Nebraska State

Panhandle Post

Nebraska firm recalls sprouts after salmonella outbreak

SunSprout Enterprises, a Nebraska company, is recalling alfalfa, sprouts sold in Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa after 15 cases of salmonella were linked to the product. The company is voluntarily recalling two lots (#4211 and 5211) of raw alfalfa sprouts in 4-ounce clamshells, with best by dates between 12/10/22 and 12/27/22, due to potential contamination with Salmonella, according to a statement from the Food and Drug Administration.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Use caution near sick, dead birds

People are encouraged to use caution until further notice as avian influenza continues to affect waterfowl and other bird species statewide. Affected birds have been reported across the state in recent weeks. Nebraska Game and Parks staff have collected waterfowl, including geese and swans, which have been tested for cause of death. Avian influenza was confirmed in several cases.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska man accused of selling cocaine, meth in Kansas

JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug distribution allegations. Just after 9:30a.m. Dec. 28, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Nissan Maxima north of 150th and U.S. Highway 75 for an alleged traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Deputies seized illegal...
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Gov. Ricketts: Together, we’ve grown Nebraska

Last week, we celebrated the arrival of Nebraska’s 2022 Silver Shovel. This prestigious national award recognizes states that have successfully attracted major economic development projects. And it’s no coincidence that three out of the four Silver Shovels Nebraska has ever received came in the last four years alone.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Ricketts thanks NDOT Director Selmer for public service

Lincoln, NE—Today, Governor Pete Ricketts thanked Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) Director John Selmer for his outstanding service to the state. NDOT Director Selmer announced he is retiring from State government after leading Nebraska’s transportation agency since March 2021. “Under John’s leadership, our Department of Transportation has helped...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

NSP investigating suspected murder-suicide in David City

LINCOLN — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident in which two adults were found deceased in a home in David City. The discovery occurred Friday afternoon after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office was called by family members to conduct a welfare check at a home in the 1100 block of N 4th Street in David City.
DAVID CITY, NE
Panhandle Post

Mega Millions Jackpot sixth largest ever

Lincoln – The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since October. Because of the high jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly. The Mega Millions jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won. There have been 21 consecutive drawings since October 18 without a jackpot winner. This run has grown the estimated jackpot for the Friday, December 30 drawing to $640 million or $328.3 million with the cash option selected. This is the sixth largest jackpot in the history of the game.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Winter storm to move into Panhandle

A significant winter storm is on track to impact much of southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle over the next 24 to 48 hours. The first wave of very heavy snowfall is expected tonight across portions of Carbon and Albany counties (Rawlins, Saratoga, Muddy Gap, Shirley Basin), eventually spreading into Converse and Niobrara counties (Douglas, Lusk) by early Sunday morning. These snow bands could be very intense with localized rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour. After a brief lull in snowfall intensity mid-day Sunday, more widespread moderate to locally heavy snowfall will spread across the entire region Sunday night and persist through Monday. This is the time period when far southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle will see most of their snow. While rates will not be as intense as the first wave further west, several inches of snow will be likely. Overall confidence in snowfall amounts is extremely low due to the banded nature of snow and some lingering questions regarding storm track. However, all signals point toward high probabilities of widespread 6 to 12 inch amounts across most of the area excluding the Laramie Valley which will be shadowed for the first part of the storm. Beneath heavier bands, 12 to 18 inches can be expected, with the highest potential for these totals being realized across Carbon, Northern Albany, Converse, and Niobrara counties. Higher ridges and mountain tops in northern Carbon County (Ferris/Seminoe Ranges) could receive 18-24 inches of snow from tonight through late Monday. The Snowys and Sierra Madres can expect 3 to 5 feet of new snow!
WYOMING STATE
Panhandle Post

Governor-Elect Pillen appoints Fire Marshal

LINCOLN, NE – Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced he will be appointing Shane Hunter as the Nebraska State Fire Marshal. "I am looking forward to working with Shane to lessen the undue burdens facing our volunteer fire departments and paramedics serving Nebraskans," said Governor-elect Pillen. "Our job is to inspire our volunteers, not burden them, so they can continue their work to keep us safe."
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Catch these Game and Parks education events in January

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission educators have scheduled interesting and engaging events for the curious in January. Here are some opportunities:. Nature Inquiry Workshop Series set for early childhood educators. The Nature Inquiry Workshop Series is a weekly virtual event for early childhood educators starting Jan. 3. The workshops —...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Getting Ahead: Help with utility bills

Brrr! It has been so cold in December! We've all used more electricity and gas, and with inflation, we have to expect our utility bills to be much higher this winter. Remember that low-income families who have trouble making their utility payments can get help!. The Nebraska Department of Health...
NEBRASKA STATE
