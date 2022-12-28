Read full article on original website
Man dead, second victim wounded in shooting stemming from fight inside Erie nightclub
A 38-year-old man was killed and a second man was wounded in a shooting that occurred during a fight that broke out inside an east Erie nightclub late Friday night. Authorities said the deceased male, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead Friday at 11:58 p.m. at Saint Vincent Hospital, where he was taken by private vehicle following the shooting.
Fairport Harbor Patrolman Kyle Ochsner, Detective Kyleigh O'Brien honored for outstanding work
Dec. 31—Two Fairport Harbor Police Department officers have been honored for the their efforts in investigating a violent gun crime and helping to secure a conviction of the perpetrator. Patrolman Kyle Ochsner and Detective Kyleigh O'Brien received commendations from Mayor Timothy Manross at the December meeting of Fairport Harbor...
