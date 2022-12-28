Read full article on original website
Addiction to Over-the-Counter Tianeptine Lands Corinth Businessman in Rehab
Booneville, Miss., resident John Doe (not his real name), 25, vaguely remembers what happened in 2021 when a gas-station employee told him to “try this new thing.” Doe told the Mississippi Free Press on Dec. 16, 2022, that he later purchased Pegasus, the product’s name. It contains Tianeptine, a chemical substance that the French Society of Medical Research discovered and patented in the 1960s.
WAAY-TV
Florence families frustrated as hours turn into days without water
Some Florence families are still waiting for working water at their homes. The record-breaking extreme cold temperatures over this past weekend caused many pipes to burst, which then drained the available water supply for Chisholm Heights Water Authority. Wade Dunn and his family have been waiting for nearly three days...
LIST: Where to ring in the New Year in North Alabama
It's nearly time to pull out your party hat and 2023-shaped glasses as New Year's rolls around the corner.
WAFF
North Alabama closings and delays
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With poor weather forecast and bad road conditions, multiple places across North Alabama have announced closings or delays for Tuesday’s work day. The Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions and that only emergency essential personnel should report.
wtva.com
One wounded, one sought in Verona shooting
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Verona police are investigating a Friday evening shooting that sent one person to the hospital. It happened between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Super C convenience store on Raymond Avenue at Eighth Street. Police Chief Marsenio Nunn says the shooting victim was in...
wtva.com
Coroner IDs woman killed in Lee County crash
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The coroner has released the name of the woman who was killed Tuesday afternoon in a Lee County crash. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Shoshuna Wesco, 37, of Houston. She was one of the drivers. The crash happened on Mississippi Highway 178...
radio7media.com
Co-Worker Arrested for Assault in Florence
ON WEDNESDAY JUST AFTER 2 P.M. OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE RESPONDED TO A BUSINESS IN THE 400 BLOCK OF SOUTH COURT STREET TO THE REPORT OF AN ASSAULT. UPON ARRIVAL OFFICERS FOUND A 39-YEAR-OLD VICTIM THAT HAD BEEN HIT IN THE HEAD BY A CO-WORKER WITH A METAL BAR. THE INCIDENT OCCURRED DURING AN ARGUMENT. THE VICTIM WAS TRANSPORTED TO NORTH ALABAMA MEDICAL CENTER FOR HIS INJURIES. ON THURSDAY BRIAN KEITH HINES TUNRED HIMSELF IN AT THE POLICE DEPARTMENT. AFTER SPEAKING WITH DETECTIVES HINES FACES CHARGES OF ASSAUT IN THE SECOND DEGREE. HE WAS BOOKED INTO THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER.
Only In Alabama: When We Made The National News In 2022 For All The Wrong Reasons
Alabama is a unique state with unique people. It's my home state. I love Alabama. That being said, however, I'll be the first to admit that a lot of weird things happen here. In 2022, I found myself reading the headlines and saying, "only in Alabama" way too many times. Alabama made the national news a lot last year...many times for all the wrong reasons. Here's a look back at 2022 and some of the weird news stories that Alabama gave the world....
WAAY-TV
Florence Police charge man in attack on co-worker
The Florence Police Department has arrested a man accused of attacking a co-worker. According to police, officers responded to an assault call at a business in the 400 block of South Court Street about 2 p.m. Wednesday. Police said Brian Keith Hines struck a co-worker in the head with a...
wbrc.com
Police: Two arrested in Walker Co. drug bust
WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests in a drug bust Wednesday night. According to police, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, K-9, and Narcotics Divisions along with the Jasper Police Department Narcotics Division, executed a search warrant at a residence on Gamble Avenue in Jasper.
WAFF
Colbert County woman facing 23 counts of animal cruelty
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A Colbert County woman is facing 23 counts, each being a Class A misdemeanor, of animal cruelty after over 90 animals were found on her property. Out of the 95 animals found on Jessica Tadlock’s property, only 36 were still alive but extremely malnourished. The animals consisted of dogs, cats, goats, pigs, rabbits and chickens.
Obituary: Zachary James Calvert
Funeral service for Zachary James Calvert will be 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30 at Livingston Chapel Church in Crane Hill. Burial will take place at Bethany Baptist Cemetery. Visitation for the public will be from noon until 1 p.m. on Friday at Livingston Chapel Church. Mr. Calvert was born on Feb. 24, 1982, in Cullman, Alabama. He died at the age of 40 on Dec. 23, 2022, at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama. Survivors include his parents, Allen and Robbie Calvert; brother, Mark Allen (Kate) Calvert; sister, Erin (Ray) Campbell; nieces, Samantha Calvert and Ashleigh Campbell; nephew, Trey Campbell; uncles, Daryl (Ramona) Calvert and Louis Kaduk; aunts, Lois (Mike) Nunan, and Lou (Tom) Chafin; and a host of many cousins, extended family and friends. Mr. Calvert was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ovel (Clessie) Calvert and Robert (Sara) Stevens; and an aunt, Ann Kaduk. Hanceville Funeral Home is honored to serve the Calvert Family.
wtva.com
Family member reacts to deadly Christmas Eve shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A cheerful holiday gathering turned deadly after shots were fired leaving one person dead and four wounded in Columbus. It happened on Christmas Eve before 11 p.m. in a home on Luxapalila Drive. An argument broke out between 48-year-old Algren Hampton and a 22-year-old. Weapons were...
2 arrested on drug trafficking charges in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Walker County Sheriff’s Office led an investigation that resulted in a search warrant being obtained for an alleged local drug dealer. According to WCSO, officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Gamble Avenue in Jasper around midnight Wednesday. Investigators seized 136 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia and […]
radio7media.com
Florence Man Arrested and Accused of Statutory Rape
OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT RECENTLY RESPONDED TO 2166 BELVIEW ROAD TO ATTEMPT TO LOCATE A MISSING JUVENILE FEMALE FROM FLORIDA. OFFICERS LOCATED THE 15-YEAR-OLD MISSING FEMALE ALONG WITH HERMELINDO HOR CUCUL, 23, OF FLORENCE. AFTER FURTHER INVESTIGATION IT WAS DETERMINED THAT HOR CUCUL TRAVELED TO FLORIDA TO PICKUP THE JUVENILE AND THEN BROUGHT HER TO FLORENCE. IT WAS ALSO DETERMINED THAT THE TWO WERE IN A SEXUAL RELATIONSHIP. HERMELINDO HOR CUCUL WAS ARRESTED FOR STATUTORY RAPE AND TRAVELING TO MEET A CHILD FOR UNLAWFUL SEX ACTS. HOR CURCUL IS BEING HELD AT THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER ON A $100,000.00 BOND.
wcbi.com
Woman arrested after caught stealing Christmas decorations from yards
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County woman was arrested after she reportedly went last-minute Christmas shopping in other people’s yards. A doorbell camera caught a live-action version of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” in a North Columbus neighborhood on Christmas night. She took some...
