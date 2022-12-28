Read full article on original website
Related
Four Walmart thieves caught using ‘switcheroo’ trick to swipe goods at self-checkout after CEO’s stealing warning
FOUR people have been charged with theft after being caught swiping goods at a Walmart store. It comes after the retailer's CEO Doug McMillon warned that stores may have to close and prices may rise amid "historically high" levels of shoplifting. The shoppers allegedly swiped the items using the wrong...
Family of Idaho murders suspect 'attempt to seek truth' as they 'love and support' man charged
The family of the man arrested in connection to the quadruple stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students released a statement Sunday.
Police probe motive in attack on officers near Times Square
NEW YORK — (AP) — Authorities in New York City are investigating whether a man who attacked three police officers with a machete at a New Year's Eve celebration, striking two of them, was inspired by radical Islamic extremism, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the matter.
Comments / 0