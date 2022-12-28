Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
The Eight Best Restaurants in Dallas for FoodiesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
North Texas Apartments Still Dealing with Aftermath of Winter StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Police Seeking 2 Suspects Following Attempted CarjackingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
A New H-E-B Being Built in Forney, Texas is Big News for East Texas Fans
East Texans want an H-E-B in their town. Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Jacksonville, it doesn't matter, residents want an H-E-B. H-E-B's have been popping up in the North Texas area and East Texans will drive to those to get some groceries. I am here with some good news as the City of Forney, just on the other side of Terrell, has given the approval for H-E-B to build a store. The kicker is, it won't be very far from a Brookshire's, going against the heavily rumored hand shake agreement between the two companies.
North Texas Apartments Still Dealing with Aftermath of Winter Storm
North Texas apartments are still recovering from the recent winter storm and freezing temperatures.Photo byColin LloydonUnsplash. Residents of some North Texas apartments are dealing with the aftermath of this past week's freezing temperatures, with many going days without heat or water in their units. CBS DFW reports that Dallas Code Compliance has been investigating the problems, which they say stem from frozen pipes that caused major leaks and outages. Technicians are working on the issue, but residents say not enough is being done to address the issue.
tourcounsel.com
North Park Center | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas
North Park Center is the largest mall in Dallas and the one with the most complete commercial offer in the city. This mall should be your first stop if you are looking to have a shopping trip in Dallas since according to surveys it is considered one of the five best shopping centers in the United States. On this site you will find from department stores (including Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Dillard's and Macy's), a multitude of well-known brands (such as Lacoste, Free People, Lululemon, Nike and AllSaints). But that's not all, since the best luxury brands in the world are also in this mall in Dallas, such as the English Burberry and the Italian brands Versace, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana and Bottega Veneta.
fwtx.com
Mexican Restaurant in Arlington Prides Itself on Food ‘Como Mama’
What started out as a way to keep eleven siblings fed in Monterrey Mexico has become the inspiration for one of Arlington’s newest authentic Mexican restaurants. Just north of Arlington’s trendy university district located at 505 E Abram Street is a new Mexican restaurant named Los Molcas Tacos Bar & Grill. This isn’t your typical Tex Mex either, in fact, owners Jose and his wife Elda Abud are eager ambassadors of what they call “Monterrey cuisine”.
Upworthy
Man wearing headphones dances on Texas city street all day, everyday spreading joy to passersby
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 16, 2021. It has since been updated. To dance like no one is watching is to experience freedom like no other. Not many people can live a carefree life where they don't let the worries of the world get the better of them. But not only does Jaylan Ford from Arlington, Texas, embody this spirit he also helps cheer up those who have seen him in action. Ford has been making the rounds on the internet for being that guy who can be seen passionately jamming to songs by the side of the busy intersection on Cooper Street. He goes back there every single day to spread joy.
A Triple Disappearance at Christmas: The Fort Worth Missing Trio
The Fort Worth Missing TrioPhoto byNikki Young/Canva. In December of 1974, three young girls, Rachel Trlca, Renee Wilson and Julie Moseley would go to the local mall in Fort Worth, Texas for some last-minute Christmas shopping. When they didn’t return home that evening as they were supposed to, their families began to panic. The Oldsmobile they drove in was found abandoned in the parking lot, but there was no sign of the three girls. This is a story with so many strange twists and turns, it’s hard to believe it really happened.
fox4news.com
Building behind Bushman Elementary Schools goes up in flames in Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas Fire-Rescue crews had to put out a fire at a building behind Bushman Elementary School in East Oak Cliff early Saturday morning. The fire started just before 1 a.m. Responding firefighters were called out to the building that was undergoing recent demolition work. Crews found flames coming...
earnthenecklace.com
Sonia Azad Leaving WFAA: Where Is the Texas Health Reporter Going?
Dallas/Fort Worth residents relied on the credibility of Sonia Azad’s news reports during the pandemic and before that. Now, this Emmy Award-winning health journalist is moving on to the next phase of her career. Sonia Azad announced she is leaving WFAA News 8 in December 2022. Her longtime viewers of the “Health Check” segments on WFFA Daybreak naturally want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. They especially hope she will be seen in the Dallas area even after she leaves the station. Find out what Sonia Azad said about her departure from WFAA-TV here.
