Chuck Puke
4d ago
So stupid....what we voted down was prisoners not doing work while incarcerated. True slavery was outlawed long ago. The Oregon voters are fools....everyday.
Opinion: Vera Katz took office 50 years ago — and legalized women’s wrestling to change Oregon
Slovic is a deputy editor on the public safety team at The Oregonian/OregonLive. She is working on a book about Vera Katz. Fifty years ago this month, one of Oregon’s most influential women took office for the first time amid a historic legislative session that shaped modern Oregon. A...
GOP-voting Eastern Oregon county is set to be twelfth to vote to leave Democrat state
Wallowa County is poised to be the latest county in Oregon to take up a measure to ditch the Democrat state and join the more conservative Idaho, which would redraw state borders.
Oregon Governor Forgives More Than $1.8 Million in Court Fines for 7,000 Residents
Oregon Governor Kate Brown issued an order last week that forgave uncollected court fines and created a pathway for drivers with debt-based license suspensions to regain their licenses. Drivers who failed to appear in court and had their licenses suspended are also remitted. The governor found that the loss of...
Betting, adoption lawsuits pose greatest threat to tribes in decades, experts say
A lawsuit in Washington state and another case before the U.S. Supreme Court are part of a coordinated campaign that experts say is pushing once-fringe legal theories to the nation’s highest court and represents the most serious challenge to tribal sovereignty in over 50 years. Maverick Gaming, which operates...
KGW
The new year means a new set of Oregon laws are in effect
Effective Jan. 1, Oregon has 16 new laws on the books. They include help for crime victims, overtime for farm workers and diversity goals for schools.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 20 new laws coming to Oregon on Jan. 1
There are 20 new laws taking effect in Oregon starting January 1, 2023. “Every year, we hear about the legislature enacting a host of new laws,” said Managing Attorney Bryan Donahue with the Donahue Law firm. “This year, for example, is no different than other years. One of the ones that stands out to me as an attorney practicing literally right across the street from the courthouse is House Bill 4121.”
Readers respond: Guessing is not a strategy for learning
My jaw is still dropped after reading the article about teachers (again) learning phonics to teach reading. (Oregon teachers want to learn the right way to teach reading.They need funding to do it,” Dec. 25). The mind reels at the thought anyone believed guessing at words was a good...
Students in Oregon’s only funeral prep program prepare to guide families through death, grief
Brieana Shelton had never done her grandmother’s makeup in life. But as she bent over the hospice bed in the family dining room where her grandmother had died hours before, Shelton tried to paint Geri Shelton’s face the way she’d seen it a thousand times. First came...
klcc.org
These are some of the new laws that will go into effect in Oregon on Jan. 1
One law requires school board members in some schools to file a statement about any economic conflicts of interest to make sure they’re not using their office for financial gain. Another law changes the definition of “sexual assault forensic evidence kit”, also known as a rape kit. Now, if...
Your guide to January gardening in Oregon (indoors and outdoors)
Timely advice on garden chores, fertilizing, pest control, and more from OSU Extension. These tips are not necessarily applicable to all areas of Oregon. For more information, contact your local Extension office. The Oregon State University Extension Service encourages sustainable gardening practices. Practice preventive pest management rather than reactive pest...
klcc.org
2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers
Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
focushillsboro.com
After A Change In The Census Regulation, 13 Oregon Towns Are Now Considered “Rural”
13 Oregon Towns: Due to a new definition implemented by the United States Census Bureau for the next census in 2020, the status of slightly more than a dozen cities, towns, and unincorporated communities in the state of Oregon was altered from urban to rural. According to the bureau, these locations, which include Mount Hood Village, Boardman, and Irrigon, are now considered rural regions, joining more than 1,100 others throughout the country with a total population of 4.2 million people living in rural areas.
New California laws: more state holidays, higher minimum wage, no more ‘pink tax,’ and more
Cheaper abortions, raises for some workers and grace for jaywalkers and loiterers are some of the hundreds of new laws that take effect in California next year. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed 997 new laws in 2022 and many of them take effect on Jan. 1 while some go into effect later in the year. Here’s a look at some of them.
These 13 Oregon towns suddenly ‘rural’ after Census rule change
Just over a dozen Oregon cities, towns and unincorporated areas had their status changed from urban to rural, the result of a new definition the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. Those places — including Mount Hood Village, Boardman and Irrigon — joined more than 1,100 nationwide, with a...
Capital gains tax to provide legal defense for tenants in eviction court qualifies for May ballot
Multnomah County voters will decide in May whether to approve a capital gains tax in order to provide legal representation to tenants facing eviction. Tim Scott, director of elections for Multnomah County, announced in a Dec. 22 email to the county’s board of commissioners that backers of the initiative had turned in enough valid signatures to get the measure on the ballot. Backers needed 22,686 valid signatures to qualify the measure for the May 16, 2023 ballot. They turned in 24,216 in November, Scott wrote.
OLCC said to do this to prevent overconsumption this NYE
Excessive drinking is reportedly the No. 1 cause of preventable death in Oregon.
focushillsboro.com
COVID-19 Cases Are Falling, The Number Of Individuals Admitted To Hospitals Is Increasing
COVID-19 Cases Are Falling: Adding 49,760 new cases, Oregon reported significantly fewer coronavirus illnesses in the week ending Sunday. This is a decrease of 13,5% from the previous week’s total of 57,501 new COVID-19 cases. According to a USA TODAY Network review of Johns Hopkins University statistics, Oregon came in at number 21 among the states where the coronavirus was dispersing the quickest per person.
Readers respond: State’s help on traffic enforcement needed
I’m impressed that the mayor is asking the state to help provide traffic enforcement (“Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler presents Gov.-elect Tina Kotek, lawmakers with his priority for legislative session,” Dec. 28). By population, we are the nexus of safe and unsafe driving for the state, so in...
Oregon’s five biggest lottery winners of 2022
A handful of Oregon lottery players became millionaires this year.
klcc.org
New law brings tenfold penalty increase for unlicensed real estate agents
Unlicensed real estate agents in Oregon will face dramatically steeper fines with a new law taking effect in January. The higher penalties are aimed at out-of-state agents who cross the border to sell homes in Oregon without paying for an Oregon license. The minimum fine for a first offense will increase from $100 to $1,000. The minimum fine for subsequent offenses will increase from $500 to $2,500.
