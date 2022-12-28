Read full article on original website
Related
WJHG-TV
Jackson County teen arrested, charged for intending to sell drugs
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A teenager has been arrested for drug possession with the intent to sell, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they pulled over a car for speeding on Friday around 7:30 p.m. They said they smelled burnt marijuana coming from the car, and a K-9 drug-sniffing dog alerted deputies there were drugs.
WEAR
Former Escambia County Sheriff's Office cadet charged with homicide in Pace
PACE, Fla. -- A former cadet with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office is charged with killing a man during a domestic violence incident overnight in Pace. Chloe Davidson, 32, is charged with First Degree Felony Homicide and a Second Degree Felony Weapons Offense. She was booked into Santa Rosa County Jail at 4:45 a.m. and is being held without bond.
YouTuber files lawsuit notice with Bay County Sheriff
YouTuber Jason Gutterman has filed a notice that he intends to sue the Bay County Sheriff's Office after being arrested for filming on the sidewalk near a business and a school. Gutterman's attorney said he was arrested based on an unconstitutional statute. However, in a news release, after Gutterman was arrested, Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford defended his deputies and said they arrested Gutterman under a law that was still valid and was designed to protect schoolchildren.
Man crashes into trooper’s patrol car, arrested for DUI: Florida Highway Patrol
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Florida Highway Patrol said they arrested a man early New Year’s Day for DUI after his vehicle hit an FHP patrol car. According to officials, the officer driving the patrol car came to a stop in the left turn lane on North Beal Parkway. The male driver […]
WJHG-TV
Three arrested on burglary and grand theft
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What turned into a stolen vehicle report ended in a burglary arrest of three individuals. According to Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in on Dec. 4 saying a car was stolen from their residence in Jones Court. When deputies arrived, the victim told them three females allegedly had stolen her car and drove off. A BOLO was sent out for the vehicle, and recovered at a Melody Lane address within minutes.
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Family fight could lead to misdemeanor charges, GCSO
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)– Geneva County Sheriff Deputies were called to a family fight near Slocomb. According to Sheriff Tony Helms, the report originally came into dispatch as a stabbing but was changed and deputies were told a television had been smashed over a family member’s head. When...
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Marky Revis and Thomas Riggs for Battery, Aggravated Assault and Retail Theft on 12-30-22
On Wednesday, Dec. 28, around 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to the report of a theft that took place at the Pilot Truck Stop on Hwy 71. Employees reported that a total of $37.60 worth of goods were stolen, and gave a description of the suspects. When deputies arrived, they quickly...
WEAR
Man charged with DUI after crashing into FHP vehicle in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 25-year-old man was arrested for DUI after crashing into a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle Sunday morning in Okaloosa County. The crash happened around 2:50 a.m. as the FHP vehicle was stopped at a red light at North Beal Parkway and the Mary Esther Cutoff. "The...
WEAR
Family, friends celebrate life of Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Corporal Ray Hamilton
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Hundreds came out Saturday to honor fallen Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Corporal Ray Hamilton. Corporal Hamilton lost his life a week ago, on Christmas Eve, after responding to a domestic violence call. The people who knew him best shared memories of his life and his legacy....
WEAR
Report: Navarre man arrested after placing gun against woman's face during altercation
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Navarre man was arrested last Thursday in Okaloosa County after pressing a handgun against a woman's face and lower back following a verbal altercation, according to an arrest report. Chase Gary, 29, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to...
BCSO gives insight into the dangers law enforcement faces
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local law enforcement prepares to honor an Okaloosa County Sheriff Deputy who lost his life over the weekend. Every day law enforcement puts on the uniform is a day they put their lives on the line. The men and women in blue know they may be called on to make […]
wdhn.com
Lack of visibility causes crash on Highway 52, authorities say
WEBB, Ala (WDHN)– Highway 52 at mile marker 69 has been temporarily shut down after a two car crash. The crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 52 and Hydraulic Road. Injuries from the crash are unknown at this time. Houston County EMS Director Chris Judah says the low...
WJHG-TV
Man flees traffic stop, busted for meth, deputies say
JACKSON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was arrested after deputies say he tried to escape a traffic stop. On Wednesday, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies reportedly pulled over John Wayne Mills near Marianna. Officials claim Mills did not have a valid driver’s license at that time. At some point...
YAHOO!
Okaloosa County man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for drug trafficking
An Okaloosa County man has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison. Kendall Ivan Brown, 41, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The sentence was announced by Jason R. Coody, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.
wdhn.com
Road rage results in shooting on Highway 84, HCSO
WICKSBURG, Ala (WDHN)—The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any witnesses to come forward after a road rage incident led to a shooting on Highway 84 West. The HSCO did not go into detail concerning the road rage, but authorities say it resulted in multiple shots being fired into an occupied vehicle around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
WEAR
Judge denies bond for Crestview man charged with murdering his wife
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A judge denied bond Thursday morning for the 30-year-old man charged with shooting and killing his wife in Crestview on Wednesday. Camden Barnum appeared in court on a charge of murder. Crestview Police say he shot and killed his wife -- 31-year-old Rictaysha Barnum -- around...
WEAR
'We were fighting': Arrest report reveals new details in Crestview murder
CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- The arrest report for the man charged with murdering his wife Wednesday morning in Crestview sheds more light on the domestic violence incident. Camden Barnum, 30, is accused of shooting and killing his wife -- 31-year-old Rictaysha Barnum -- around 4 a.m. inside their home on Nun Drive.
washingtoncounty.news
WCSO warns of phone scam
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam involving a phone call in the Washington County area. According to WCSO, scammers have spoofed the sheriff’s office phone number and have been calling citizens in an attempt to defraud them. The scammers are claiming to be a WCSO deputy calling regarding a subpoena and requesting the person stay on the phone. The caller also claims the person has warrants for their arrest.
Florida Man Charged For Opening Fire On Officers, Killing Sheriff's Deputy On Christmas Eve
Timothy Paul Price-Williams, 43, opened fire on a group of officers attempting to arrest him for domestic battery on Christmas Eve, fatally striking Okaloosa County Sheriff's Deputy Ray Hamilton. A Florida sheriff's corporal was shot dead on Christmas Eve when a man he was attempting to arrest on a warrant...
WJHG-TV
Search warrant led to drug arrest in Washington County
WASHINGTON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was arrested in Washington County after deputies say there were drugs at her residence. On Wednesday morning, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at a home in Vernon. Officials say during the search, they found meth, drug paraphernalia, and two full loaded handguns throughout the property.
Comments / 0