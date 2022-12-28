ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Grayson McCall makes surprising transfer decision

Grayson McCall was widely viewed as one of the more attractive quarterbacks in the transfer portal this offseason, but the Coastal Carolina quarterback has made a surprising decision about his future. McCall has withdrawn from the transfer portal and will return to Coastal Carolina, according to Chris Hummer of 247 Sports. The move would appear... The post Report: Grayson McCall makes surprising transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CONWAY, SC
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Todd Bowles shares his big plans for how he will celebrate Bucs clinching division

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday clinched the NFC South with a 30-24 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 17, and Bucs head coach Todd Bowles will be celebrating with some big plans. The Bucs coach said after the game that he has some milk and cookies ready for him to celebrate the big... The post Todd Bowles shares his big plans for how he will celebrate Bucs clinching division appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
theScore

Giants rout Colts, clinch 1st playoff berth since 2016

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Daniel Jones threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more and the New York Giants routed the Indianapolis Colts 38-10 Sunday to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Landon Collins, one of two players from the '16 team, broke the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
theScore

CFB bowl best bets (Part 6): A day late but not a dollar short on Jan. 2

When the calendar falls a certain way every seven years, one of college football's greatest days gets pushed back from its usual position. New Year's Day bowl games become January 2nd bowl games because of the behemoth that is the NFL, but that just means we get four more contests to bet on two days after the College Football Playoff finalists get set - that's a pretty good consolation prize.
GEORGIA STATE
theScore

Eagles' Hurts doubtful to face Saints in Week 17

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is doubtful to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints due to a shoulder injury, the team announced Friday. Gardner Minshew would be in line to make his second straight start if Hurts is unable to go. Hurts participated in practice Thursday - his first...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theScore

Mark Jackson hopes to coach in NBA again: 'I'm more than available'

Mark Jackson is still eager for an opportunity to coach in the NBA. The former Golden State Warriors head coach told TMZ Sports he's hopeful an NBA team will reach out with a job offer for him. "I got my phone on, so I'm more than available," he said. "They...
theScore

Zaidi: Giants reconnect with Correa, believe he'll play elsewhere

The San Francisco Giants remain in touch with free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa, even after the two sides failed to complete a deal, said president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi, according to MLB.com's Maria I. Guardado. Despite the sides keeping contact, Zaidi said Correa is "focused on a deal elsewhere at...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

