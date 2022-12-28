Read full article on original website
Jason Mickle promoted to assistant police chief
CULLMAN, Ala. – Lifelong Cullman resident and 24-year Cullman Police Department veteran Jason Mickle has been promoted to assistant chief. Mickle joined the department as a full-time patrol officer in 1998. During his career Mickle has served on the K9 Unit, in Criminal Investigation, as a firearms instructor, team leader, training officer, on the Tactical Unit and as a commander. Mickle also teaches active shooter response to law enforcement officers at the Northeast Alabama Law Enforcement Academy and in schools, churches and to residents. “Based on Jason’s past performance in supervisory roles, his professional knowledge and experience, he was the logical choice...
WAAY-TV
Decatur City Council approves two proposed medical marijuana dispensing sites along HWY 31 South
In a special city council meeting Tuesday evening, Decatur City Council approved two proposed medical marijuana dispensary sites. At least two businesses have shown interest in operating a dispensary within city limits. One of them is based out of Cullman. The other is in Chicago. The deadline for potential growers...
radio7media.com
CCSO mourns loss of Sgt. Mike Moore
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Sgt. Mike Moore died this week, the CCSO announced Thursday morning: “The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is deeply saddened by the passing of one of our own. Sgt. Mike Moore was an invaluable member of the Reserve Program with the Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Moore was a K9 handler and an integral part of the Sheriff’s Office Rodeo each and every year. ‘Moe was more than deputy, more than an employee, he was a dear friend. He will be sorely missed and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,’ said Sheriff (Matt) Gentry.” Gentry...
Is it legal to set off fireworks where you live?
Is it legal or illegal to set off fireworks where you live?
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video Post
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos co-owner Jason Such publicly addresses the rumor that Such-n-Such is closing soon with a Facebook video to clear up and dispel any untrue rumors that his Decatur business is closing in January 2023.
WAAY-TV
Florence Police charge man in attack on co-worker
The Florence Police Department has arrested a man accused of attacking a co-worker. According to police, officers responded to an assault call at a business in the 400 block of South Court Street about 2 p.m. Wednesday. Police said Brian Keith Hines struck a co-worker in the head with a...
radio7media.com
Area holiday closings for January 2
AREA COUNTY AND CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY, JANUARY 2, IN OBSERVANCE OF THE NEW YEAR'S DAY HOLIDAY. ALL LAWRENCE COUNTY GOVERNMENT OFFICES AND SOLID WASTE WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY. LORETTO CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY. TRASH PICKUP FOR JANUARY 2 IN LORETTO WILL BE ON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4. LAWRENCEBURG CITY OFFICE WILL BE CLOSED ON MONDAY. MONDAY’S TRASH CART PICK UP WILL BE THURSDAY. PLEASE HAVE CARTS OUT EARLY AS IT IS A DOUBLE ROUTE DAY. LAWRENCEBURG UTILITY SYSTEM AND PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM WILL BOTH BE CLOSED ON MONDAY, JANUARY 2.
Shoals Area: Take The Plunge, Make A Difference! Sunday, January 1st, 2023 McFarland Park
Start the new year off with a....splash! This Sunday at 1pm, hundreds of people are expected to gather and brave the frigid waters of the Tennessee River at the annual "Plunge Into The New Year" at McFarland Park in Florence. The story behind this event and the reason it continues into it's 7th year, is one of love, compassion, re-birth and remembrance. It started small - as a way for a few people to honor the life of a friend but has grown into a big event for bringing awareness to suicide prevention in the Shoals. This is definitely an event you don't want to miss!
WAAY-TV
Family Dollar employee calls Decatur police on neighborhood burglary suspect
One man is in the Morgan County jail after a mother came home to find her house being burglarized while her kids were alone inside. According to police reports, a Decatur mother chased the burglar three blocks to a Family Dollar store where one of the employees helped call the cops.
WAAY-TV
Suspect in Decatur Walmart murder should be sent to mental health institution, attorney says
A defense attorney is asking the court to transfer his client, a Huntsville man accused of killing a woman with his car in Decatur, to a mental health institution. According to the attorney, 38-year-old Preston Lamar Nelson should be moved to the Taylor Hardin Secured Medical Facility in Tuscaloosa. Nelson is accused of killing Sherry Sain at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Aug. 19.
WAFF
Colbert County woman facing 23 counts of animal cruelty
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A Colbert County woman is facing 23 counts, each being a Class A misdemeanor, of animal cruelty after over 90 animals were found on her property. Out of the 95 animals found on Jessica Tadlock’s property, only 36 were still alive but extremely malnourished. The animals consisted of dogs, cats, goats, pigs, rabbits and chickens.
courierjournal.net
I had a yellow light and lawyer won't take case!
Q: I was turning left when a car hit me. The car was absolutely speeding and the officer said fault was undetermined. I had a yellow light that had been a green arrow. I talked to a lawyer and they wouldn’t take my case. Will you?. Kathy, Sheffield, AL.
WAAY-TV
Florence families frustrated as hours turn into days without water
Some Florence families are still waiting for working water at their homes. The record-breaking extreme cold temperatures over this past weekend caused many pipes to burst, which then drained the available water supply for Chisholm Heights Water Authority. Wade Dunn and his family have been waiting for nearly three days...
Father of Alabama chiropractor accused of poisoning wife pleads for his son’s release
A Decatur chiropractor's father pleaded with the judge to release his son in time for Christmas, but that request was denied according to court records.
wtva.com
Coroner IDs woman killed in Lee County crash
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The coroner has released the name of the woman who was killed Tuesday afternoon in a Lee County crash. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Shoshuna Wesco, 37, of Houston. She was one of the drivers. The crash happened on Mississippi Highway 178...
Child reports break-in, mother chases alleged burglar to Family Dollar
A Toney man was arrested in Decatur after court records say he broke into a home where children were present and was chased by the mother into a nearby store when he tried to leave the scene.
WAFF
Search for missing Florence man reinvigorated after tips from the public
CLOVERDALE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators are searching for a Florence man, Bradley Lard, who disappeared almost four years ago. Now, after receiving new tips from the public, investigators may be one step closer to finding him. Cadaver dogs and deputies searched the Cloverdale area, and an undisclosed second location on...
LIST: Where to ring in the New Year in North Alabama
It's nearly time to pull out your party hat and 2023-shaped glasses as New Year's rolls around the corner.
Obituary: Lisa Ann Boyd
Lisa Ann Boyd, age 50, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Lisa was born in Chicago, IL. on March 2, 1972, to Bobby and Vickie Milligan Boatright. She is preceded in death by her father. Graveside services for Lisa will be Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Valley Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the cemetery. Survivors are daughters, Mariah (Ryan) Miles, Cierra (Dusty) Rose; mother, Vickie Smith; sisters, Belinda Harris, Colette Speegle Huber; grandchildren, Rhyrie Ann Miles, Paisley Miles, Noble Miles, Wyatt Woodard, Waylon Woodard, Cooper Rose; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Moss Service Funeral Home directing.
