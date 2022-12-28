ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

Foot pursuit in Indian Wells for suspect of stolen vehicle

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department are currently looking for a suspect who stole a vehicle and fled from deputies after they tried to stop him. The suspect bailed on foot shortly after the car chase when the car was no longer able to be driven. There is a perimeter set up on Hovley Lane going The post Foot pursuit in Indian Wells for suspect of stolen vehicle appeared first on KESQ.
INDIAN WELLS, CA
goldrushcam.com

Riverside County Man Arrested for Armed Robbery After Threats Made to Shoot Victim Selling a Gaming Console, 2 Additional Suspects Still Wanted

January 1, 2023 - On Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 7:52 P.M., Indian Wells deputies responded to a victim who had just been robbed at gunpoint. When deputies. arrived, the victim told them he met with the suspect to buy an Xbox gaming console. The victim sat in the front passenger seat of the suspect’s vehicle to discuss the sale. Two suspects were seated in the rear passenger seat. After providing the driver money, one of the suspects from the rear passenger seat cycled the action of an illegal short barrel rifle to load the gun. The suspect then pointed the gun at the victim and told him to get out of the vehicle before he shot him in the head. The victim complied and exited the vehicle. The suspects then fled the location.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Video shows neighbors, law enforcement attempting to help slain Riverside County deputy

Surveillance video captured the frantic and ultimately unsuccessful effort to help a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley, California on Thursday. Authorities say Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed during a traffic stop by 44-year-old William Shae McKay, a San Bernardino County resident who authorities say had an “extensive criminal […]
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Woman is arrested after she allegedly carjacks vehicle in Fontana

A woman was arrested after she allegedly carjacked a vehicle and led police on a pursuit in Fontana on Dec. 30, authorities said. The incident took place on the afternoon of Dec. 30, when the Fontana Police Department received a 911 call regarding a suspect who used a knife to commit a carjacking on Valley Boulevard.
FONTANA, CA
mynewsla.com

19-Year-Old Boy Jailed For Alleged Involvement in Armed Robbery

A 19-year-old boy was behind bars Friday for his alleged involvement in posing as the seller of an Xbox gaming console and robbing someone at gunpoint. Brian Lee Craig of Indio was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of robbery, carrying a loaded firearm, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of controlled substances with a firearm and possession of narcotics for sale, according to inmate records.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
recordgazette.net

Banning police seek murder suspect

The Banning Police Department is searching for a murder suspect following a shooting incident on W. Ramsey Street on Wednesday, Dec. 28, that resulted in two deaths and one injury. According to a police report, at approximately 4:35 p.m. Dec. 28 police officers responded to a report of shots being...
BANNING, CA
vvng.com

Alleged pursuit ends in crash near Costco in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An alleged pursuit ended in a crash in front of the Victorville Costco Warehouse Saturday morning, leaving one person injured. The crash was reported at 9:16 am on December 31, 2022 and involved two red vehicles. Witnesses said deputies were in pursuit of a red...
VICTORVILLE, CA
foxla.com

Inland Empire mourns loss of deputy killed in line of duty

The Inland Empire is in mourning after losing a Riverside County deputy in a shooting in Jurupa Valley. Thirty-two-year-old Isaiah Cordero was shot and killed by a man who ended up leading authorities on a police chase and a shootout. The suspect ended up dying from the shootout.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
goldrushcam.com

San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results in 37 Felony Arrests

December 31, 2022 – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reported between December 17, 2022, and December 30, 2022, investigators with Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Riverside County Deputy Who Was Shot and Killed Is Identified

A Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon, after which the shooter led a fast-paced pursuit on area freeways. The shooting happened near the 3900 block of West Golden Avenue in a residential neighborhood across the street from an elementary school in Jurupa Valley. The circumstances surrounding the gunfire were not immediately clear.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Suspects Charged in Doughnut Shop Robbery

First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Two men who were arrested recently in connection with an early morning armed robbery of a doughnut shop have been charged in the case, authorities said. The incident occurred on Dec. 9 at about 4:10 a.m., according to...
BURBANK, CA
KCRA.com

Southern California sheriff's deputy killed during traffic stop; suspect also dead

A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Thursday while trying to stop a car and the suspect was later killed, Jurupa Valley Mayor Chris Barajas said. The Riverside County sheriff's deputy pulled over a vehicle just before 2 p.m. in the city of Jurupa Valley, the sheriff's department said in a Facebook post. The deputy was shot at some point during the traffic stop and later died at the hospital. Barajas also said “the suspect has been apprehended and is deceased.”
JURUPA VALLEY, CA

