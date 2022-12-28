Wegmans is voluntarily recalling products containing micro greens, sweet pea leaves, and cat grass because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. The grocery store chain said some of the soil the products were grown in tested positive for Salmonella by the supplier but no illnesses have been reported. The products were sold at Wegmans stores in New Jersey along with Maryland, North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO