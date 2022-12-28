ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
From Blisk to class reworks, here are the Apex leaks we hope become reality in 2023

It’s been a long year for Apex Legends, and likely an even longer one for the game’s developers. Between the massive season 12 leak in March to the most recent discovery of the game’s next playable legend Ballistic, data miners and those with access to internal builds have triumphantly pulled the rug out from under Respawn Entertainment ahead of planned content updates time and time again.
These are the best Dr. Mundo builds in League of Legends

Dr. Mundo has always been an underrated pick in League of Legends. While he might not be a popular pick at high elos and professional play, his friendly kit as well as straightforward gameplay make him a widespread presence among normal levels of play. Halfway through season 11, Dr. Mundo...
Nadeshot explains why he hopes for ‘a string of years where CoD just flops’

Sitting at the top for so long can make anyone complacent, whether you’re a star esports player, a top esports organization, or even the creator of the most popular first-person shooter game in the world. Sometimes, the only way to prompt improvement is through failure, which is what 100 Thieves founder Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag believes could help Call of Duty return to its former glory.
Biggest storylines from Magic: The Gathering for 2023

Magic: The Gathering is coming off a commercially successful year, but it was not one devoid of controversy. From $1,000 proxy booster packs to product overload, Magic was faced with several issues that brought the soaring game back down to Earth from the lofty highs of 2020 and 2021. It...
How to hunt 10 Wildlife in a single Fortnite match

Veteran fans of Epic Games’ battle royale, Fortnite, may remember the introduction of wildlife back in Chapter 2 Season 6. While initially only an aesthetic addition to Fortnite’s ever-growing map, both the population and function of the wild have changed over time. Now, sources of healing and mobility, wildlife around the shrinking map are now the subject of a weekly challenge.
Bungie reenables Destiny 2 API, 3rd-party apps working again after server issues caused by latest Exotic

Destiny 2 players can finally take advantage of their favorite apps again. Bungie reenabled the Destiny 2 API today, meaning the official companion app and other third-party tools that are nearly essential to the game are operational once more. The outage lasted just two days, from Dec. 28 to 30, after Bungie disabled the API due to connection issues. This is earlier than the previous timeline Bungie gave, which pointed to a fix targeted for “early next week.”
Natus Vincere parts ways with CS:GO stand-in sdy and temporarily promotes academy player

Ukrainian CS:GO rifler Viktor “sdy” Orudzhev has parted ways with Natus Vincere today following a long stint as a temporary stand-in for former in-game leader Boombl4. It’s unclear at this moment who NAVI will sign to replace sdy permanently. As of now, the organization added its NAVI Junior player, Andrii “npl” Kukharskyi, to the main roster, who will be a full-time player of the org at IEM Katowice 2023 and other January events. Npl already participated in a few NAVI matches during BLAST Premier World Final 2022, though he only produced a 0.67 rating during the three maps at the event, according to HLTV.
All MTG Dominaria United creatures with double Kicker

Dominaria United introduced a twist on the lauded Kicker mechanic that contributed to the original Dominaria being such a dynamic and fun format. A cycle of five Rare double Kicker cards allow players to use two different colors to pay separate Kicker cost. Players can choose to just Kick the...
Leaks suggest a Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch might be coming

Some images emerged online today that show a rumored special edition of the OLED Nintendo Switch console featuring a design based on the upcoming game The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. A user named Kysen posted the images on the Famiiboard forum page earlier today. They did not...
VALORANT Game Changers player Larischz reportedly dead at 27

Former VALORANT Game Changers player Lara “Larischz” Gilardoni has reportedly died at the age of 27. Her cause of death is yet to be determined but she reportedly died earlier today during her vacation in Pinamar, a coastal city in Argentina. Brazilian news outlet VALORANT Zone was the first publication to break the story of her passing.

