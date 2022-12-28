Read full article on original website
Related
tvinsider.com
‘The Company You Keep’: Milo Ventimiglia Plays Con Artist in Teaser for ABC Drama (VIDEO)
“I’m a criminal,” says Milo Ventimiglia in the first teaser for ABC‘s upcoming drama series The Company You Keep, the actor’s first television role since This Is Us ended its run last year. In the newly released video (watch below), viewers get their first glimpse of...
tvinsider.com
Former ‘GMA’ Host Joan Lunden Slams ABC For Replacing Her With Younger Woman
Joan Lunden, who co-hosted Good Morning America from 1980 to 1997, has opened up about her abrupt exit from the ABC talk show, suggesting ageism played a significant part. Speaking to Yahoo!, Lunden, who now works as a special correspondent for NBC’s Today show, said of her ABC departure, “I didn’t talk about it for a long, long time. I believe in going out with class… as opposed to getting angry, like, what’s the point?” However, she said that she let the network know her feelings before she left.
tvinsider.com
Top 10 ‘Twilight Zone’ Episodes of All-Time, Ranked
Hearing countless tales narrated by series creator Rod Serling about man’s folly and the lessons life will always offer feels like the perfect way to ring in a new year. Although humankind still faces the same issues and fears that we did back when Serling created the science fiction anthology, the moral story of each bizarre take on the subject matter is always poignant and asks for the best of society.
tvinsider.com
Syfy’s ‘Twilight Zone’ Marathon: Everything You Need to Know
As is tradition, Syfy will once again be ringing in the New Year with a marathon of The Twilight Zone, bringing viewers four days of weird and wonderful stories to set 2023 off right. So, if partying and drinking are not your thing, why not spend the New Year with...
tvinsider.com
Christine Brown Says She is ‘Definitely Not Leaving Sister Wives’ Despite Kody Split
Christine Brown might have left polygamist Kody Brown and filmed her final scenes at the family home in Flagstaff, Arizona, but she is not leaving Sister Wives just yet. In a new TikTok video, the reality star announced that she will return to the hit TLC series despite separating from Kody in late 2021 and taking her leave from the Brown family. “I am definitely not leaving Sister Wives,” Christine shared in the video as she gave fans a tour of her new basement-turned-studio.
‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’ New Year’s resolutions: 5 rules for a meaningful life we can all take into 2023
Meet your new role model, a soft-spoken but assertive, empathetic yet caustically witty one-eyed shell that’s an inch tall and named Marcel. You can bet your bottom craisin that no other movie you saw this year had a character with bigger heart. He’s also a reservoir of stoic wisdom and DIY home hacks! Here are five rules for a meaningful life we learned from the star of “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.” As we celebrate the new year, perhaps we can all try to incorporate more of these values in 2023. SEE 9 contemporary stop-motion animated films you should watch [PHOTOS] Appreciate...
Why Carrie Underwood Loses ‘Respect’ For Some Artists at Their Concerts
Country singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood takes live performances and vocals seriously, and some concerts make her 'lose respect' for other artists.
Michael Weatherly Teases NCIS Fans About Possible #Tiva Sighting in 2023: 'This Might Be an Interesting Year!'
Will 2023 be the year that NCIS fans get to see Tony and Ziva on their screens again, together? Michael Weatherly certainly provided grist for that long-standing mill, with a teasey New Year’s Day tweet. Weatherly had posted a reflective video about the year gone by and year ahead, and like clockwork an NCIS fan countered with their own New Year’s wish, to see Tony and Ziva “reuniting.” Weatherly, who last appeared on NCIS in May 2016, in the Season 13 finale, replied back, “Stay tuned… for this might be an interesting year for such ‘moments’!” Stay tuned… for this might be an interesting year...
tvinsider.com
Roush Review: Dionne Warwick Is Always in Tune in ‘Don’t Make Me Over’
“Is Dionne Warwick a legend? Is pig pork?” Of all the many celebrity testimonials in Don’t Make Me Over (premiering January 1 on CNN), including a touching tribute from the late Olivia Newton-John, Snoop Dogg’s puckish salute may be the least expected. Elsewhere in this admiring and...
