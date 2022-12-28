Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Grayson McCall makes surprising transfer decision
Grayson McCall was widely viewed as one of the more attractive quarterbacks in the transfer portal this offseason, but the Coastal Carolina quarterback has made a surprising decision about his future. McCall has withdrawn from the transfer portal and will return to Coastal Carolina, according to Chris Hummer of 247 Sports. The move would appear... The post Report: Grayson McCall makes surprising transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jim Harbaugh Is Getting Crushed For Another Michigan Bowl Game Loss
Jim Harbaugh can't seem to figure out his team's bowl game woes. The Harbaugh-led Michigan Wolverines lost a College Football Playoff game for the second year in a row on Saturday. To make matters worse, Harbaugh has now lost six straight bowl games. In those bowl games, Michigan ...
5 takeaways from the Patriots’ crucial late-season win over the Dolphins
New England heads into the regular season finale with a playoff spot on the line. The Patriots outlasted the Dolphins 23-21 on Sunday, keeping playoff hopes alive with one week to go in the regular season. New England moved to 8-8, grinding out a vital win with timely offense and...
Todd Bowles shares his big plans for how he will celebrate Bucs clinching division
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday clinched the NFC South with a 30-24 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 17, and Bucs head coach Todd Bowles will be celebrating with some big plans. The Bucs coach said after the game that he has some milk and cookies ready for him to celebrate the big... The post Todd Bowles shares his big plans for how he will celebrate Bucs clinching division appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lions rookie DE Aidan Hutchinson makes NFL history in win over Bears
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson continued his outstanding rookie campaign, making NFL history in Sunday's 41-10 victory over the Chicago Bears. In the closing seconds of the first half, Hutchinson recorded his third interception of the season, tied for the most by a defensive lineman in the Super Bowl Era.
Three Man Weave: Temple Stifles UC's Offense 70-61
The Bearcats ball movement didn't show up for long in Philadelphia.
Could Jim Harbaugh leave Michigan for the Denver Broncos?
Jim Harbaugh’s name is already coming up in the NFL head coaching rumor mill despite last year saying he would not leave Michigan for the NFL.
theScore
Giants rout Colts, clinch 1st playoff berth since 2016
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Daniel Jones threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more and the New York Giants routed the Indianapolis Colts 38-10 Sunday to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Landon Collins, one of two players from the '16 team, broke the...
theScore
CFB bowl best bets (Part 6): A day late but not a dollar short on Jan. 2
When the calendar falls a certain way every seven years, one of college football's greatest days gets pushed back from its usual position. New Year's Day bowl games become January 2nd bowl games because of the behemoth that is the NFL, but that just means we get four more contests to bet on two days after the College Football Playoff finalists get set - that's a pretty good consolation prize.
theScore
Eagles' Hurts doubtful to face Saints in Week 17
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is doubtful to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints due to a shoulder injury, the team announced Friday. Gardner Minshew would be in line to make his second straight start if Hurts is unable to go. Hurts participated in practice Thursday - his first...
theScore
Mark Jackson hopes to coach in NBA again: 'I'm more than available'
Mark Jackson is still eager for an opportunity to coach in the NBA. The former Golden State Warriors head coach told TMZ Sports he's hopeful an NBA team will reach out with a job offer for him. "I got my phone on, so I'm more than available," he said. "They...
theScore
Zaidi: Giants reconnect with Correa, believe he'll play elsewhere
The San Francisco Giants remain in touch with free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa, even after the two sides failed to complete a deal, said president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi, according to MLB.com's Maria I. Guardado. Despite the sides keeping contact, Zaidi said Correa is "focused on a deal elsewhere at...
Comments / 0