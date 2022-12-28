ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.7 WOBM

Autopsy report sheds light on student death that rocked NJ campus

PRINCETON — The death of an Ivy League student remains no less tragic but perhaps less of a mystery after investigators this week released the results of an autopsy. The report released this week shows that the Princeton University junior had been taking prescribed antidepressant and anxiety medications — the same drugs that she overdosed on after writing down plans to take her life.
PRINCETON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

4 juveniles charged — teen fatally stabbed in Union City, NJ

UNION CITY — Two 15-year-olds and two 16-year-olds are charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a city teen. Charges against the juveniles suggest that 15-year-old Allen Flores was the victim of an armed robbery in the area of 40th Street and New York Avenue on the evening of Dec. 20. He was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead from an apparent stab wound.
UNION CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Life sized dinosaurs are coming to New Jersey

Jurassic Quest, a traveling display of life sized replica dinosaurs, will be coming to New Jersey at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center. The producers of Jurassic Quest say that the display is among the country’s biggest dinosaur exhibitions, with a herd of life-sized dinos - including a T-Rex, Apatosaurus and a 50-foot-long Megalodon.
EDISON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Politics on the waterfront: NJ lawmaker fights to get back his day job

BAYONNE — A Democratic legislator whose longshoreman's work license was revoked because of his frequent absences wants the Waterfront Commission of New York and New Jersey to reconsider their decision. The commission took away the license of Assemblyman William Sampson, a crane operator for Global Container Terminals, for “failing...
BAYONNE, NJ
92.7 WOBM

South Brunswick, NJ cemetery catches fire

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A tipped-over candle is to blame for a fire at a cemetery in Middlesex County. South Brunswick police took to Twitter to report that the Monmouth Junction Fire Department responded to a grass fire at Floral Park Cemetery on Dean’s Rhode Hall Road just before noon on Wednesday.
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Your help is needed following brazen New Jersey bank robbery on Wednesday

A multi law enforcement agency investigation is underway in Monmouth County following a bank robbery that occurred on Wednesday morning in Middletown Township. Middletown Township Police were called to Valley National Bank on Route 35 in the Kohl's Plaza around 10:40 am on a report of a bank robbery that had been committed, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Wegmans recalls greens over possible Salmonella contamination

Wegmans is voluntarily recalling products containing micro greens, sweet pea leaves, and cat grass because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. The grocery store chain said some of the soil the products were grown in tested positive for Salmonella by the supplier but no illnesses have been reported. The products were sold at Wegmans stores in New Jersey along with Maryland, North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
92.7 WOBM

Gas Explosion Rocks Philadelphia Neighborhood Overnight

A gas explosion destroyed two homes in Philadelphia overnight. The incident, which took place in the city’s Port Richmond section, left at least three people in the hospital, according to a report from Fox29. There were hundreds of reports of a scary rattling overnight in Philadelphia as a result...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
92.7 WOBM

Man drives car into side of Lawrenceville, NJ restaurant & apartment

LAWRENCE (Mercer) — A sedan went off Route 206 and into the side of a building displacing several residents of a second-floor apartment Wednesday afternoon. A 2018 Mazda sedan went off the southbound side of the two-lane road and into an alley between a Starbucks and Chambers Walk Cafe and Catering before hitting a staircase that led to the apartments, according to Lawrence Police Chief Christopher Longo.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Property manager stole rent, deposits from NJ tenants, prosecutors say

MONTGOMERY — A property manager is accused of renting out apartments and taking the money for herself without informing the owner. Yessica Gonzalez, 44, of Ewing, ran the scam at an apartment complex in Montgomery, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. Officials did not immediately identify the apartment complex, but Gonzalez's LinkedIn profile shows she has been the property manager at the Princeton Hill Apartments in Montgomery since 2015.
MONTGOMERY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
21K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy