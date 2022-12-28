Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard to carry US flag in Rose ParadeThe HD PostBarstow, CA
IE Lighthouse for the Blind raffling Super Bowl LVII ticketsThe HD PostGlendale, AZ
New Year’s fun for the whole family around the High DesertThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Adelanto ranks top 20 in cheapest cities to do business in the USThe HD PostAdelanto, CA
Hesperia Quick Quack Car Wash net lease selling for $3.4 MillionThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Foot pursuit in Indian Wells for suspect of stolen vehicle
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department are currently looking for a suspect who stole a vehicle and fled from deputies after they tried to stop him. The suspect bailed on foot shortly after the car chase when the car was no longer able to be driven. There is a perimeter set up on Hovley Lane going The post Foot pursuit in Indian Wells for suspect of stolen vehicle appeared first on KESQ.
vvng.com
Man who caused crash near Victorville Costco had just been released from jail
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said a man who caused a collision near the Costco Warehouse in Victorville had just been released from jail hours before the collision. The incident was reported at 9:16 am on December 31, 2022, after witnesses said deputies...
NBC Los Angeles
Witnesses to Riverside Deputy Shooting Want Family to Know They Did All They Could to Help
The family of Deputy Isaiah Cordero arrived Friday at a memorial down the street from where he was gunned down Thursday, in search of the neighbors who rushed to help him and called 911. People from all over were coming to Jurupa Valley to pay their respects to fallen Riverside...
goldrushcam.com
Riverside County Man Arrested for Armed Robbery After Threats Made to Shoot Victim Selling a Gaming Console, 2 Additional Suspects Still Wanted
January 1, 2023 - On Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 7:52 P.M., Indian Wells deputies responded to a victim who had just been robbed at gunpoint. When deputies. arrived, the victim told them he met with the suspect to buy an Xbox gaming console. The victim sat in the front passenger seat of the suspect’s vehicle to discuss the sale. Two suspects were seated in the rear passenger seat. After providing the driver money, one of the suspects from the rear passenger seat cycled the action of an illegal short barrel rifle to load the gun. The suspect then pointed the gun at the victim and told him to get out of the vehicle before he shot him in the head. The victim complied and exited the vehicle. The suspects then fled the location.
foxla.com
'Worst experience of our lives': Riverside Co. family who called 911 shares surveillance of cop shooting
A deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department was shot and killed in the line of duty, and now surveillance video shows the aftermath following the deadly shooting in Jurupa Valley. The deputy was identified as 32-year-old Isaiah Cordero. Cordero was a motor enforcement deputy assigned to the city of...
Video shows neighbors, law enforcement attempting to help slain Riverside County deputy
Surveillance video captured the frantic and ultimately unsuccessful effort to help a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley, California on Thursday. Authorities say Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed during a traffic stop by 44-year-old William Shae McKay, a San Bernardino County resident who authorities say had an “extensive criminal […]
mynewsla.com
MoVal Man Charged with Robbing Multiple People During Sales Transactions
A 19-year-old man accused of luring multiple victims to locations in Moreno Valley on the pretext of completing sales transactions, then stealing from them at gunpoint, was charged Friday with four counts of armed robbery. Marvin Owen Haywood of Moreno Valley was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail...
Fontana Herald News
Woman is arrested after she allegedly carjacks vehicle in Fontana
A woman was arrested after she allegedly carjacked a vehicle and led police on a pursuit in Fontana on Dec. 30, authorities said. The incident took place on the afternoon of Dec. 30, when the Fontana Police Department received a 911 call regarding a suspect who used a knife to commit a carjacking on Valley Boulevard.
mynewsla.com
19-Year-Old Boy Jailed For Alleged Involvement in Armed Robbery
A 19-year-old boy was behind bars Friday for his alleged involvement in posing as the seller of an Xbox gaming console and robbing someone at gunpoint. Brian Lee Craig of Indio was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of robbery, carrying a loaded firearm, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of controlled substances with a firearm and possession of narcotics for sale, according to inmate records.
Officers shoot, kill man allegedly armed with knife in San Bernardino, police say
An investigation is underway after San Bernardino police officers shot and killed a man who they say was armed with a knife.
recordgazette.net
Banning police seek murder suspect
The Banning Police Department is searching for a murder suspect following a shooting incident on W. Ramsey Street on Wednesday, Dec. 28, that resulted in two deaths and one injury. According to a police report, at approximately 4:35 p.m. Dec. 28 police officers responded to a report of shots being...
vvng.com
Alleged pursuit ends in crash near Costco in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An alleged pursuit ended in a crash in front of the Victorville Costco Warehouse Saturday morning, leaving one person injured. The crash was reported at 9:16 am on December 31, 2022 and involved two red vehicles. Witnesses said deputies were in pursuit of a red...
foxla.com
Inland Empire mourns loss of deputy killed in line of duty
The Inland Empire is in mourning after losing a Riverside County deputy in a shooting in Jurupa Valley. Thirty-two-year-old Isaiah Cordero was shot and killed by a man who ended up leading authorities on a police chase and a shootout. The suspect ended up dying from the shootout.
KTVU FOX 2
Riverside Co. deputy fatally shot, suspect killed following pursuit on freeway
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A suspect who shot and killed a Riverside County deputy during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley has died following a pursuit that ended with a shooting on the 15 Freeway. Law enforcement across Southern California began identifying the fallen deputy as Isaiah Cordero. Cordero was a...
goldrushcam.com
San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results in 37 Felony Arrests
December 31, 2022 – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reported between December 17, 2022, and December 30, 2022, investigators with Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.
NBC Los Angeles
Riverside County Deputy Who Was Shot and Killed Is Identified
A Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon, after which the shooter led a fast-paced pursuit on area freeways. The shooting happened near the 3900 block of West Golden Avenue in a residential neighborhood across the street from an elementary school in Jurupa Valley. The circumstances surrounding the gunfire were not immediately clear.
outlooknewspapers.com
Suspects Charged in Doughnut Shop Robbery
First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Two men who were arrested recently in connection with an early morning armed robbery of a doughnut shop have been charged in the case, authorities said. The incident occurred on Dec. 9 at about 4:10 a.m., according to...
YAHOO!
Riverside County sheriff's deputy shot dead in Jurupa Valley; suspect killed after chase, shootout
A Riverside County sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Jurupa Valley, the sheriff's department reported. A suspect was later shot and killed by police after a freeway chase and shootout, a source said. The department identified the deputy as Isaiah Cordero. He was shot during a traffic...
KCRA.com
Southern California sheriff's deputy killed during traffic stop; suspect also dead
A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Thursday while trying to stop a car and the suspect was later killed, Jurupa Valley Mayor Chris Barajas said. The Riverside County sheriff's deputy pulled over a vehicle just before 2 p.m. in the city of Jurupa Valley, the sheriff's department said in a Facebook post. The deputy was shot at some point during the traffic stop and later died at the hospital. Barajas also said “the suspect has been apprehended and is deceased.”
Fontana Herald News
Twelve people are injured in multi-vehicle collision just south of Fontana
Twelve people were injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Jurupa Valley, just south of Fontana, on Dec. 31, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The incident took place at 10 a.m. on Sierra Avenue near Armstrong Road, over the hill from Fontana past the Oak Quarry Golf Club. Five...
