Man accused of killing Okaloosa deputy threatened situation would 'turn into another Waco'

WEAR
Former Escambia County Sheriff's Office cadet charged with homicide in Pace
PACE, Fla. -- A former cadet with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office is charged with killing a man during a domestic violence incident overnight in Pace. Chloe Davidson, 32, is charged with First Degree Felony Homicide and a Second Degree Felony Weapons Offense. She was booked into Santa Rosa County Jail at 4:45 a.m. and is being held without bond.
WEAR
Man injured in overnight drive-by shooting in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One person was injured in an early morning drive-by shooting in Pensacola on Sunday. According to Pensacola Police, it happened in the area of 9th Ave and Blount St. around 4:25 a.m. Officers responded to a local hospital, where the victim told police he had been shot...
Man crashes into trooper’s patrol car, arrested for DUI: Florida Highway Patrol
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Florida Highway Patrol said they arrested a man early New Year’s Day for DUI after his vehicle hit an FHP patrol car. According to officials, the officer driving the patrol car came to a stop in the left turn lane on North Beal Parkway. The male driver […]
niceville.com
Pensacola career offender sentenced to 30 years in prison
PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Pensacola man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for offenses related to drug trafficking and firearms, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida (USAO),...
WALA-TV FOX10
WEAR
'Already knew who did it': Family of victims in Escambia County double-stabbing speaks out
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Family of the woman and her son stabbed Monday in Escambia County spoke with WEAR News Thursday. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office searched since Monday for Tamondo Reuben, who they say stabbed the woman in the chest, and stabbed her son 15 times. A tip led...
WEAR
4 injured in overnight head-on collision on Bayou Texar Bridge in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Four people were hospitalized after a head-on collision on the Bayou Texar Bridge in Pensacola early Sunday morning. It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Cervantes St. at the Bayou Texar Bridge. According to Pensacola Police, a vehicle was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane and collided with...
getthecoast.com
Fatal shooting in Crestview, husband charged with murder
On the morning of December 28, 2022, the Crestview Police Department received a call reporting that a shooting had taken place at a residence on Nun Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 31-year-old Rictaysha Barnum, a female victim, dead inside the home. Her husband, 30-year-old Camden Tyre Barnum, was detained and later transported to the Okaloosa County Jail, where he has been charged with murder.
WEAR
Man arrested for punching, whipping and burning 5 children
A Florida man is facing charges of aggravated child abuse after he allegedly whipped, punched and burned five children, all under the ages of 12.
WEAR
Officials: 1 person taken to hospital following single-vehicle crash in Shalimar
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was transported to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Shalimar Friday. According to the Ocean City-Wright Fire Control District, the accident took place at the intersection of Eglin Parkway and Cherokee Road. First responders say when they arrived on scene, they found a...
WJHG-TV
‘Who comes to a dog park with a gun?’: injured dog’s owner grapples with shooting at dog park
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local man is speaking out after his dog was shot at Al Helms Dog Park in broad daylight on Thursday. Henry Lawrence is the owner of a two-year-old Standard Poodle named Hank. The Panama City Police report says Hank got into a fight with...
WJHG-TV
Man charged after shooting dog at local dog park
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local man is in custody after police say he shot a dog at a Panama City dog park. Panama City Police Department officers say they responded to a call of shots being fired at the dog park on Balboa Avenue around noon today. When...
WEAR
Woman accused of cheating allegedly wakes up to gun in face in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who allegedly held a gun to a woman's face when she was sleeping early Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff's office, the suspect believed his girlfriend was cheating on him and she allegedly woke up with a gun to her face.
washingtoncounty.news
Two adults, one juvenile arrested for burglary and grand theft
Three females are behind bars in Washington County on burglary and grand theft charges. Two of the females are adults while the third is a 16-year-old juvenile. A call came into the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in the afternoon of December 4, reporting a stolen vehicle from a residence on Jones Court. When a deputy arrived on scene, the victim stated three females had stolen their vehicle and fled the scene.
WALA-TV FOX10
Okaloosa County man gets 25-year federal prison sentence on drug trafficking, gun charges
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - An Okaloosa County, Fla., man received a 25-year federal prison sentence drug trafficking and gun charges, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida announced Thursday. Kendall Ivan Brown, 41, was sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine,...
WJHG-TV
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis orders flags at half-staff for fallen Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputy
Law enforcement officers plan to honor him with a Saturday procession in Crestview. Five days after Corporal Ray Hamilton succumbed to injuries sustained in the line of duty, Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, County Courthouse and City Hall of Crestview.
