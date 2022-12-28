Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. On Windows 10 and 11, you can log in with a password or PIN. On compatible systems, you can also use iris scan and fingerprint unlock. While a PIN makes the login process faster than a password, you may encounter the Something happened and your PIN isn't available error when trying to sign in using the same.

