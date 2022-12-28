Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Ohio animal shelter emptied for its Home for the Holidays program
An Ohio animal shelter was emptied over the holiday weekend as fosters took in pets for its Home for the Holidays program. The Toledo Humane Society said its program was a big success with all 54 of its animals spending the holidays in a loving home. Each animal is spending...
Toledo Zoo extends Lights Before Christmas
TOLEDO, Ohio — There's still time to visit the Toledo Zoo this holiday season. The zoo announced Wednesday it is extending the Lights Before Christmas through this weekend. Hours will be:. Wednesday and Thursday: Admission from 3-8 p.m.; zoo closes at 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday: Admission from 3-9...
WTOL 11's Zeinab Cheaib returns from maternity leave
TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL 11 viewers may have noticed a familiar face early Friday as reporter Zeinab Cheaib returned to WTOL 11 This Morning after her maternity leave. Zeinab's daughter, Elissar, or Elise for short, was born Sept. 23. Zeinab's little girl already loves Baby Shark and is showing...
bgindependentmedia.org
Unexpected windfall – shoppers find money blowing away from ATM
Talk about an unexpected windfall. Shoppers in the Meijers parking lot in Bowling Green Thursday afternoon were surprised to find money blowing away from an ATM. A customer drove to the Bowling Green Police Station around 4:20 p.m. to report that he recovered money that had been blowing away from the Huntington ATM in the Meijer parking lot at 2111 E. Wooster St.
Fidler’s on the Grand to close until further notice after family involved in Ohio crash
Mark and Lisa Taylor own the Lansing restaurant, and are both in the hospital after being involved in a terrible 46-car crash in Sandusky County, Ohio.
13abc.com
Hittin’ the Town: New diner opens for late-night eats in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After hitting the town, you may have a hankering for some late-night eats, which that can be tough to do sometimes. But there’s a new option in town for you night owls. If you’re looking for a new kind of dining experience, you can spread your wings at the Night Owl Diner.
13abc.com
Abandoned Elm Street warehouse troubles a nearby business
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A desolate warehouse on Elm Street in Toledo has been a problem for a Toledo community for decades. Issues with the warehouse first began in 2009 when 20-year-old Cindy Sumner was found dead inside. Since then, squatters, adults, and neighborhood kids have occupied the warehouse, causing neighbors to be concerned.
richlandsource.com
Son of slain Shiloh man found, jailed in Wyandot County
UPPER SANDUSKY — A man wanted in connection to a homicide that authorities believe happened days before Christmas in Shiloh is now in custody, having been missing since his father's death. Robert Hamman, 53, who was living with his father in Shiloh, was found at a restaurant near Nevada,...
wktn.com
Findlay Police Department Announces Police Promotion
The Findlay Police Department has announced the promotion of Andrew Rudnik to the position of Sergeant. Sgt. Rudnik was sworn in by Mayor Christina Muryn this morning at the Municipal Building. He is a graduate of Avon Lake High School and Bowling Green State University. He has Bachelor and Masters...
thevillagereporter.com
PIKE-DELTA-YORK BOARD OF EDUCATION: Residents Ask For Resignation Of Board Member
CROWDED ROOM … Members of the public stand crowded in the Delta School Board Office during the meeting on December 21st. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Pike-Delta-York Board of Education held their meeting on Wednesday, December 21st. More than forty people filed into the Delta Board of Education...
Mid-Michigan family in hospital after Ohio crash
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Mark and Lisa Taylor and their family, own a restaurant called Fidler’s on the Grand in Lansing. They are now in Ohio hospitals with injuries. The family was injured in the 46-vehicle crash that happened in Sandusky County, Ohio, and resulted in four deaths. Among those killed was 19-year-old Emma Smith […]
Man arrested Wednesday after father found dead Christmas Eve
RICHLAND COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A Shiloh, Ohio, man previously reported missing from his father's Richland County home was arrested Wednesday after his father was found dead in the home on Christmas Eve. The Wyandot County Sheriff's Office received a call Wednesday night "from a concerned person regarding Robert...
13abc.com
Deputies search for suspect in Hancock County bank robbery
ARLINGTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are looking for a person who they said robbed a bank Saturday morning in Hancock County. It happened shortly before 10 a.m. on New Year’s Eve at the Premier Bank on East Liberty Street in Arlington, Ohio, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.
13abc.com
Toledo Police Department shares report on fights at Franklin Park Mall
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police were on scene at the mall multiple times Monday after fights between teenagers broke out. A police report on one of the incidents gives a better idea of what happened. While officers received reports of teenagers fighting in the mall, officers said most of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Teenager fatally shot at hotel party in Detroit -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 15-year-old shot, killed at teen hotel party in Detroit. Detroit Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning during a party at Hawthorne Suites off the Southfield Freeway near the Dearborn and Detroit border.
1 taken to hospital in I-71 N crash in Medina County
Traffic is being stalled after a crash along I-71 northbound in Medina County Friday evening.
13abc.com
City of Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Public Utilities issued a Water Boil Advisory on Friday as a precaution to protect public health. The City says Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated. However, due to a repair or disruption, there is a possibility of contamination.
13abc.com
Teens accused of shooting up casket at Toledo funeral indicted
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted three teenagers accused of shooting up a casket at a Toledo funeral. According to court records, the grand jury indicted Keith Hobbs, Kaveon Jones, and Lupe Hernandez III on Thursday in connection to the 2021 shooting of a casket outside of River of Life Church on Upton. A judge ordered the three teenagers to be tried as adults just last month.
ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY: Photos show man accused of stealing credit cards
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Sheriff's Office released photos Wednesday of a man accused of stealing credit cards among other criminal activities and are asking the public for assistance identifying him. In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office posted two images of a man who they say was...
Toledo family ‘devastated’ by loss of mother, unborn child in Ohio Turnpike crash
TOLEDO, Ohio — The names of the four victims killed in a miles-long crash on the Ohio Turnpike have been released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. On Monday, the family of one of the victims shared more about the beloved wife and mother of two, with another on the way.