Unhoused people displaced after Fort Worth crews raze encampment
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — You might think of the "tent cities" or "encampments" under the overpass or on the side of the road as an eyesore, a symptom of urban blight. As you pass them on the way to work, going out to eat, or leaving to buy groceries, maybe you wonder to yourself why they're allowed to stay up, why the city doesn't try to get rid of them.But have you ever seen for yourself what it looks like when one of these encampments is actually cleared out? On the morning of Dec. 30, 2022, Fort Worth police and...
dfwscanner.net
Carjacker shot at north Dallas shopping center
The Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday evening at the Inwood Village shopping center. At around 6:30pm Friday evening, Dallas police officers were dispatched to a shooting near the Trader Joe’s at 5550 W. Lovers Lane. Authorities say a suspect was shot by a bystander...
easttexasradio.com
Mississippi Inmates Believed To Be In West Texas
Two escaped inmates from Mississippi who left a stolen van in Lake Fork Sunday were spotted between Dallas and Abilene. Cisco police officers tried to make contact with a silver Toyota Camry, which had a white man and black man inside. The vehicle evaded officers and headed westbound on Interstate 20 from Cisco. The driver matched the description of one of the Mississippi inmates, but officers didn’t get a good enough look at the black occupant to get an identification. Payne had also previously escaped from the Choctaw County Jail.
fox4news.com
Argument in Dallas store ends with deadly gunfire
DALLAS - Police are investigating after they say an argument inside a northwest Dallas convenience store turned deadly. It happened just after midnight Friday at the Cool zone off Royal Lane. Officers found two men in the parking lot with gunshot wounds when they responded to the store. They believe...
HCSO: Duncanville Man Arrested In Winnsboro Confesses To Three CR 2402 Burglaries
A 27-year-old Duncanville man arrested Friday in Winnsboro confessed to three CR 2402 burglaries, according to sheriff’s reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Investigator Dennis Findley received a call at 3:44 p.m. Dec. 30, 2022, from a homeowner, who claimed a suspect vehicle from two previous burglaries had returned to their CR 2402 residence while they were out of town. Findley and deputies responded to the address of the CR 2402 burglary. Hopkins County Precinct 2 Constable John Beadle beat them there and reported tire tracks leading out of the property, possibly toward Winnsboro.
Portion of SH Loop 12 near Irving closed due to deadly auto-pedestrian crash
DALLAS — Police have closed a portion of northbound State Highway Loop 12 due a deadly crash. Irving Police tweeted that a portion of the northbound lanes of SH Loop 12 was closed at Texas Plaza due to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian. Police said all traffic should...
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Fort Worth. Do you agree?
It is a question that many people debate- what is the best Mexican restaurant in Fort Worth?. In all Texan cities, we are spoiled for choice and have hundreds of great options to choose from. But which is ranked the best? This can be subjective, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Fort Worth.
Eater
The Saddest Dallas Restaurant Closures of 2022
Eater Dallas polled local chefs, journalists, and food influencers about their thoughts on the local food scene in 2022. Here are their thoughts on the restaurants they’ll miss most, after some tragic closings this year. Leslie Chatman, Eater Dallas contributor:. “For me, I am sad that Spiral Diner and...
Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In Business
Owners are inviting fans and guests for a week-long celebration for their first location starting on January 21st, 2023. Chef Point Watauga, known for serving a range of cuisine from American to Italian and African delicacies, is about to be closed. The owners of the 5-star family restaurant, located in a gas station in Watauga announced recently that they will be closing their first location on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
McKinney Family on Edge After Coyote Encounter
A McKinney neighborhood is on alert after a coyote killed a family’s dog. It happened Monday night in the Stone Brooke Crossing neighborhood near Virginia Parkway and Ridge Road. "It happened in a few seconds,” resident Silvio Mokotov said. Mokotov was following his 11-year-old daughter and a friend...
When to expect the first batch of severe weather in the new year in North Texas
The new year always brings endless possibilities for people all over the country, but it also brings a new opportunity for more weather and the first batch of severe weather for North Texas in 2023 will be sooner than you think.
