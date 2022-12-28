CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Bianca Jackson scored her 1,000th-career point and four Yellow Jackets posted double-figure scoring numbers, but it wasn’t enough as Georgia Tech fell at Virginia Thursday night, 69-63. A slow start from the Jackets (9-4, 0-2 ACC) gave Virginia (13-1, 2-1 ACC) an opportunity to put together an 11-0 run early in the first quarter for an 11-3 lead. But after going scoreless for nearly five minutes, Tech slowly attacked its deficit, closing the gap to 16-13 off two made free throws from Cameron Swartz to open the second quarter. Jackson, who led all scorers with 11 first half points, knotted the game with a three-pointer at 4:38, setting up a 20-20 ballgame. It was a back-and-forth game in the final minutes before Inés Noguero drained a triple and Jackson connected on a pair of free throws for a 31-28 Georgia Tech halftime lead.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO