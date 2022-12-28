A model has found herself between a rock and a hard place. Ava Louise, 24, from New Jersey, claimed she got a nose job because she “couldn’t breath” — but was left breathless when the plastic surgeon pulled a cocaine rock out of her nose. If only her mother weren’t also in the room. Louise, who goes by @realavalouiise on TikTok, posted a video telling her followers about the ordeal, which has since garnered over 7 million views. “When I told my mom I was having breathing issues and my septum must be deviated & the only cure was a nose job then my...

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO