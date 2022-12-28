More rain on its way starting Thursday

– Atascadero can expect more wet weather this week after a brief break in between showers today, according to Weather Underground. Rainfall is expected to start up again beginning early Thursday morning and continue through Sunday. On Sunday, there will be another brief break from the rain before showers are expected to return again on Monday and into next week.

The National Weather Service issued the following high surf and small craft advisory:

A large long period west to northwesterly swell will likely produce breaking waves at the Morro Bay and possibly the Ventura Harbor entrances through Wednesday, especially around 7 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday during low tides. These conditions have a history of capsizing vessels of various sizes resulting in serious injury or death, even to the most experienced mariners. Mariners should use extreme caution or avoid these harbors altogether.

For more information, contact the local harbor patrol or coast guard station, and continue to monitor NOAA Weather Radio for the latest weather information.