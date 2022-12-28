ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 4

Chuck Puke
4d ago

So stupid....what we voted down was prisoners not doing work while incarcerated. True slavery was outlawed long ago. The Oregon voters are fools....everyday.

Reply(2)
16
Related
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 20 new laws coming to Oregon on Jan. 1

There are 20 new laws taking effect in Oregon starting January 1, 2023. “Every year, we hear about the legislature enacting a host of new laws,” said Managing Attorney Bryan Donahue with the Donahue Law firm. “This year, for example, is no different than other years. One of the ones that stands out to me as an attorney practicing literally right across the street from the courthouse is House Bill 4121.”
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Your guide to January gardening in Oregon (indoors and outdoors)

Timely advice on garden chores, fertilizing, pest control, and more from OSU Extension. These tips are not necessarily applicable to all areas of Oregon. For more information, contact your local Extension office. The Oregon State University Extension Service encourages sustainable gardening practices. Practice preventive pest management rather than reactive pest...
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers

Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

After A Change In The Census Regulation, 13 Oregon Towns Are Now Considered “Rural”

13 Oregon Towns: Due to a new definition implemented by the United States Census Bureau for the next census in 2020, the status of slightly more than a dozen cities, towns, and unincorporated communities in the state of Oregon was altered from urban to rural. According to the bureau, these locations, which include Mount Hood Village, Boardman, and Irrigon, are now considered rural regions, joining more than 1,100 others throughout the country with a total population of 4.2 million people living in rural areas.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Capital gains tax to provide legal defense for tenants in eviction court qualifies for May ballot

Multnomah County voters will decide in May whether to approve a capital gains tax in order to provide legal representation to tenants facing eviction. Tim Scott, director of elections for Multnomah County, announced in a Dec. 22 email to the county’s board of commissioners that backers of the initiative had turned in enough valid signatures to get the measure on the ballot. Backers needed 22,686 valid signatures to qualify the measure for the May 16, 2023 ballot. They turned in 24,216 in November, Scott wrote.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
focushillsboro.com

COVID-19 Cases Are Falling, The Number Of Individuals Admitted To Hospitals Is Increasing

COVID-19 Cases Are Falling: Adding 49,760 new cases, Oregon reported significantly fewer coronavirus illnesses in the week ending Sunday. This is a decrease of 13,5% from the previous week’s total of 57,501 new COVID-19 cases. According to a USA TODAY Network review of Johns Hopkins University statistics, Oregon came in at number 21 among the states where the coronavirus was dispersing the quickest per person.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

New law brings tenfold penalty increase for unlicensed real estate agents

Unlicensed real estate agents in Oregon will face dramatically steeper fines with a new law taking effect in January. The higher penalties are aimed at out-of-state agents who cross the border to sell homes in Oregon without paying for an Oregon license. The minimum fine for a first offense will increase from $100 to $1,000. The minimum fine for subsequent offenses will increase from $500 to $2,500.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
89K+
Followers
53K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy