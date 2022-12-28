Read full article on original website
Nebraska firm recalls sprouts after salmonella outbreak
SunSprout Enterprises, a Nebraska company, is recalling alfalfa, sprouts sold in Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa after 15 cases of salmonella were linked to the product. The company is voluntarily recalling two lots (#4211 and 5211) of raw alfalfa sprouts in 4-ounce clamshells, with best by dates between 12/10/22 and 12/27/22, due to potential contamination with Salmonella, according to a statement from the Food and Drug Administration.
Use caution near sick, dead birds
People are encouraged to use caution until further notice as avian influenza continues to affect waterfowl and other bird species statewide. Affected birds have been reported across the state in recent weeks. Nebraska Game and Parks staff have collected waterfowl, including geese and swans, which have been tested for cause of death. Avian influenza was confirmed in several cases.
Nebraska man accused of selling cocaine, meth in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug distribution allegations. Just after 9:30a.m. Dec. 28, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Nissan Maxima north of 150th and U.S. Highway 75 for an alleged traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Deputies seized illegal...
DEA: 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl seized in 5-state Omaha Division
Throughout 2022, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Omaha Division seized nearly 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl in both pill and powder form. Nationally, DEA investigators reported seizing more than 379 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl in 12 months, enough to kill every American. “The amount of fentanyl we’ve...
Gov. Ricketts: Together, we’ve grown Nebraska
Last week, we celebrated the arrival of Nebraska’s 2022 Silver Shovel. This prestigious national award recognizes states that have successfully attracted major economic development projects. And it’s no coincidence that three out of the four Silver Shovels Nebraska has ever received came in the last four years alone.
Staff gives South Dakota governor flamethrower for Christmas
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem got a hot Christmas gift from her staff — literally. Noem's staff gave her a Pulsefire LRT flamethrower with an engraved plate of the state motto “Under God, the people rule," the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported Tuesday.
Pipeline section in Kansas with oil spill is back in service
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A pipeline operator put a damaged section in Kansas back into service Thursday, a little more than three weeks after a spill dumped 14,000 bathtubs' worth of crude oil into a rural creek. Canada-based T.C. Energy announced that it had completed repairs, inspections and testing...
Ricketts thanks NDOT Director Selmer for public service
Lincoln, NE—Today, Governor Pete Ricketts thanked Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) Director John Selmer for his outstanding service to the state. NDOT Director Selmer announced he is retiring from State government after leading Nebraska’s transportation agency since March 2021. “Under John’s leadership, our Department of Transportation has helped...
NSP investigating suspected murder-suicide in David City
LINCOLN — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident in which two adults were found deceased in a home in David City. The discovery occurred Friday afternoon after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office was called by family members to conduct a welfare check at a home in the 1100 block of N 4th Street in David City.
Troopers on patrol for impaired driving throughout holiday season
LINCOLN, NEB. — As 2022 comes to an end, the Nebraska State Patrol is urging all motorists to plan ahead if their New Year’s celebration involves alcohol. Troopers will be working overtime on patrol for impaired drivers as part an ongoing nationwide enforcement campaign. “Travel across our state...
Mega Millions Jackpot sixth largest ever
Lincoln – The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since October. Because of the high jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly. The Mega Millions jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won. There have been 21 consecutive drawings since October 18 without a jackpot winner. This run has grown the estimated jackpot for the Friday, December 30 drawing to $640 million or $328.3 million with the cash option selected. This is the sixth largest jackpot in the history of the game.
Game and Parks suggests tips for safe ice-fishing
Stay safe on the ice this winter while enjoying a day of ice-fishing. Follow these tips from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission for safety on the ice:. The minimum ice thickness for supporting one person is at least 4 inches of clear, solid ice. Drill holes or use an...
Winter storm to move into Panhandle
A significant winter storm is on track to impact much of southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle over the next 24 to 48 hours. The first wave of very heavy snowfall is expected tonight across portions of Carbon and Albany counties (Rawlins, Saratoga, Muddy Gap, Shirley Basin), eventually spreading into Converse and Niobrara counties (Douglas, Lusk) by early Sunday morning. These snow bands could be very intense with localized rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour. After a brief lull in snowfall intensity mid-day Sunday, more widespread moderate to locally heavy snowfall will spread across the entire region Sunday night and persist through Monday. This is the time period when far southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle will see most of their snow. While rates will not be as intense as the first wave further west, several inches of snow will be likely. Overall confidence in snowfall amounts is extremely low due to the banded nature of snow and some lingering questions regarding storm track. However, all signals point toward high probabilities of widespread 6 to 12 inch amounts across most of the area excluding the Laramie Valley which will be shadowed for the first part of the storm. Beneath heavier bands, 12 to 18 inches can be expected, with the highest potential for these totals being realized across Carbon, Northern Albany, Converse, and Niobrara counties. Higher ridges and mountain tops in northern Carbon County (Ferris/Seminoe Ranges) could receive 18-24 inches of snow from tonight through late Monday. The Snowys and Sierra Madres can expect 3 to 5 feet of new snow!
Governor-Elect Pillen appoints Fire Marshal
LINCOLN, NE – Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced he will be appointing Shane Hunter as the Nebraska State Fire Marshal. "I am looking forward to working with Shane to lessen the undue burdens facing our volunteer fire departments and paramedics serving Nebraskans," said Governor-elect Pillen. "Our job is to inspire our volunteers, not burden them, so they can continue their work to keep us safe."
Mega Millions jackpot increased for Friday drawing
Lincoln, NE – December 30, 2022 – Due to high sales, officials in the states participating in the Mega Millions® Lotto game have increased the estimated jackpot amount for the Friday, December 30 drawing to $685 million or $347.8 million with the cash option selected. The Mega...
Mega Millions hits $565M but prize isn't even in the top 10
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Someone could win more than half a billion dollars in the Mega Millions lottery Tuesday, but that jackpot wouldn't even rank in the top 10 as the prizes have grown bigger in recent years. The current Mega Millions has been building since Oct. 14 as...
Catch these Game and Parks education events in January
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission educators have scheduled interesting and engaging events for the curious in January. Here are some opportunities:. Nature Inquiry Workshop Series set for early childhood educators. The Nature Inquiry Workshop Series is a weekly virtual event for early childhood educators starting Jan. 3. The workshops —...
Man in prison for assault arrested in 2015 Omaha homicides
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 35-year-old man who was already sentenced to more than 145 years in prison for a different crime has been arrested in connection with two Omaha homicides that took place in 2015. Omaha Police said Cavin Cooper has been arrested on suspicion of two counts...
Getting Ahead: Help with utility bills
Brrr! It has been so cold in December! We've all used more electricity and gas, and with inflation, we have to expect our utility bills to be much higher this winter. Remember that low-income families who have trouble making their utility payments can get help!. The Nebraska Department of Health...
Troopers, agencies assist hundreds of stranded motorists, 2 in Dawes Co.
LINCOLN, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have responded to more than 500 weather-related incidents during this week’s winter storm and blistering cold temperatures. Troopers performed 306 motorist assists statewide on Thursday, in addition to 211 statewide on Wednesday. In many cases, troopers have used their...
