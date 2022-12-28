ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Legislation Could Streamline Rules for NE Food-Truck Entrepreneurs

(Lincoln) -- With the booming popularity of food trucks, the people who own and operate them need a standard set of operating rules. That's the point of some legislation soon to be introduced in Nebraska. The Center for Rural Affairs has found a "mishmash" of regulations for food trucks in Nebraska cities, counties and Department of Agriculture inspection areas.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Can new technology save Nebraska from high nitrate?

Nebraska’s nitrate problem is leading academics, entrepreneurs and farmers to ask: Can we science our way out of this?. It’s a daunting task. A “humongous” amount of nitrate has already seeped into the vadose zone — the stretch of earth between the surface soil and the groundwater — where it will continue to leach into the water for years to come, said Arindam Malakar, a professor with the Nebraska Water Center and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s School of Natural Resources.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

U.S. Department of Agriculture investing more than $1M in rural Nebraska

Neb. — The United States Department of Agriculture announced it's investing more than $1 million into housing, community facilities and higher education projects throughout rural Nebraska. Among the USDA funds' recipients is the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, getting more than $78,000 for its senior home improvement project. Rebuilding...
NEBRASKA STATE
kfornow.com

Gov. Ricketts’ New Year Statement

(KFOR NEWS December 31, 2022) LINCOLN –Governor Pete Ricketts New Year’s Day message:. “2022 has been a year for the record books. As we head into 2023, Nebraska is stronger than ever.”. “A historic legislative session provided a record $3.4 billion in new tax relief for Nebraskan families...
NEBRASKA STATE
aarp.org

Advocating for Nebraskans 50-Plus

AARP Nebraska will hold its annual Lobby Week with state lawmakers from Monday, March 6, to Friday, March 10. Members and volunteers can participate either in person or virtually. Scheduled events include informational sessions on AARP’s priority bills affecting older Nebraskans in the 2023 legislative session, along with background about...
NEBRASKA STATE
We Are Iowa

What are the 2023 changes to Iowa's retirement taxes?

DES MOINES, Iowa — Starting in 2023, Iowans 55 years or older will be exempt from paying state taxes on retirement income. "At the end of the day, this will have a big impact on the pocketbooks of older Iowans," said Brad Anderson, State Director for AARP Iowa. "Especially after a year of record inflation where it caused Iowans across the boards to struggle to pay for things like gas and groceries and medicines. So, anytime we can see more older Iowans keeping more of their retirement income. That's a good thing."
IOWA STATE
KETV.com

'Potential for a lawsuit': State leaders clash over $567M canal project

PERKINS COUNTY, Neb. — The fight for water between Nebraska and Colorado is also dividing state leaders. The Perkins County Canal Project would divert water from the South Platte River into Nebraska as Colorado continues to grow and desire more water. Engineers published their evaluation of the project. "Colorado...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraskans suffered $2 billion in property loss from storms in 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After multiple storms with large hail and high winds in 2022, the property damage inflicted on Nebraskans was significantly higher than in previous years. One insurance company, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska, reported $500 million in insured property loss. In total, the major storms cost Nebraskans...
NEBRASKA STATE
kscj.com

MINIMUM WAGE TO INCREASE IN SD & NEBRASKA

SOUTH DAKOTA AND NEBRASKA ARE AMONG 27 STATES THAT WILL SEE ITS MINIMUM WAGE RISE ON JANUARY 1ST. IN SOUTH DAKOTA, IT’S GOING UP FROM NINE-95 PER HOUR TO TEN-80. SOME EIGHT YEARS AGO, VOTERS APPROVED MEASURE 18, WHICH MEANS THE STATE’S MINIMUM WAGE WOULD BE ANNUALLY ADJUSTED BASED ON THE CONSUMER COST OF LIVING INDEX.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Ricketts thanks NDOT Director Selmer for public service

Lincoln, NE—Today, Governor Pete Ricketts thanked Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) Director John Selmer for his outstanding service to the state. NDOT Director Selmer announced he is retiring from State government after leading Nebraska’s transportation agency since March 2021. “Under John’s leadership, our Department of Transportation has helped...
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Nebraska Gas Tax Hike To Ring In New Year

Nebraskans will see an increase in gas prices to start 2023. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says the state's gas tax is set to go up 17 percent in January. The 4.2 cent increase will put the tax at 29 cents a gallon. N-D-O-T says the tax rates are adjusted...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Weather concerns of rural Nebraskans

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Concerns for severe weather and drought fluctuate each year depending on recent experiences. This trend is evident in the annual survey called Nebraska Rural Poll. Conducted each year by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Department of Agriculature Economics in partnership with Rural Prosperity Nebraska and Nebraska Extension, the Nebraska Rural Poll, now on it’s 27 th year, sends out surveys to 7,ooo people each year in non-metropolitan areas asking their concerns about everything from health, agriculture, the media and, of course, the weather. Weather is always a concern for rural Nebraskans seeing all of the crops and livestock are tended to in these regions. So, it’s no wonder that this would be a main topic of the poll. Let’s take a look at drought concerns from the survey. Like I mentioned, concerns for severe weather fluctuate depending on the recent weather events. According to past surveys, the concern for drought dropped from 48% in 2015 to just 21% in 2020. The reason being the extreme amount of rain in 2019 that caused flooding. Instead the concern was was more about extreme rains and flooding in 2020. In fact, 30% expressed that concern in the survey. Of course, this year the story line has flipped with 55% of rural nebraskans polled concerned about a worsening drought as some areas have seen their driest year in decades. Hopefully we will see some improvement on the new drought monitor tomorrow with the recent precipitation we have received.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

NDOT: Travel in southern panhandle not advised Saturday morning due to icy roads

SIDNEY - Slick roads in the southern Nebraska panhandle resulted in multiple vehicle accidents on Interstate 80 and Highway 30 Saturday morning. Roads remained opened, but the Nebraska Department of Transportation advised no travel in Cheyenne, Kimball, and Deuel Counties because of icy conditions. Light snow and rain, and temperatures in the lower 30s, early in the morning led to the slippery conditions.
SIDNEY, NE
kfornow.com

Newly awarded grants to help former inmates stay out of prison

December 30, 2022 (Lincoln, Neb.) – A new round of grants will ensure that more services are available to inmates being released from prison. Lack of preparation and re-training, commonly called “programming”, is often cited as a factor when former inmates re-offend and return to prison or jail.
NEBRASKA STATE
kfornow.com

Most Generous Counties in Nebraska

(KFOR NEWS December 29, 2022) The holiday season is synonymous with spending money – but it’s more than just buying gifts, each year Americans make billions of dollars in charitable donations. SmartAsset’s study on the most generous counties dug into IRS data to find the places where residents...
NEBRASKA STATE
