Costco Is Having an End-of-Year Sale on Soft & Cozy Plush Robes You’ll Live In Until New Year’s For Under $20
Now that Christmas is over, it’s time for another very special holiday season: the laziest time of the year. New Year’s resolutions can wait until January 1, and all we want to do for the next week is snack on holiday leftovers and wrap ourselves in warm layers until the weather perks up — and Costco has the perfect uniform for us to do just that, now back on shelves for under $20. If you’ve been looking for an excuse to sign up for a Costco membership, this just may be the sign you needed. Costco Buys on Instagram spotted the...
Nordstrom end-of-year clearance sale: These are some of the best deals
Nordstrom is holding an end-of-year clearance sale with huge discounts across its website and in stores. The sale, which runs through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, is offering discounts up to 60% off on apparel for the whole family, home goods and beauty products. Shoppers can also get an additional 25%...
Amazon’s New Year sale is already here: These are the 8 items you should buy
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. While Christmas is still a couple of days...
Target is having a massive after-Christmas clearance sale, and prices are up to 50% off
Wayfair's End-of-Year Clearance Sale Includes 60% Off Rugs, 50% Off Furniture & Much More
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Though you may be on a shopping break after the Christmas rush, Wayfair is hosting a sale right now that you’re definitely going to want to come out of hibernation for. The site is running an End-of-Year clearance sale on furniture, rugs, storage items, appliances, and more, and you can grab some incredible things for over 60 percent off right now. Ring in the New Year with some fresh home accessories. Give your bedroom a refresh in the New Year with...
Walmart's Huge After-Christmas Sale Has Already Begun — and Prices Are Up to 73% Off
Shop Uggs, toys, the best vacuum we tested, and more can’t-miss deals The gifts are unwrapped, serving dishes are put away, and holiday movies are no longer playing on repeat. If you're ready to power down, hold on for a few more minutes, because the Walmart after-Christmas sale has officially started. Save hundreds during this winter clearance event, where Walmart TVs and laptops are on sale for as little as $129. Even best-selling items like Bose QuietComfort Headphones are approaching $100 off in this end-of-the-year mega-sale. Did holiday guests...
Shoppers are racing to Aldi to bag stunning foot stools for the bargain price of £1.99
ALDI is known for its selection of special buys, which are great deals, but when they're gone, they're gone. That means when there's something worth getting your hands on, you've got to get down there sharpish to make sure you don't miss out. Items available vary greatly from homewares to...
Walmart is practically giving away this The Pioneer Woman 19-piece cookware set at its holiday sale for $49
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Walmart has a number of amazing kitchen deals right now, but this is one of the best (and most popular...
Hot Chocolate Recalled as Holidays Approach
Tis' the season for a cup of warm hot chocolate…or not. For those excited to indulge in Christmas in a cup, they may have to find another brand other than Nestlé. Food Standards Agency reports that Nestlé UK is recalling AERO Hot Chocolate products because a small number of packs may contain small pieces of food-grade silica beads, making them unsafe to eat. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores selling the product. The notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and advise them what to do if they have bought the products. Customers who already have the product are encouraged not to eat them. Instead, dispose of the contents and send the lid of the jar, the empty sachet or the sleeve of the cups with the customer's name and address for a full refund to AERO Hot Chocolate Recall, PO BOX 205, Freepost 1374, York, YO91 1XB. Consumers can also call Nestlé UK free at 00800 63785385. It's not the only Christmas themed-product that has been recalled in recent weeks.
Home Depot employees track down customer who dropped $700 cash meant for Christmas shopping
Staff at a Home Depot in Tennessee were recently able to locate a customer who had lost a large amount of cash that he reportedly planned on using to purchase Christmas gifts for his kids. Alissa Rocchi, an operations assistant and store manager at Home Depot in Bellevue, told Fox News Digital that she and her colleagues wanted to “do the right thing” after finding $700 in an envelope that had been dropped on the floor of aisle 22 last month. Adam Adkisson, an employee under Rocchi, was making rounds through his section at the store when he noticed a bank envelope sitting on the ground,...
Amazon Overstock Outlet: 36 Best Secret Deals Right Now
BARGAIN HUNTING is not what it used to be. These days most sales are presented to us front and center, thus eliminating the need to do the digging for ourselves. It's more convenient, sure, but what about those of us who like to dig? I, for one, am a bargain hunter by heart, and if there's one thing I've learned over the years it's that the best deals are sometimes the ones you have to roll up your sleeves for. What's great is you can do some digital digging right at this very moment thanks to Amazon's Overstock Outlet.
A simple guide for how to declutter too many clothes
Let's talk about clothes. I know we all need them because it is frowned upon to walk around naked, but how much is too much clothes? Seasons change, waistlines shift, and items get thrown into the black abyss of the back of our dressers or closets. Why? Because no one wants to take the time to go through and get rid of the unnecessary clothing items you've accumulated. That ends today.
8 Things You Should Buy After Christmas To Get the Best Deal
Once Christmas rolls around, and you've made your list and checked it twice, it's time to start making a new one -- for all the items available in post-holiday sales. See: 9 Costco Brand Items That...
Costco Increasing Membership Fee
Company CFO says raising the membership fee is a question of “when, not if,” but has not yet announced an effective date. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com, TheStreet.com, and TheFool.com.
I've worked at Costco for 17 years. Here are 10 of the best things I bought there this year.
Through the last 12 months, I've invested in a Vitamix and Saint Laurent sunglasses, and picked up groceries like Kirkland's breakfast-blend coffee.
You'll Never Guess Which Grocery Store Is Most Popular Among Millennials
The most popular grocery store among millennials probably isn't the store you'd think.
'My feet never hurt!': Podiatrists and 18,000 shoppers love these sneakers — and they're on sale
According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale starting at $44, down from $70 for the holidays. Now, step right up to the most comfy shoes of your life!
This couple paid $7,150 for items people returned to Amazon, Walmart and Target—and made $19,500 reselling them
In December 2020, Jamie and Sarah McCauley stumbled into their strangest side hustle yet: Buying pallets of items people returned to Target, Walmart and Amazon. The pair — who also flip furniture and renovate and rent out properties in West Michigan — first saw a distributor selling the boxed collections in a Facebook group. The process seemed simple: Interested parties visited a local warehouse and paid $550, on average, for a pallet of returns.
Sam’s Club Reduces Membership Price - Discount is Temporary
For a limited time, Sam's Club Plus Memberships is $70. The regular membership price is $110, which means that for a limited time, customers can save $40. Photo by(Mike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia on YouTube/flickr)
The 19 Best Deals at Target's After-Christmas Sale, Including a KitchenAid Stand Mixer and Apple AirPods
Prices start at $15 Christmas might be over, but that doesn't mean the season of giving has come to an end just yet. Now's the perfect time to treat yourself to the things on your wish list that you didn't receive under the tree — in fact, it's probably on sale at Target right now. The Target after-Christmas sale is chock full of deals, and prices start at just $15. You'll see markdowns in practically every category, including home, kitchen, tech, fashion, and more, so needless to say,...
