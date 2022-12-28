ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massive Winter Storm Coming Through The US Midwest

Currently, there is a massive winter storm cutting through the United States of America is bringing severe weather to the country with dangerous blizzard conditions affecting the Great Plains region of the U.S. The icy weather is also affecting the upper Midwest and there are expected to be some severe storms along the Gulf Coast. There are more than ten million people living in seventeen states that are currently experiencing winter weather alerts as the massive storm continues to head from west to east. The storm is expected to strengthen into Thursday as it travels bringing strong winds, snow, and freezing rain. The southern end of the storm is expected to bring some late-season tornadoes to certain regions of the country along with some strong thunderstorms.
Another Severe Weather Outbreak Is Possible In The Tornado-Weary South

Severe thunderstorms are possible in parts of the South Monday and Tuesday. Tornadoes, damaging winds, hail and flash flooding are all threats. This would be the fourth outbreak to hit the South in the past two months. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from...
Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States

Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
NEXT Weather: Sunday, Monday quiet before storm causes Alert days

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sunday and Monday will stay mild, but after that, a very active weather week begins, with a couple of NEXT Weather Alert days on tap.Highs in the Twin Cities will be in the mid-30s on Sunday and Monday, and things will stay quiet both days. Monday night, a storm will hit western Minnesota, bringing a mix of rain, snow and ice as it moves across the state. It'll reach the metro by Tuesday afternoon. As a result of that storm, Tuesday and Wednesday have been named NEXT Weather Alert days.The Twin Cities will likely see mostly rain from that system through Tuesday afternoon, with sleet or snow mixing in by Wednesday morning. Central and northern Minnesota will get mostly snow through Wednesday morning, with the middle of the state likely seeing the highest snow totals.We'll get a brief dry slot Wednesday afternoon and evening, then a second wave of moisture arrives Thursday into Friday, bringing a round of cooler air with it. That's when the Twin Cities are likely to see snow.Cooler temperatures will arrive by next weekend.
One of the worst cold snaps in 30 years starts Wednesday

An extremely cold winter storm will reach Colorado on Wednesday causing the Front Range to experience the coldest temperatures in many years.The cold front at the leading edge of the frigid air will reach the Denver metro area in the afternoon on Wednesday. Once the front passes, temperatures will drop very quickly. After reaching near 50 degrees before 3 p.m., the temperatures in the city will be about 40 degrees by 9 p.m. and will drop at least another 15 degrees by daybreak on Thursday.Therefore temperatures will be in the teens below zero around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins Thursday...
Ominous satellite images capture major storm bearing down on West Coast that will cause havoc across US - as forecasters predict three feet of snow, tornadoes, blizzards and heavy rain

A large storm system developing in the Pacific is expected to bring heavy rain, snow and even tornadoes to the US as it hits the country on Saturday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Prediction Center said the storm would bring one to three feet of snow across the mountains in the West Coast before hitting the Northern Plains with a blizzard.
January's Tornado Outbreak Threat Is Typically Highest In The South

January's reputation for bone-chilling cold usually doesn't make you think of damaging tornadoes, but they happen most years, and sometimes there can be large outbreaks. The South is the region most likely to experience tornadoes in January, but occasionally, tornadoes can spin up farther north. It's also the same general...
These Are The 10 Most Expensive Airports To Fly Out Of In The U.S.

If you think it’s costing more to fly these days, it’s not just your imagination. Airfare has indeed risen significantly over the past two years. For instance, the national average cost of airfare was $397 in the second quarter of this year, according to SmartAsset, which offers consumer-focused financial information. That’s a 21 percent increase over the cost of airfare in the second quarter of 2021. It’s also the highest national average cost of airfare since 2014, SmartAsset notes.
