CHICAGO (CBS) -- Navy Pier will ring in the New Year this weekend with a fireworks display on Saturday night.They'll kick off their "New Year On The Pier" event at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Aon Ballroom.If you have kids, be sure to call a sitter. The party is only for people ages 21 and up. It will feature food, drinks, live music, and more. Once the clock strikes midnight, you can start the New Year with a bang with a fireworks display. Tickets start at $149."The fireworks are a big hit throughout the summer, and we're so excited to bring them back one last time before the end of the year," Navy Pier spokeswoman. "If you get those VIP tickets, know that you get a special terrace view of all the fireworks, and get to be snuggled up next to your loved ones, and nice and warm with a fantastic view of the city."If you must drive, be sure to have a designated driver, and park in the east garage at Navy Pier, but the easiest and safest way is to take a rideshare or cab.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO