facing 23 counts of animal cruelty
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A Colbert County woman is facing 23 counts, each being a Class A misdemeanor, of animal cruelty after over 90 animals were found on her property. Out of the 95 animals found on Jessica Tadlock’s property, only 36 were still alive but extremely malnourished. The animals consisted of dogs, cats, goats, pigs, rabbits and chickens.
Family member reacts to deadly Christmas Eve shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A cheerful holiday gathering turned deadly after shots were fired leaving one person dead and four wounded in Columbus. It happened on Christmas Eve before 11 p.m. in a home on Luxapalila Drive. An argument broke out between 48-year-old Algren Hampton and a 22-year-old. Weapons were...
Arrest made in 26-year-old cold case
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was taken into custody Friday in relation to a 26-year-old cold case in Tuscaloosa. Thomas Terry Johnson, Jr., 49, was indicted by a grand jury on murder charges after the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit spent the last year working the case. Joseph Todd Jowers...
Vehicle Hits Deer Thursday Morning in Front of Gadsden State Cherokee
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and insurance companies say deer collisions are more likely to happen around this time of the year. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of ALEA says it’s because of mating season. This means more deer will be on the roads, especially in...
‘This is not a video game’: Arrest made in fatal Center Point Thanksgiving shooting
Jefferson County investigators have charged a man in connection with a fatal Thanksgiving night shooting that authorities called “incredibly upsetting.”. Marvin Arnold has been charged with reckless manslaughter and certain persons forbidden to carry a firearm. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on $75,000 bond. The...
LIST: Where to ring in the New Year in North Alabama
It's nearly time to pull out your party hat and 2023-shaped glasses as New Year's rolls around the corner.
Families welcome 6 babies born on Christmas Day at DCH
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) – Six babies were born Christmas Day at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa and DCH Women’s Pavilion in Northport. Caleb Porter and his wife Sydney were one of the six families to welcome a Christmas baby into their lives. Sydney gave birth to her baby boy Sunday night. Lincoln James Porter was […]
Obituary: Lisa Ann Boyd
Lisa Ann Boyd, age 50, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Lisa was born in Chicago, IL. on March 2, 1972, to Bobby and Vickie Milligan Boatright. She is preceded in death by her father. Graveside services for Lisa will be Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Valley Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the cemetery. Survivors are daughters, Mariah (Ryan) Miles, Cierra (Dusty) Rose; mother, Vickie Smith; sisters, Belinda Harris, Colette Speegle Huber; grandchildren, Rhyrie Ann Miles, Paisley Miles, Noble Miles, Wyatt Woodard, Waylon Woodard, Cooper Rose; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Moss Service Funeral Home directing.
Obituary: Zachary James Calvert
Funeral service for Zachary James Calvert will be 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30 at Livingston Chapel Church in Crane Hill. Burial will take place at Bethany Baptist Cemetery. Visitation for the public will be from noon until 1 p.m. on Friday at Livingston Chapel Church. Mr. Calvert was born on Feb. 24, 1982, in Cullman, Alabama. He died at the age of 40 on Dec. 23, 2022, at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama. Survivors include his parents, Allen and Robbie Calvert; brother, Mark Allen (Kate) Calvert; sister, Erin (Ray) Campbell; nieces, Samantha Calvert and Ashleigh Campbell; nephew, Trey Campbell; uncles, Daryl (Ramona) Calvert and Louis Kaduk; aunts, Lois (Mike) Nunan, and Lou (Tom) Chafin; and a host of many cousins, extended family and friends. Mr. Calvert was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ovel (Clessie) Calvert and Robert (Sara) Stevens; and an aunt, Ann Kaduk. Hanceville Funeral Home is honored to serve the Calvert Family.
