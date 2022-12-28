Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Gas prices in New Mexico start increasing
"They are going up and down; it's a roller coaster."
bernco.gov
BernCo East Mountain Transfer Station Announces Change in Plastic Recycling
Bernalillo County – The Bernalillo County East Mountain Transfer Station is changing which types of plastics will be allowed for recycling. Beginning on Jan.1, 2023, the transfer station will only be accepting plastics #1 and #2 in the mixed plastic recycling bin. Plastics #1 and #2 include most bottles...
Crude oil price, weather affects New Mexico gas prices
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new report from AAA shows that the price for gas in New Mexico has seen a jump since last week. They say the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is now at $3.09 – 11 cents more than this time last week and 12 cents more compared to […]
KRQE News 13
New Mexico chocolate shop featured in Yelp’s ‘top’ places for hot chocolate in the U.S.
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Cold weather calls for a hot chocolate. Inspired by wintery weather, Yelp compiled a list of the “top” 20 places to order a cup of hot chocolate in the United States based on ratings and reviews from its “Yelpers.”. Kakawa Chocolate House...
sucasamagazine.com
built on memories and meaning
A returning New Mexican remodels a Pueblo-style Corrales home, then fills it with nostalgia. Native New Mexican Chip Burciaga left for college, then lived in a series of other states for work, including California, Colorado, New York and Texas. But over the decades, he maintained a nagging desire to return to his Land of Enchantment. Finally, when he decided to invest in real estate, he knew he’d do so in New Mexico and made the move.
I-25 southbound reopened south of Santa Fe
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – NMRoads is reporting a closure on I-25 southbound at La Bajada, south of Santa Fe is now reopened. NMRoads reported the closure Thursday morning due to a jack-knifed tractor-trailer. No other information about the crash has been released at this time. Drivers are asked to reduce speed in the area.
Santa Fe authorities searching for missing men
If you have any information about either of these men, call Santa Fe police at 505-428-3710 or Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt at 505-955-5265.
ladailypost.com
Daily Postcard: Snow Covered Truchas Peak
Daily Postcard: View of snow covered Truchas Peak taken Thursday afternoon from Anderson Overlook in Los Alamos. Truchas (Spanish for ‘trout’) Peak is the second highest peak in New Mexico behind Wheeler Peak. It is in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains 26 miles northeast of Santa Fe. Photo by.
Santa Fe County rural areas soon to have internet access
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Broadband internet service will soon be available to more than 3,000 homes, businesses, and a school in rural parts of New Mexico. This, according to a press release from Commnet Broadband. The company has partnered with Santa Fe County and REDINet to provide internet access for residents in El Rancho, Jacona, and […]
Messy morning roads Thursday morning, drier day
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow continues Thursday morning along I-40 from the Grants area to Laguna Pueblo, and roads are reportedly snow covered and slick for most of I-40 from Albuquerque to the AZ state line. Roads are also very snowy and icy along US 550 between Bernalillo and Cuba area, and in the northern mountains. Accidents […]
Santa Fe Police investigating homicide
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is investigating a homicide near Rufina St. and Siler Rd. Police say around 12:30 a.m. on December 30, officers were dispatched to the area for reports of a shooting. SFPD says when officers arrived they found a 55-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound. They say […]
newmexicomagazine.org
Bernalillo Is Grounded by Faith
For a small town, Bernalillo brings a big heart to its history, traditions, and sense of community. THIS MONTH, NEW MEXICO’S FAITHFUL will observe the Christmas season with cherished traditions. That’s especially true in Bernalillo, a small town north of Albuquerque that has resisted the urban advancement charging up to its edges. A twinkle-light parade and nine days of the traditional Las Posadas events mark holiday observances here. Catholic residents will recite prayers in the 1857 Santuario de San Lorenzo, which dates back to the era of Archbishop Jean-Baptiste Lamy. This isn’t a December-only kind of thing, though. In Bernalillo, the devoted who make la promesa have honored their faith, history, and sense of community every day for nearly 330 years.
KRQE News 13
Snow showers moving through northern, central NM overnight
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re seeing the start of a very active weather pattern all across the west coast. It began with some high winds this morning as gusts roared near hurricane strength. Angel Fire peaked at 79 mph this morning thanks to a very strong jet stream. High wind warnings are still in effect but have all shifted into southern NM where gusts could still topple 60-70 mph. Now come the colder temperatures and snow showers. A band of snow is setting up over the higher terrain for northern and central New Mexico. Parts of northern McKinley County are seeing thundersnow! This band could lay down a quick couple of inches overnight for the Santa Fe area. Even the Rio Grande Valley could see a light dusting by morning.
corralescomment.com
Former Judge, Educator, ‘Free Spirit’ Dies at 79
Former Corrales municipal judge and bilingual educator Martha Cushing died Dec. 7, days before her 80th birthday. She was in an assisted living facility in Rio Rancho after being hospitalized for a broken hip and other injuries sustained in a recent fall at her home in Corrales where she had lived since 1976. Martha and brother Jeffrey were born in San Francisco to Richard and Nancy Cushing; after serving as an Associated Press correspondent during World War II, her father began a career in the U.S. Foreign Service. Martha’s early years were spent in Chile, Cuba, Washington D.C. and Mexico. In those teen years, Martha was a sensation on Cuban television demonstrating the jitter-bug dance and extolling rock-and-roll music.
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Police Department Report: Dec. 21- Dec. 27
C. Jacob Davis, 31, of Los Alamos was arrested December 23 on a Municipal Court warrant. Rachel Louise Sheahan, 49, of Los Alamos was arrested December 25 and charged with battery and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer – fleeing. Information published in the weekly Los Alamos Police Department...
ladailypost.com
Stag Spotted Snoozing On Barranca Mesa
In the last few weeks, numerous deer have been visiting residences in Barranca Mesa, including does, yearlings and young bucks. This mature stag also shows up every so often and is spotted Saturday snoozing peacefully in front of lilacs. Photo by Ken Hanson.
Rio Grande Sun
Burglar Arrested After Stealing $9k In Tools, Equipment
Española Police arrested a burglar who stole nearly $9,000 worth of tools and equipment from a home on the city’s west side, according to police. Melissa DeHerrera, 34, of Vallecitos, was caught on home security surveillance footage committing the two burglaries at the same residence on Calle Chavez, the first on Nov. 27 and another on Dec. 2, according to Española Police Chief Mizel Garcia.
Rio Grande Sun
Lowriders Bring Christmas Cheer
Children milled about the Christian Rock Fellowship parking lot on 919 N riverside Dr. on Dec. 21 as NM Lowrider Queen handed out nearly 260 toys during a toy distribution event. These toys were donated to the organization during the NM Lowrider Queen Glowrider’s of Lights event held on Dec....
Rio Grande Sun
Rio Arriba County Manager Gets Big Pay Raise
Rio Arriba County Manager Lucia Sanchez was given a raise of $12,816 after over a year of service to the county’s constituents, and this raise will put her salary at $134,816. This occurred during the first ever performance evaluation of a Rio Arriba County Manager, according to Sanchez, and...
Santa Fe sheriffs need public’s help in locating November homicide suspect
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating an accused killer. Michael Sweeney is charged with killing Adan Ponce in November. His body was found wrapped in a tarp at a home on Arroyo Coyote. The sheriff’s office says Sweeney is known to drive a dark-colored […]
Comments / 5