Police: Driver in deadly Sprain Brook crash lost control, smashed into 2 cars

State police have provided more details about a fatal crash on the Sprain Brook Parkway Tuesday.

Officials say the driver of a 2002 BMW was heading northbound on the parkway when he lost control of the vehicle just north of Bradhurst Avenue in Mount Pleasant.

The car entered the southbound lanes and struck a 2016 Jeep Patriot.

The BMW was then struck by a southbound 2018 Nissan.

The driver of the BMW was pronounced dead at Westchester Medical Center.

The operators of the other two cars suffered non-life threatening injuries.

No names have been released, and the investigation is continuing.