The Independent

Humanitarian diver rescues a fish trapped inside plastic in the ocean

A diver has recorded the moment they saved a fish from being trapped alive by plastic in the Indian Ocean surrounding Sri Lanka.The Pearl Protectors are dedicated to helping marine life in the area and reducing plastic consumption, and they found the fish in a pile of rocks on the ocean’s bed during Boxing Day, unable to move.The diver quickly untangled the fish from the plastic bag, which it wouldn’t have done alone, before it happily swam off.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Outsider.com

Man Living in Antarctica Records ‘Dinosaur’ Right Outside His Door: VIDEO

A man living in Antarctica won the internet this week when he posted the sounds of a “dinosaur” coming from right outside his door. Matty Jordan, a self-described seventh-continent enthusiast, shared a video of the “prehistoric” sounds on his TikTok page. The noises sounded similar to what most would think a Pterodactylus made. Of course, there were no once-extinct creatures roaming the snow-covered abyss when he went to investigate.
New York Post

I got a nose job — my mom was shocked by what the doctor found in there

A model has found herself between a rock and a hard place.  Ava Louise, 24, from New Jersey, claimed she got a nose job because she “couldn’t breath” — but was left breathless when the plastic surgeon pulled a cocaine rock out of her nose. If only her mother weren’t also in the room. Louise, who goes by @realavalouiise on TikTok, posted a video telling her followers about the ordeal, which has since garnered over 7 million views.  “When I told my mom I was having breathing issues and my septum must be deviated & the only cure was a nose job then my...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New York Post

We saw a crawling demonic figure in ‘haunted’ woods — and we have proof

A British couple claimed to be joined by a “demonic figure” while on a walk with their dogs — and they seemingly have proof. Hannah and Dave Rowett, both 52, were recently taking their daily walk in Clumber Park, Nottinghamshire, around 6:30 a.m. when Hannah “felt we weren’t alone,” as she told Kennedy News and Media. The park is said to be haunted by a female spirit, dubbed the Grey Lady, who has reportedly been seen wearing a long, gray cloak. While Dave fetched their Labradors from the car, Hannah grabbed her phone and flashlight and followed a white ghostly figure that appeared...
allthatsinteresting.com

Mysterious Structure Seen Poking Out Of Florida Beach Determined To Be A Shipwreck From the 1800s

Archaeologists believe that the vessel sank sometime in the 19th century when ships were as prevalent as "Amazon trucks." After two hurricanes battered a beach at Daytona Beach Shores in Florida, local residents started to notice wooden structures poking out from the sand. Now, archaeologists have announced that they believe the storms revealed a lost 19th-century shipwreck.
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
ScienceAlert

Scientists Find a 'Yellow Brick Road' in a Never-Before-Seen Spot of The Pacific Ocean

An expedition to a deep-sea ridge, just north of the Hawaiian Islands, has revealed an ancient dried-out lake bed paved with what looks like a yellow brick road. The eerie scene was chanced upon by the exploration vessel Nautilus earlier this year, while surveying the Liliʻuokalani ridge within Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument (PMNM). PMNM is one of the largest marine conservation areas in the world, larger than all the national parks in the United States combined, and we've only explored about 3 percent of its seafloor. Researchers at the Ocean Exploration Trust are pushing the frontiers of this wilderness, which lies more than...
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
