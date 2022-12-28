ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
foxillinois.com

Cash bail provision in SAFE-T Act ruled unconstitutional

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A circuit court judge in Kankakee County ruled the Pre-Trial Fairness Act unconstitutional on Wednesday. The act would have ended cash bail. This decision comes just days before it was set to be eliminated in Illinois. State attorneys in 65 Illinois counties challenged the new...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy