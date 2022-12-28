Read full article on original website
Related
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 30th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR: This late-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.1% over the last 60 days. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus. Immunocore Holdings...
Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) closed at $76.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.65% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Is e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Here's Why Donaldson (DCI) Shares Are Up Over 22% in 6 Months
Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI appears in good shape, with its shares rallying 22.6% over the past six months compared with the industry’s 12.7% growth. Donaldson’s strong product portfolio, solid demand and focus on innovation are expected to have driven the stock’s performance. Let’s look into the factors...
Keep a 6.7%+ Dividend Flowing in This Top Pipeline Stock
There's no doubt that 2022 was the year of energy, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine caused supply shocks that sent oil and gas prices soaring. But with inflation data more muted and most of the disruptions now long priced-in as we enter a New Year, it may be time to start getting much more selective about the energy sector.
Bitcoin Seen Dropping Lower Before Shooting Back Up
Billionaire Tim Draper says bitcoin (BTC) could hit $250,000 next year while renowned investor Mark Mobius counters it could crash to $10,000. Who's right?. That's anyone's guess but for now, the world's largest cryptocurrency and the beleaguered cryptocurrency market it helped usher is expected to remain in the doldrums for much of next year, if not longer.
TGNA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Thursday, shares of TEGNA Inc (Symbol: TGNA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.08, changing hands as high as $21.24 per share. TEGNA Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TGNA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DHR
In trading on Thursday, shares of Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $267.33, changing hands as high as $268.53 per share. Danaher Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DHR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Commerce Bancshares Reaches Analyst Target Price
In recent trading, shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc (Symbol: CBSH) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $68.02, changing hands for $68.39/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
Elon Musk Faces Margin Call on Loan Used to Purchase Twitter
Tesla (US:TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had to meet a margin call from creditors holding the stock as collateral for loans financing his Twitter acquisition, Barron's reported on Thursday. A margin call is triggered when the value of the collateral securing the loan falls below an agreed ratio, and...
Is Red Robin (RRGB) Doomed to Have a Terrible 2023 Too?
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. RRGB has plunged 66.1% year to date, compared with the industry’s decline of 10.2%. The dismal performance can be primarily attributed to inflationary pressures. A decline in margin continues to affect the company. During the quarter, the cost of sales rose 12.7% year over...
Roper (ROP) Shares Up 9% in 6 Months: What's Aiding It?
Shares of Roper Technologies ROP have gained 9% in the past six months against the industry’s 5% decline. Strength across its segments, shareholder-friendly activities and benefits from acquisitions primarily drove the stock. Roper’s Application Software segment is benefiting from strength across its Deltek, Vertafore, Aderant, CliniSys and Data Innovations...
Quanta Services (PWR) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Quanta Services (PWR) closed at $142.50, marking a -0.14% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
McKesson (MCK) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
McKesson (MCK) closed at $375.12 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the prescription...
Are Medical Stocks Lagging Assertio (ASRT) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Assertio (ASRT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
Euronet (EEFT) Rises 20.9% in 3 Months: More Room for Growth?
Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s EEFT shares have climbed 20.9% in the past three months compared with a 3.9% rise of the industry. Growth in EFT Processing, epay and Money Transfer businesses are driving the stock. With its digital efforts and global expansions, the company has positioned itself for better returns in the future.
Better Buy: Six Flags vs. Disney Stock
Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) and Six Flags (NYSE: SIX) are two big-name companies that operate in the theme parks industry. But while Disney has a market capitalization of roughly $153 billion, Six Flags is still in small-cap territory with a valuation of just under $2 billion. Should investors bet on...
Applied Materials (AMAT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Applied Materials (AMAT) closed at $97.38, marking a +0.25% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker...
Brokers Suggest Investing in Palo Alto (PANW): Read This Before Placing a Bet
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Let's take a look at what these...
American Electric Power (AEP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, American Electric Power (AEP) closed at $94.95, marking a -1.1% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of...
