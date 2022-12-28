Read full article on original website
ramblinwreck.com
Inside The Chart: Georgia Tech vs. Virginia
“The Good Old Song,” Virginia’s unofficial school song, is set to the music of “Auld Lang Syne.”. How fitting, then, that Georgia Tech (7-5, 0-2 ACC) welcomes the No. 13 Cavaliers to McCamish Pavilion for a New Year’s Eve matchup to resume ACC play. The Yellow Jackets have had 10 days to recharge following an exasperating ACC home opener against Clemson; Virginia (9-2, 1-1 ACC), Josh Pastner’s preseason pick for ACC champion, dropped its last conference game to Miami but will aim for a tenth straight win over Tech.
ramblinwreck.com
Jackets Fall to #13/12 Virginia, 74-56
THE FLATS – Miles Kelly led Georgia Tech with 20 points and was one of two Yellow Jackets in double-figures as the Yellow Jackets’ men’s basketball team dropped a 74-56 decision to No. 13/12 Virginia on Saturday in McCamish Pavilion. Georgia Tech (7-6, 0-3 ACC) kept a...
ramblinwreck.com
Women’s Basketball Hosts Florida State Sunday
GEORGIA TECH (9-4, 0-2 ACC) vs. FLORIDA STATE (13-2, 2-0 ACC) Kids in free with the purchase of an adult ticket; $3 popcorn. Georgia Tech has a brief stay at home on Sunday when it welcomes Florida State to McCamish Pavilion for its Atlantic Coast Conference home opener. Through Jan. 8 games, the Yellow Jackets will play nine-of-12 games on the road as Tech hits the road for a pair of contests after Sunday. Tech is coming off a tough loss at Virginia, falling, 69-63, despite four Jackets finishing in double-figures. Bianca Jackson hit her 1,000th career point against the Cavaliers, coming on a three-pointer in the third quarter.
ramblinwreck.com
Jackson Hits Milestone, Jackets Fall at Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Bianca Jackson scored her 1,000th-career point and four Yellow Jackets posted double-figure scoring numbers, but it wasn’t enough as Georgia Tech fell at Virginia Thursday night, 69-63. A slow start from the Jackets (9-4, 0-2 ACC) gave Virginia (13-1, 2-1 ACC) an opportunity to put together an 11-0 run early in the first quarter for an 11-3 lead. But after going scoreless for nearly five minutes, Tech slowly attacked its deficit, closing the gap to 16-13 off two made free throws from Cameron Swartz to open the second quarter. Jackson, who led all scorers with 11 first half points, knotted the game with a three-pointer at 4:38, setting up a 20-20 ballgame. It was a back-and-forth game in the final minutes before Inés Noguero drained a triple and Jackson connected on a pair of free throws for a 31-28 Georgia Tech halftime lead.
ramblinwreck.com
Women’s Basketball Promotions for ACC Games Announced
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball welcomes nine Atlantic Coast Conference opponents to McCamish Pavilion, beginning this Sunday, and fans won’t want to miss any of the action or promotions. Fan and student promotions are planned for nearly every game, beginning with a concessions promotions on...
