Seneca community members honor long-time service station owner
SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of Seneca community members celebrated the retirement of a long-time staple in their community. Dale Wilhelm was surprised Friday with a gathering in his honor. He’s run the Log Cabin Service and Cafe since 1974. It’s stood as one of the last full-service gas stations in the state.
Community Happenings
Robinson Community Dinner, 11-1 p.m. at the Community Center. Serving chili, broccoli cheese soup, relishes, homemade cinnamon rolls, freewill donation. All are welcome.
Library partners with Rainbow for new tech program
The Morrill Public Library has partnered with Rainbow Communications to offer a new technology program. Kelly Meyer, Community Services Librarian, said the library is very excited to be partnering with Rainbow Communications for the new Tech Topics Program.
Man dies at North Lawrence campsite for people experiencing homelessness
A man died Friday at the North Lawrence campsite for people experiencing homelessness. At least two people tried to perform CPR to resuscitate the man. One of them was a woman who trembled from shock afterward. She said she wished the camp had access to Narcan — an opioid overdose...
Goodman, Lynda 1948-2022
Lynda Goodman, 74, of Hiawatha, passed Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Maple Heights Nursing Home. She was born Jan. 23, 1948, in St. Joseph, to Leonard and Louetta (Moore) Gregory.
Ogden, Michael J.
Michael J. Ogden, of Hiawatha, passed away Dec. 28, 2022, at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas.
Five St. Joseph teens hospitalized after violent crash
ANDREW COUNTY—Five St. Joseph teenagers were injured, four seriously, in a one-car crash just west of Savannah late Friday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 17-year-old St. Joseph boy lost control of his car while driving west at the intersection of U.S. 59 and U.S. 71 two miles west of Savannah around 11 o'clock Friday night.
Mother grieves loss of son after fatal Christmas Day crash in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has identified the man killed in a Southeast Topeka car crash on Christmas Day. Early on Christmas morning, Brett Joynt, 23, died when he and two friends collided with a utility pole at the intersection of 37th St. and Humboldt. Many in the community are grieving Joynt’s death, […]
New developments arrive; an iconic structure destroyed
The middle months of the year 2022 in Platte County featured a bevy of news highlights, including the Parkville Farmers Market getting struck by trucks not once but twice, as well as several announcements of restaurant openings and new developments on the way. Below is part two of The Landmark’s...
Pomona woman arrested in connection with fentanyl possession after fleeing from Jackson County deputies
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Pomona woman was arrested after she fled from officers on foot following a traffic stop early Thursday in southern Jackson County, authorities said. The woman’s arrest came after a Jackson County sheriff’s deputy stopped a 2005 Chevrolet Impala car around 12:30 a.m. Thursday near 142nd and US-75 highway for an alleged traffic violation.
Visit the Wizard of Oz Museum in Kansas
The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego KansasPhoto byPhoto: Wizard of Oz Museum. The Wizard of Oz Museum in Wamego, Kansas, is one of the best day trips in Kansas. This museum has a vast collection of Oz memorabilia in a town of fewer than 5,000 people. It is located just a few minutes from Interstate 70. So, whether you are traveling from the northeast part of Kansas or live in the area, this is a great stop.
Nebraska men arrested in Jackson Co.
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Jackson County authorities arrested a pair of Nebraska men on drug charges Wednesday. Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse says a deputy stopped Pablo Fabela, 27, and Roberto Renteria, 33, north of 150th and Hwy 75 for an alleged traffic violation. After illegal drugs were seized...
Driver falls asleep at the wheel before rollover crash Wednesday evening on I-335 in Osage County
AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a Topeka hospital after a rollover-crash Wednesday evening on Interstate 335 on the Kansas Turnpike in Osage County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday on I-335 about nine miles southwest of the city of Auburn. According to...
Topeka Police identify man killed in Christmas car wreck
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police identified the man killed when the car he was in hit a utility pole. Topeka Police say the wreck happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, Christmas morning, in the 100 block of SE 37th St. TPD says a westbound car went off the road, hit...
Lawrence police looking for man who stabbed person leaving walking trail
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lawrence Police Department is looking for a man who stabbed someone leaving a walking trail at a park on Wednesday. According to the police, it happened just after 4 p.m. A man told police that he was leaving a walking trail and the park just...
ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY: Pott. Co. Sheriff's Office asking for help identifying woman
MANHATTAN - The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance identifying a woman and the vehicle pictured in this story. According to the Pott. Co. Sheriff's Office, the woman is a person of interest in the fraudulent use of a debit card to make a purchase at Menards, at 515 McCall Road in Manhattan on Tuesday, December 15th.
Atchison woman killed in head-on collision involving Hiawatha man
A 61-year-old Atchison woman was killed Monday evening in a head-on collision with a vehicle driving the wrong direction on U.S. 73. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the collision occurred around 7 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. 73 Highway and 179th Street.
Auburn man enters plea to hired killing plot
AUBURN - Charles Kanode, 36, of Auburn has entered a no contest plea to conspiracy to commit murder. Prosecutors say Kanode attempted to hire an inmate at the Nemaha County jail to kill his ex-wife, her two minor children and her grandmother. Kanode was being held at the jail on...
One person dies in crash on I-29 in Platte County
A deadly crash on northbound Interstate 29 just north of Platte City has significantly backed up traffic while first responders and investigators work the scene.
