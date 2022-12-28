Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Top247 RB Stacy Gage names UF among top eight schools
Tampa (Fla.) Wharton four-star 2024 running back Stacy Gage narrowed his recruitment down to eight schools on Sunday afternoon. He announced his new leaderboard on New Years Day as Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, and USC. This is his first formal cut of top schools of his 43 claimed offers.
2024 5-star DB Charles Lester III names Florida among top five schools
Sarasota (Fla.) Riverview 2024 5-star cornerback Charles Lester III took the next step in his recruitment, by naming a top five list of schools on New Years Day. The teams included in the mix still for the talented Junior cornerback include Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, and Ohio State. The...
Postgame Podcast: Alabama 45, Kansas State 20, Sugar Bowl
Welcome to the GoPowercat.com Powercat Postgame Review Podcast featuring GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald and GPC's Cole Carmody. The boys wrap up Kansas State's 45-20 loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl at Caesers Superdome on Saturday in New Orleans. The Postgame Podcast is sponsored by CattyShackGolf.com. Sign up for GoPowercat...
What Kansas State players said after their loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl
This is what Kansas State players said after their 45-20 loss against Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2022. "Yeah, he means a lot to me and I think that It's tough to find a head coach that loves their players as much as he does. And you see that trust and the best part about him is that when we win it's on us, if we lose, it's on him. He's that kind of guy where he's never gonna take the glory, he takes all the blame and you want to play for a guy like that. And I couldn't be more grateful that he brought me here and made me work."
What Chris Klieman, Deuce Vaughn & Eli Huggins said after Kansas State's loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman, running back Deuce Vaughn and defensive lineman Eli Huggins said after the Wildcats' 45-20 loss against Alabama in the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Opening statement…. “Yeah, let's start where it needs to start. Thank you, K-State...
247Sports
68K+
Followers
413K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0