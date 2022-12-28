Read full article on original website
Shenandoah Man Arrested in Red Oak
(Red Oak) On January 1st around 1:36 am Officers with the Red Oak Police Department conducted a traffic stop near 8th and Sunset Avenue in Red Oak. Upon further investigation it determined that 54-year-old Richard James Linfor of Shenandoah, IA has a revoked license through the State of Iowa. Linfor was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Jail and is being held on 1000 dollars bond.
Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shut down Interstate 880 on Friday for investigation
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shut down part of Interstate 880 near Interstate 80 Friday morning to investigate a potentially armed and dangerous man. Deputies received the call from Dakota County, Iowa, around 2 a.m. on Friday to be on the lookout, according to authorities.
Three arrested in Mills County
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. On Thursday, 21-year-old Nicholas Turnbull, of Red Oak, was arrested for Driving Under Suspension. 38-year-old Lambert Campuzano, of Columbus, NE, and 35-year-old Clayton Shane Geick, of Council Bluffs, were arrested in separate incidents on Friday. Campuzano is charged with OWI 1st and Geick Violated a No Contact Order.
KMAland fire crews battle field fire south of Shenandoah
(Shenandoah) -- Multiple KMAland fire departments battled a field fire south of Shenandoah Thursday afternoon. That's according to Shenandoah Fire Chief Justin Marshall, who tells KMA News his crews were dispatched around 3:20 p.m. to reports of a corn field fire roughly four miles south of Shenandoah near the intersection of B Avenue and 230th Street. Mutual aid was immediately requested and six other fire departments, along with the Shenandoah Ambulance Service and the Montgomery County and Page County Emergency Management Agencies, responded. Marshall says crews battled the blaze for nearly three hours.
Sieck among lawmakers hoping for clarity on future GRC uses
(Glenwood) -- One of KMAland's state lawmakers is looking ahead to the next steps following the Glenwood Resource Center's anticipated closing in 2024. Earlier this year, Governor Kim Reynolds announced the state would close the state-run facility that provides residential care for Iowans with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the wake of a federal investigation into abuses by staff. Among the lawmakers gearing up for the 2023 Legislative Session is State Representative David Sieck representing the House's 16th district, including Mills County. Sieck says there is still some back and forth between the U.S. Department of Justice's perspective on state-run institutions and the constituents in his district.
Pheasant season winds down in Iowa
(Area) Iowa’s pheasant hunting season will come to a close January 10th. Bryan Hayes with the Iowa DNR Office in Lewis says it’s been a good year for harvesting birds. “All in all it has been a good season. Talking to people that have been doing some pheasant hunting, overall they are finding some success and the month of December was just good.”
Montgomery County suspect booked on Page County warrant
(Elliott) -- A suspect was arrested on a warrant in Montgomery County early Saturday morning. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Ashley Nicole Fitzwater was arrested shortly after 2:05 a.m. on a Page County warrant for possession of contraband in a correctional facility, a Class D felony. Authorities say...
Brownville parts ways with water operator
AUBURN - The Auburn Board of Public Works was notified last week that the Village of Brownville has terminated water operator services. Water and Wastewater Manager Alan Slater provided documents and supplies to Brownville. The keys were turned over on Dec. 15 to a member of the Brownville council. The...
Council Bluffs man booked for protective order violation
(Red Oak) -- A Council Bluffs man was arrested in Red Oak Thursday evening. The Red Oak Police Department says 49-year-old Donavon Lucius Sands was arrested shortly after 9:40 p.m. for violation of a protective order. Police say Sands' arrest occured in the 400 block of East Washington Street. Sands...
A murder-suicide in David City has Nebraska State Patrol investigating
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol revealed two people were found dead in a possible murder -suicide inside a house inside David City. The bodies were discovered Friday afternoon by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office after they were called in by family to conduct a welfare check around 4th and K Street.
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Central and Western Nebraska
Winter is returning to Nebraska once again as the latest National Weather Service forecast includes a Winter Storm Watch for Central and Western Nebraska from late Sunday night through Tuesday morning. Up to 3 inches of new snow is expected in the North Platte region with 6 to 12 inches...
Gravel Truck Crashes, Spills Load On Interstate-680 In Omaha
(Omaha, NE) -- A big cleanup on Interstate-680 in Omaha this morning. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says a gravel truck rolled over and spilled its load in the northbound lanes of I-680 to the north of Dodge Street around 9:00 a.m. The crash resulted in lane closures for over an hour.
Gordon Herzberg, 69, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service: Private Family graveside services at a later date. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Gordon passed away Thursday evening at Garden View Care Center in Shenandoah. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Gas builds to explosive levels in downtown building
NEBRASKA CITY – Officials blocked off a section of downtown Nebraska City Thursday afternoon after natural gas was detected at explosive levels inside the former Pete’s Feed & Seed building near 12th Street and Central Avenue. Gas Superintendent Bryan Turner said the electrical service was previously shut off...
Updated: 1:19 p.m. Adair County Crash Claims the Life of a Cass County Man
(Adair) An Atlantic man died in a car/semi accident west of Adair on Thursday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 9:19 a.m. at 1120 White Pole Road near the Jesse James monument. State Police say 36-year-old Adam Skog was killed in the crash. According to the...
Agency woman arrested in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) -- A suspect is in custody following her arrest in Montgomery County Thursday afternoon. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Siearre Smith of Agency was arrested shortly before 4:10 p.m. on six counts of driving while barred. Authorities say Smith's arrest comes after she was stopped for expired plates from December 2021.
Glenwood woman booked for drug possession
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood woman was booked on a drug charge Friday morning. The Glenwood Police Department says 19-year-old Seven Barrett was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Barrett was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on $1,000 bond.
Southern Discomfort: Armadillos Found Adrift in Nebraska Winter
One of two armadillos rescued from the South Central Nebraska mid-December freeze. Photo credit: Laura Stastny/Nebraska Wildlife Rehab. It seems that every year around this time, when the Great Plains turns a cold shoulder to the sun, a surprise or two always pokes a cold nose between our well-warmed blankets of winter expectation: a Thanksgiving Day fit for the Fourth of July, an unexpected familiar face floating by around the holidays, and this year, for Nebraska Wildlife Rehab Executive Director Laura Stastny, armadillos.
West Iowa man killed in head-on crash with semi
ADAIR, Iowa (WOWT) - A 36-year-old man from Atlantic was killed Thursday morning in a crash with a semi-truck on a road just off Interstate 80. According to the Iowa State Patrol report, Adam Skog was driving a Chevy Cruze southbound on White Pole Road a few miles southwest of Adair, located about halfway between Omaha and Des Moines, when he crossed the center line for an unknown reason and hit a Peterbilt truck head-on around 9:15 a.m.
Red Oak Police Report One Arrest
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 49-year-old Donavon Lucius Sands of Council Bluffs on Thursday in the 400 block of E. Washington Street for violating a protective order. Officers transported Sands to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on no bond.
