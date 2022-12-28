ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Espanola, NM

built on memories and meaning

A returning New Mexican remodels a Pueblo-style Corrales home, then fills it with nostalgia. Native New Mexican Chip Burciaga left for college, then lived in a series of other states for work, including California, Colorado, New York and Texas. But over the decades, he maintained a nagging desire to return to his Land of Enchantment. Finally, when he decided to invest in real estate, he knew he’d do so in New Mexico and made the move.
CORRALES, NM
KRQE News 13

I-25 southbound reopened south of Santa Fe

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – NMRoads is reporting a closure on I-25 southbound at La Bajada, south of Santa Fe is now reopened. NMRoads reported the closure Thursday morning due to a jack-knifed tractor-trailer. No other information about the crash has been released at this time. Drivers are asked to reduce speed in the area.
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

Daily Postcard: Snow Covered Truchas Peak

Daily Postcard: View of snow covered Truchas Peak taken Thursday afternoon from Anderson Overlook in Los Alamos. Truchas (Spanish for ‘trout’) Peak is the second highest peak in New Mexico behind Wheeler Peak. It is in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains 26 miles northeast of Santa Fe. Photo by.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe County rural areas soon to have internet access

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Broadband internet service will soon be available to more than 3,000 homes, businesses, and a school in rural parts of New Mexico. This, according to a press release from Commnet Broadband. The company has partnered with Santa Fe County and REDINet to provide internet access for residents in El Rancho, Jacona, and […]
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Messy morning roads Thursday morning, drier day

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow continues Thursday morning along I-40 from the Grants area to Laguna Pueblo, and roads are reportedly snow covered and slick for most of I-40 from Albuquerque to the AZ state line. Roads are also very snowy and icy along US 550 between Bernalillo and Cuba area, and in the northern mountains. Accidents […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Police investigating homicide

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is investigating a homicide near Rufina St. and Siler Rd. Police say around 12:30 a.m. on December 30, officers were dispatched to the area for reports of a shooting. SFPD says when officers arrived they found a 55-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound. They say […]
SANTA FE, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

Bernalillo Is Grounded by Faith

For a small town, Bernalillo brings a big heart to its history, traditions, and sense of community. THIS MONTH, NEW MEXICO’S FAITHFUL will observe the Christmas season with cherished traditions. That’s especially true in Bernalillo, a small town north of Albuquerque that has resisted the urban advancement charging up to its edges. A twinkle-light parade and nine days of the traditional Las Posadas events mark holiday observances here. Catholic residents will recite prayers in the 1857 Santuario de San Lorenzo, which dates back to the era of Archbishop Jean-Baptiste Lamy. This isn’t a December-only kind of thing, though. In Bernalillo, the devoted who make la promesa have honored their faith, history, and sense of community every day for nearly 330 years.
BERNALILLO, NM
KRQE News 13

Snow showers moving through northern, central NM overnight

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re seeing the start of a very active weather pattern all across the west coast. It began with some high winds this morning as gusts roared near hurricane strength. Angel Fire peaked at 79 mph this morning thanks to a very strong jet stream. High wind warnings are still in effect but have all shifted into southern NM where gusts could still topple 60-70 mph. Now come the colder temperatures and snow showers. A band of snow is setting up over the higher terrain for northern and central New Mexico. Parts of northern McKinley County are seeing thundersnow! This band could lay down a quick couple of inches overnight for the Santa Fe area. Even the Rio Grande Valley could see a light dusting by morning.
SANTA FE, NM
corralescomment.com

Former Judge, Educator, ‘Free Spirit’ Dies at 79

Former Corrales municipal judge and bilingual educator Martha Cushing died Dec. 7, days before her 80th birthday. She was in an assisted living facility in Rio Rancho after being hospitalized for a broken hip and other injuries sustained in a recent fall at her home in Corrales where she had lived since 1976. Martha and brother Jeffrey were born in San Francisco to Richard and Nancy Cushing; after serving as an Associated Press correspondent during World War II, her father began a career in the U.S. Foreign Service. Martha’s early years were spent in Chile, Cuba, Washington D.C. and Mexico. In those teen years, Martha was a sensation on Cuban television demonstrating the jitter-bug dance and extolling rock-and-roll music.
CORRALES, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos Police Department Report: Dec. 21- Dec. 27

C. Jacob Davis, 31, of Los Alamos was arrested December 23 on a Municipal Court warrant. Rachel Louise Sheahan, 49, of Los Alamos was arrested December 25 and charged with battery and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer – fleeing. Information published in the weekly Los Alamos Police Department...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Stag Spotted Snoozing On Barranca Mesa

In the last few weeks, numerous deer have been visiting residences in Barranca Mesa, including does, yearlings and young bucks. This mature stag also shows up every so often and is spotted Saturday snoozing peacefully in front of lilacs. Photo by Ken Hanson.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Burglar Arrested After Stealing $9k In Tools, Equipment

Española Police arrested a burglar who stole nearly $9,000 worth of tools and equipment from a home on the city’s west side, according to police. Melissa DeHerrera, 34, of Vallecitos, was caught on home security surveillance footage committing the two burglaries at the same residence on Calle Chavez, the first on Nov. 27 and another on Dec. 2, according to Española Police Chief Mizel Garcia.
ESPANOLA, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Lowriders Bring Christmas Cheer

Children milled about the Christian Rock Fellowship parking lot on 919 N riverside Dr. on Dec. 21 as NM Lowrider Queen handed out nearly 260 toys during a toy distribution event. These toys were donated to the organization during the NM Lowrider Queen Glowrider’s of Lights event held on Dec....
ESPANOLA, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Rio Arriba County Manager Gets Big Pay Raise

Rio Arriba County Manager Lucia Sanchez was given a raise of $12,816 after over a year of service to the county’s constituents, and this raise will put her salary at $134,816. This occurred during the first ever performance evaluation of a Rio Arriba County Manager, according to Sanchez, and...
RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, NM

