Ukrainian CS:GO rifler Viktor “sdy” Orudzhev has parted ways with Natus Vincere today following a long stint as a temporary stand-in for former in-game leader Boombl4. It’s unclear at this moment who NAVI will sign to replace sdy permanently. As of now, the organization added its NAVI Junior player, Andrii “npl” Kukharskyi, to the main roster, who will be a full-time player of the org at IEM Katowice 2023 and other January events. Npl already participated in a few NAVI matches during BLAST Premier World Final 2022, though he only produced a 0.67 rating during the three maps at the event, according to HLTV.

2 DAYS AGO