Lady Danbury may not have a crown, but she has always been royalty. That especially rings true in our first look at young Agatha Danbury (played by newcomer Arsema Thomas) in the Bridgerton prequel Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. See her looking as regal as ever in the above photo. (Note: Adjoa Andoh portrays Lady Danbury in Bridgerton.) Queen Charlotte centers on the titular character’s rise to prominence and power, telling the story of how the young queen’s marriage to King George “sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters...

28 MINUTES AGO