thereflector.com
Winter storm smacks North Clark County
The year went out in a windy and wet fashion as North Clark County experienced showers and wind gusts that led to numerous road closures and power outages, which affected thousands of homes. Heavy rains began on Dec. 26 and high winds the following day caused havoc for utility workers....
‘Perfect storm’ of violence, vice overwhelmed NE Portland block. Then the city tried something new
Sam Adams stood alone on Northeast Milton Street one day last July, trying to understand what he’d gotten himself into. “It was immediately apparent how dangerous and disordered the situation was,” the former mayor recalled recently. “Milton Street was clearly a drug bazaar.”. And not just drugs.
The Lake Oswego Review
Two injured in 2-alarm fire in West Linn
Two people were hospitalized after a candle used for light during a power outage started a fire at a home in West Linn Tuesday, Dec. 27, according to an initial investigation from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. The two people who were injured in the fire initially refused to go...
kptv.com
Some in Portland metro on day 4 with no power
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Heavy winds and rains on Tuesday have left an impact stretching multiple days in parts of the metro area. According to Portland General Electric’s website, just under 1,500 customers were still without power Friday afternoon because of fallen trees and downed power lines. In one...
klcc.org
2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers
Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
Portland metro weather: Rain continues Friday, then fog on New Year’s weekend. Snow next week?
The rain is mostly holding off this morning in the Portland metro area, but it’s likely to return by noon, the National Weather Service says. Friday has a 70% chance of rain, with up to a quarter inch of precipitation possible. The temperature will stay static all day, with a high of about 48 degrees Fahrenheit. The low overnight will be around 41.
kptv.com
Crash closes part of I-84 in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The left and middle lane of I-84 West at Grand Avenue in Portland were closed on Wednesday after a crash, according to ODOT. The crash happened around 11 a.m. near the Grand Avenue exit. Check the FOX 12 traffic map for updates. Spokesperson for the City...
kptv.com
Driver in stolen car dies after hitting multiple parked cars in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver died after crashing into multiple parked vehicles in southeast Portland early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a crash in the 2600 block of Southeast 125th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a car had crashed into several parked vehicles on the street. The driver was found dead.
kptv.com
DUII driver crashes into pole, causes power outage in east Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man driving under the influence is to blame for a power outage on Portland’s east side early Thursday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just after 2:30 a.m., a driver of a Subaru Forester crashed into a power pole, shearing it off at...
centraloregondaily.com
Highway 26 back open after Tuesday night closure
The Oregon Department of Transportation’s Trip Check website indicated that Highway 26 was back open Wednesday morning after a 60-mile stretch was closed Tuesday night due to a crash, wind and multiple downed trees. (Conditions can change quickly. Be sure to check the ODOT Trip Check website for the...
kptv.com
Pedestrian hit, killed on Southwest Allen Boulevard in Beaverton
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Beaverton Police said a pedestrian was hit and killed on Southwest Allen Boulevard between Southwest Murray Boulevard and Southwest 141st Avenue Friday evening. According to Beaverton P.D., there happened to be a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy vehicle driving behind the car that hit the victim...
‘Massive waves,’ 70-mph wind slam Oregon Coast amid PNW storm
Power outages and flooding have rocked the north Oregon coast as a storm blankets the region with wind and rain.
Wanted man dances in Wilsonville street, sparks wild car chases through Portland suburbs
A Washington man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he led officers on multiple wild chases through the Portland suburbs, police said. Oregon State Police initially received reports about a white Mercedes driving recklessly on Interstate 5 at about 9:20 a.m. Thursday. A trooper spotted the car and pulled it over. When the trooper told the driver he was under arrest, the man replied, “No, I am not,” and drove away, police said in a statement.
montavilla.net
Cascade Athletic Clubs Closing on Stark Street
On January 31st, Cascade Athletic Clubs will close their Montavilla location at 9260 SE Stark Street. After nearly 36 years in this prominent storefront near Mall 205, the multi-location fitness company has opted not to renew its lease. Existing customers can transition to the Gresham location starting in February. Cascade’s...
kptv.com
Woman arrested after pushing three-year-old onto MAX tracks in NE Portland
Man arrested in connection with Milwaukie shooting that injured mail carrier. A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured a United States Postal Service mail carrier in Milwaukie on Christmas Eve. DUII driver crashes into pole, causes power outage in east Portland. Updated: 7 hours ago.
kptv.com
Carlton family on unexpected road trip home from Florida after canceled flight
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - As Southwest Airlines says their operations are returning to normal, one Carlton family is driving all the way home from Florida. “Keeping a positive mind on everything is probably what’s keeping us going,” Lisa Chapman said. The Chapmans had their winter break planned out...
‘Criminal investigation’ begins in Portland bank fire
Smoke bellowed from the Bank of America on Hawthorne Boulevard early Saturday morning, drawing firefighters into action.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ODOT: Central Oregon snowplow was passed by van doing 70 mph during storm
The winter storm that paralyzed many roads in Oregon, including large stretches of Interstate 84, had moved away as of Monday. But not before it made Christmas travel unbearable and, for some, impossible. The Portland area got hit first and the trouble moved east into the Columbia River Gorge. “It...
Narcity
Parts Of Vancouver Seawall Had To Close Due To King Tide Flooding & It Looks Wild (PHOTOS)
Parts of the seawall in Vancouver were closed yesterday, thanks to a storm and king tide pairing. Photos of the flooding have surfaced online, and The Weather Network predicts that there is more rain to come still. The City of Vancouver issued a statement on Monday, warning people about the...
Record-breaking Portland homicides loom over end-of-2022 celebrations
2022 was a year fraught with violence in Portland, with record-breaking homicide numbers and the lowest police staffing the city has seen in decades.