tvinsider.com
‘NCIS: LA’: Why It’s the Perfect Season to Finally Have the ‘Deeks, M.’ Episode
“Callen, G.” Season 1. “Lange, H.” Season 3. “Blye, K.” Season 3. “Granger, O.” Season 7. It’s about time that a “Deeks, M.” episode joins that list, and NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 so far is shaping up to be perfect for it. (We haven’t forgotten that we haven’t gotten a “Hanna, S.” episode either yet, to our surprise.)
tvinsider.com
‘Pokémon’: Original Voice Actor Says She Was ‘Hit Hard’ By Ash Ketchum’s Exit
Ash Ketchum has finally caught them all, becoming an official Pokémon World Champion and setting the stage for his exit from the popular animated series after 25 years, and the news is hitting people hard. Veronica Taylor, who voiced Ash and his mother Delia for the first eight seasons...
tvinsider.com
Kevin Hart Comments on Andy Cohen & Anderson Cooper’s Sober New Year’s Eve Show
It was a sober affair for Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper this New Year’s Eve as they presented CNN‘s annual celebrations live from Times Square in New York City, and their guests had something to say about it. In November 2022, CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht announced...
tvinsider.com
13 Stars Who Appeared on ‘Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,’ Now 30 Years Old
Jane Seymour has said that she agreed to star in Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman after discovering that her ex-husband had left her $9 million in debt. That inauspicious start aside, the CBS show’s legions of fans are, undoubtedly, glad she signed on the dotted line!. But Seymour, who played...
tvinsider.com
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Boss on Reid & Simmons’ Assignments: ‘It’ll Come Into Play Next Year’
Most of the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) is back working the season-long case against UnSub Elias Voit (Zach Gilford) and his network of serial killers in Criminal Minds: Evolution. But two profilers with the team at the end of the series’ original run on CBS (2005-2020) are noticeably absent.
tvinsider.com
‘Kaleidoscope’ Cast Teases Netflix Thrill-Ride: ‘It’s Not Only a Heist; It’s a Setup’ (VIDEO)
This heist drama has it all: a motley crew of thieves, revenge, family drama and, best of all, the meticulous planning of a big score to break into an impenetrable vault. It doesn’t hurt that the mind behind it, Leo Pap, is played by Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), a master of the calm and cunning.
tvinsider.com
‘Blue Bloods’ Visits Joe Reagan’s Grave in Winter Premiere (PHOTOS)
Blue Bloods is kicking off 2023 with what’s sure to be an emotional episode for the Reagans. In the winter premiere, airing on Friday, January 6, Reagan family tensions run high when Frank (Tom Selleck) and his grandson, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), contend with a grievous insult to the memory of Joe’s father, Joe Reagan. The photos below offer a look at the two visiting Joe Reagan’s gravesite, to give you an idea of what happens. (Bonnie Somerville returns as Joe’s mother, Paula Hill.)
tvinsider.com
New Year’s Eve Revelry, Doc Martin Finale, Lizzo Live, Profiling Dionne Warwick
Ring out 2022 with a variety of TV celebrations. Britain’s long-running Doc Martin signs off on Acorn TV with a series finale and behind-the-scenes documentary. HBO Max presents Lizzo in concert, filmed live in California earlier this month. A documentary celebrates the pioneering career of Dionne Warwick. SATURDAY: The...
tvinsider.com
Nail-Biting ‘Slow Horses’ Climax, Story of a ‘Wildcat,’ ‘White Noise’ on Netflix, Judy Woodruff’s ‘NewsHour’ Swan Song
The offbeat spy thriller Slow Horses ends its second season with twists amid threats of terrorism. A nature documentary pairs a soldier with PTSD with an orphaned ocelot who needs to be reintroduced back into the wild. Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig star in Noah Baumbach’s adaptation of Don DeLillo’s contemporary allegory White Noise. Judy Woodruff leaves the anchor desk of PBS Newshour to return to her reporting roots.
Comments / 0