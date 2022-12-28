Kim Kardashian's Employees Follow This Strict Wardrobe Aesthetic That Has Kanye West's Influence Written All Over It

Like many jobs, Kim Kardashian ’s company requires their employees to wear a uniform. They can wear what they want, however, the SKIMS founder requires her crew to follow an aesthetic that has Kanye West ’s fashion influence written all over it.

Anyone who works for Kim has a closetful of neutural colors to keep a certain vibe at the office (and we can all thank podcast host Angie Martinez for bringing this hot fashion topic to our attention). On her IRL podcast with the reality star, Martinez asked why her employees “are all color coordinated.” Kim noted that this was an “intentional” choice, adding, “I have uniforms. It’s not like hey, this is like your uniform. It’s just color palettes.”

The company’s “handbook” provides guidance on how her staff is required to dress, which includes “grays, heather gray, black, navy, white, cream, khaki… and “not a lot of color blocking.” It’s straight off a Yeezy runway and the interior decor of the home she once shared with Kanye. It may seem drab and void of vibrant colors, but Kim swears that her employees loved the idea of an aesthetic when it was presented to them (yes, she asked before implementing the rule).

“My house is so zen, so I asked how everyone felt about it, and everyone actually said, ‘That would make our life so easy,'” Kim explained. “And once everyone was on board and thought it would be easier for them, I was like, ‘Yes, let’s do this.'” So if you ever take a tour of Kim’s office, remember, keep that neutral aesthetic going — you don’t want to ruin the vibe.

