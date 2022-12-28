ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

WJHG-TV

Jackson County teen arrested, charged for intending to sell drugs

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A teenager has been arrested for drug possession with the intent to sell, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they pulled over a car for speeding on Friday around 7:30 p.m. They said they smelled burnt marijuana coming from the car, and a K-9 drug-sniffing dog alerted deputies there were drugs.
WEAR

Former Escambia County Sheriff's Office cadet charged with homicide in Pace

PACE, Fla. -- A former cadet with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office is charged with killing a man during a domestic violence incident overnight in Pace. Chloe Davidson, 32, is charged with First Degree Felony Homicide and a Second Degree Felony Weapons Offense. She was booked into Santa Rosa County Jail at 4:45 a.m. and is being held without bond.
PACE, FL
WGNO

YouTuber files lawsuit notice with Bay County Sheriff

YouTuber Jason Gutterman has filed a notice that he intends to sue the Bay County Sheriff's Office after being arrested for filming on the sidewalk near a business and a school. Gutterman's attorney said he was arrested based on an unconstitutional statute. However, in a news release, after Gutterman was arrested, Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford defended his deputies and said they arrested Gutterman under a law that was still valid and was designed to protect schoolchildren.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Three arrested on burglary and grand theft

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What turned into a stolen vehicle report ended in a burglary arrest of three individuals. According to Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in on Dec. 4 saying a car was stolen from their residence in Jones Court. When deputies arrived, the victim told them three females allegedly had stolen her car and drove off. A BOLO was sent out for the vehicle, and recovered at a Melody Lane address within minutes.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Family fight could lead to misdemeanor charges, GCSO

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)– Geneva County Sheriff Deputies were called to a family fight near Slocomb. According to Sheriff Tony Helms, the report originally came into dispatch as a stabbing but was changed and deputies were told a television had been smashed over a family member’s head. When...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Lack of visibility causes crash on Highway 52, authorities say

WEBB, Ala (WDHN)– Highway 52 at mile marker 69 has been temporarily shut down after a two car crash. The crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 52 and Hydraulic Road. Injuries from the crash are unknown at this time. Houston County EMS Director Chris Judah says the low...
WEBB, AL
WJHG-TV

Man flees traffic stop, busted for meth, deputies say

JACKSON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was arrested after deputies say he tried to escape a traffic stop. On Wednesday, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies reportedly pulled over John Wayne Mills near Marianna. Officials claim Mills did not have a valid driver’s license at that time. At some point...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
YAHOO!

Okaloosa County man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for drug trafficking

An Okaloosa County man has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison. Kendall Ivan Brown, 41, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The sentence was announced by Jason R. Coody, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Road rage results in shooting on Highway 84, HCSO

WICKSBURG, Ala (WDHN)—The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any witnesses to come forward after a road rage incident led to a shooting on Highway 84 West. The HSCO did not go into detail concerning the road rage, but authorities say it resulted in multiple shots being fired into an occupied vehicle around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
WEAR

Judge denies bond for Crestview man charged with murdering his wife

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A judge denied bond Thursday morning for the 30-year-old man charged with shooting and killing his wife in Crestview on Wednesday. Camden Barnum appeared in court on a charge of murder. Crestview Police say he shot and killed his wife -- 31-year-old Rictaysha Barnum -- around...
CRESTVIEW, FL
washingtoncounty.news

WCSO warns of phone scam

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam involving a phone call in the Washington County area. According to WCSO, scammers have spoofed the sheriff’s office phone number and have been calling citizens in an attempt to defraud them. The scammers are claiming to be a WCSO deputy calling regarding a subpoena and requesting the person stay on the phone. The caller also claims the person has warrants for their arrest.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Search warrant led to drug arrest in Washington County

WASHINGTON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was arrested in Washington County after deputies say there were drugs at her residence. On Wednesday morning, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at a home in Vernon. Officials say during the search, they found meth, drug paraphernalia, and two full loaded handguns throughout the property.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL

