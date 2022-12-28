Read full article on original website
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Brunch in the Country, According to SurveyTravel MavenLumberville, PA
Winery, Bed-and-Breakfast Plan ExaminedGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Garden State Youth Correctional Facility Hosted Its First-Ever Winter ConcertMorristown MinuteChesterfield Township, NJ
Stop & Shop Permanently Closing LocationsJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
Autopsy report sheds light on student death that rocked NJ campus
PRINCETON — The death of an Ivy League student remains no less tragic but perhaps less of a mystery after investigators this week released the results of an autopsy. The report released this week shows that the Princeton University junior had been taking prescribed antidepressant and anxiety medications — the same drugs that she overdosed on after writing down plans to take her life.
Mummers Parade: A revered tradition most of NJ knows nothing about
For those who live in South Jersey, the Mummer's Parade may be a familiar New Year's tradition they've heard about due to being in the Philadelphia media market. But if you go a few miles into Central Jersey and parts north, many people have never even heard of it. Growing...
Another New Jersey school district orders students to mask up
Earlier this month, public schools in Passaic re-implemented a mask requirement for students in all school buildings and on school buses. Then school officials in Camden announced a mask mandate will be in effect when students and staff return to school following the winter break. Now district officials in Paterson...
Christmas Day murder in Jersey City, NJ leaves one dead
JERSEY CITY — A local man is charged with murder for the killing of another city resident on Christmas Day. According to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office, 46-year-old Khaliq Lockett was shot in the torso on Sunday around 6 p.m. Jersey City cops responded to the scene near the...
4 juveniles charged — teen fatally stabbed in Union City, NJ
UNION CITY — Two 15-year-olds and two 16-year-olds are charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a city teen. Charges against the juveniles suggest that 15-year-old Allen Flores was the victim of an armed robbery in the area of 40th Street and New York Avenue on the evening of Dec. 20. He was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead from an apparent stab wound.
Three New York men arrested after shoplifting escalates to car chase in Middletown, NJ
Several hours after a bank robbery in Middletown Township on Wednesday morning, there was a shoplifting incident that took place mid-afternoon which led to a police pursuit car chase. Middletown Police said they received a call around 3:30 pm on Wednesday after an employee at the Verizon store on Route...
Life sized dinosaurs are coming to New Jersey
Jurassic Quest, a traveling display of life sized replica dinosaurs, will be coming to New Jersey at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center. The producers of Jurassic Quest say that the display is among the country’s biggest dinosaur exhibitions, with a herd of life-sized dinos - including a T-Rex, Apatosaurus and a 50-foot-long Megalodon.
Politics on the waterfront: NJ lawmaker fights to get back his day job
BAYONNE — A Democratic legislator whose longshoreman's work license was revoked because of his frequent absences wants the Waterfront Commission of New York and New Jersey to reconsider their decision. The commission took away the license of Assemblyman William Sampson, a crane operator for Global Container Terminals, for “failing...
South Brunswick, NJ cemetery catches fire
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A tipped-over candle is to blame for a fire at a cemetery in Middlesex County. South Brunswick police took to Twitter to report that the Monmouth Junction Fire Department responded to a grass fire at Floral Park Cemetery on Dean’s Rhode Hall Road just before noon on Wednesday.
New Jersey Has The World’s Largest One Of These (Photos)
New Jersey is the home of many firsts and world records. Did you know that New Jersey is the home to the world’s largest light bulb?. It is located at the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, 37 Christie Street, Edison, New Jersey. The world record-setting light bulb is...
Your help is needed following brazen New Jersey bank robbery on Wednesday
A multi law enforcement agency investigation is underway in Monmouth County following a bank robbery that occurred on Wednesday morning in Middletown Township. Middletown Township Police were called to Valley National Bank on Route 35 in the Kohl's Plaza around 10:40 am on a report of a bank robbery that had been committed, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
American Girl Doll’s Jersey “Girl Of The Year” Is Making History
If you’re a millennial or Gen Z kid, I know you had one of these growing up. One of the biggest doll brands ever releases their “spokes girl” for the following year and American Girl has named theirs. The brand posted on Instagram saying that their 2023...
After Middletown bank robbery along Route 35, male suspect sought by FBI, police
MIDDLETOWN — Police on Wednesday were investigating a township bank robbery reported at a branch along Route 35, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago confirmed. Around 10:40 a.m., Middletown police responded to a call from the Valley National Bank within Kohl’s Plaza. According to law enforcement, a male suspect...
Basie Center unveils ‘Film Club’ lineup in Red Bank, NJ
Fans of classic movies like “The Breakfast Club” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” will have a chance to watch them in a real theater setting at the Basie Center for the Arts’ Cinema. The building at 36 White Street, which we’ve operated as Basie...
Wegmans recalls greens over possible Salmonella contamination
Wegmans is voluntarily recalling products containing micro greens, sweet pea leaves, and cat grass because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. The grocery store chain said some of the soil the products were grown in tested positive for Salmonella by the supplier but no illnesses have been reported. The products were sold at Wegmans stores in New Jersey along with Maryland, North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
Gas Explosion Rocks Philadelphia Neighborhood Overnight
A gas explosion destroyed two homes in Philadelphia overnight. The incident, which took place in the city’s Port Richmond section, left at least three people in the hospital, according to a report from Fox29. There were hundreds of reports of a scary rattling overnight in Philadelphia as a result...
Man drives car into side of Lawrenceville, NJ restaurant & apartment
LAWRENCE (Mercer) — A sedan went off Route 206 and into the side of a building displacing several residents of a second-floor apartment Wednesday afternoon. A 2018 Mazda sedan went off the southbound side of the two-lane road and into an alley between a Starbucks and Chambers Walk Cafe and Catering before hitting a staircase that led to the apartments, according to Lawrence Police Chief Christopher Longo.
Property manager stole rent, deposits from NJ tenants, prosecutors say
MONTGOMERY — A property manager is accused of renting out apartments and taking the money for herself without informing the owner. Yessica Gonzalez, 44, of Ewing, ran the scam at an apartment complex in Montgomery, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. Officials did not immediately identify the apartment complex, but Gonzalez's LinkedIn profile shows she has been the property manager at the Princeton Hill Apartments in Montgomery since 2015.
Go Inside South Jersey’s Fascinating, Real Life Ghost Town
In 1918, shortly after the United States entered the First World War, a munitions plant and adjacent town were built in Mullica Township, Atlantic County, named after the explosive they manufactured: Amatol. For about 100 years, Amatol has been a South Jersey ghost town. Constructed in 1918, Amatol was the...
Pedestrian killed in Gloucester Township, NJ, shutting road for hours
GLOUCESTER — A person is dead after being struck and killed by a car in the township Thursday evening. Police officials were dispatched to Little Gloucester Road in the Blackwood section just after 5:30 p.m. on a report of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian. The victim was pronounced...
