thereflector.com

Winter storm smacks North Clark County

The year went out in a windy and wet fashion as North Clark County experienced showers and wind gusts that led to numerous road closures and power outages, which affected thousands of homes. Heavy rains began on Dec. 26 and high winds the following day caused havoc for utility workers....
CLARK COUNTY, WA
The Lake Oswego Review

Two injured in 2-alarm fire in West Linn

Two people were hospitalized after a candle used for light during a power outage started a fire at a home in West Linn Tuesday, Dec. 27, according to an initial investigation from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. The two people who were injured in the fire initially refused to go...
WEST LINN, OR
kptv.com

Some in Portland metro on day 4 with no power

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Heavy winds and rains on Tuesday have left an impact stretching multiple days in parts of the metro area. According to Portland General Electric’s website, just under 1,500 customers were still without power Friday afternoon because of fallen trees and downed power lines. In one...
PORTLAND, OR
klcc.org

2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers

Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Crash closes part of I-84 in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The left and middle lane of I-84 West at Grand Avenue in Portland were closed on Wednesday after a crash, according to ODOT. The crash happened around 11 a.m. near the Grand Avenue exit. Check the FOX 12 traffic map for updates. Spokesperson for the City...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Driver in stolen car dies after hitting multiple parked cars in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver died after crashing into multiple parked vehicles in southeast Portland early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a crash in the 2600 block of Southeast 125th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a car had crashed into several parked vehicles on the street. The driver was found dead.
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Highway 26 back open after Tuesday night closure

The Oregon Department of Transportation’s Trip Check website indicated that Highway 26 was back open Wednesday morning after a 60-mile stretch was closed Tuesday night due to a crash, wind and multiple downed trees. (Conditions can change quickly. Be sure to check the ODOT Trip Check website for the...
MADRAS, OR
kptv.com

Pedestrian hit, killed on Southwest Allen Boulevard in Beaverton

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Beaverton Police said a pedestrian was hit and killed on Southwest Allen Boulevard between Southwest Murray Boulevard and Southwest 141st Avenue Friday evening. According to Beaverton P.D., there happened to be a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy vehicle driving behind the car that hit the victim...
BEAVERTON, OR
The Oregonian

Wanted man dances in Wilsonville street, sparks wild car chases through Portland suburbs

A Washington man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he led officers on multiple wild chases through the Portland suburbs, police said. Oregon State Police initially received reports about a white Mercedes driving recklessly on Interstate 5 at about 9:20 a.m. Thursday. A trooper spotted the car and pulled it over. When the trooper told the driver he was under arrest, the man replied, “No, I am not,” and drove away, police said in a statement.
PORTLAND, OR
montavilla.net

Cascade Athletic Clubs Closing on Stark Street

On January 31st, Cascade Athletic Clubs will close their Montavilla location at 9260 SE Stark Street. After nearly 36 years in this prominent storefront near Mall 205, the multi-location fitness company has opted not to renew its lease. Existing customers can transition to the Gresham location starting in February. Cascade’s...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

